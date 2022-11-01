P﻿ep Guardiola: "Of course we had qualified but we finished well. For the money and the prestige it is good for the club. It was a good night for us." O﻿n Julian Alvarez who scored one goal and made the other two: "There is no one player in the locker room who is not happy for him. He is a special guy. He was patient and found the space and got the rewards he deserved."

2 DAYS AGO