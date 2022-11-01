Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi 'made a mistake breaking Barcelona marriage' says Javier Tebas as LaLiga chief reveals he 'hopes' the Argentina and PSG icon will one day return to Spain in a playing capacity
Javier Tebas has said that Lionel Messi made a 'mistake' in leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint Germain in the summer of 2021. Amid worsening economic conditions for the Catalan club, Messi departed Barcelona after two decades for Paris with a new contract not possible. Having joined the French club on...
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
ESPN
Lionel Messi return to Barcelona good for player and club - LaLiga president Javier Tebas
LaLiga president Javier Tebas has said it would be good for both Lionel Messi and Barcelona if the Argentina captain plays for his former club again. Messi, whose performances for Barca and Argentina won him seven Ballon d'Or awards, left after 21 years in August 2021 with the club struggling financially.
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Manchester United report: Red Devils want Bayern Munich star on free transfer
Manchester United are considering a move to sign Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting when his contract expires.
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo
The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
SkySports
Liam Rosenior: Hull City confirm former Derby interim coach as new head coach after Shota Arveladze's exit
Hull City have confirmed that Liam Rosenior has been appointed as the club's new head coach. Rosenior has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the MKM Stadium, where he spent five years as a player between 2010 and 2015. Hull sack Arvelaze | Championship table. Get Sky Sports. Up until the...
"Football Misses Lionel Messi": La Liga President Claims Most Fans Don't Watch Ligue 1
Javier Tebas has aimed a dig at Ligue 1 by claiming that "football misses Lionel Messi" since he left Barcelona for PSG.
fourfourtwo.com
Wolves finally name new head coach as ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui appointed
Struggling in the Premier League, Wolves have been without a manager since sacking Bruno Lage at the beginning of October. Wolves (opens in new tab) have appointed former Real Madrid (opens in new tab) and Sevilla (opens in new tab) boss Julen Lopetgui as their new head coach, more than a month after sacking Bruno Lage.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Real Sociedad
Manchester United face Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Europa League. Here you can find our predicted lineup.
Yardbarker
Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”
Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
Yardbarker
Wolves to revive Julen Lopetegui interest
Premier League side Wolves are ready to restart talks with former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui next week. Wolves were initially linked with a move for Lopetegui, after opting to sack Bruno Lage last month with the Portuguese coach only managing to secure one league win in 2022/23. Lopetegui remains available,...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Liverpool owes their existence to Everton?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
Everton v Leicester: Premier League – live!
Everton and Leicester are both at the wrong end of the Premier League table, but who will be looking up at Goodison Park? Join Scott Murray
BBC
Real Sociedad v Man Utd: Pick of the stats
Real Sociedad defeated Manchester United earlier in this season’s Europa League, earning their first victory against the Red Devils at the fifth attempt - also scoring their first goal in this fixture. Manchester United have lost their last two matches against Spanish opponents, against Atletico Madrid last season and...
Yardbarker
Atletico Madrid facing serious impediment to fitness work over World Cup
Atletico Madrid will return to preparations for their the restart of La Liga after the World Cup without fitness guru and long-time coach Oscar Ortega. ‘El Profe’ will be permitted to go to Qatar with Uruguay after the coach negotiated matters with Atleti chief Miguel Angel Marin. Ortega filled in to help out Diego Alonso during the last two international breaks following the sacking of Oscar Tabarez.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 18: Casemiro
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. If Brazil lines up with one holding midfielder in Qatar, you can almost guarantee that it will be Casemiro. Casemiro, a five-time Champions League-winner with Real Madrid, has earned a reputation for being a defensive menace in the midfield and Brazil will need all of that energy to balance their wealth of attacking talent.
BBC
Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla: What Guardiola said
Pep Guardiola: "Of course we had qualified but we finished well. For the money and the prestige it is good for the club. It was a good night for us." On Julian Alvarez who scored one goal and made the other two: "There is no one player in the locker room who is not happy for him. He is a special guy. He was patient and found the space and got the rewards he deserved."
ESPN
Shakhtar Donetsk's Champions League dream is over, but their resilience makes them winners
WARSAW, Poland -- "We wanted to hit the jackpot, but it was not to be," Shakhtar Donetsk coach Igor Jovicevic said after RB Leipzig's 4-0 victory in Warsaw denied the Ukrainian team a place in the Champions League knockout stages. "It is unreal what we have had to do. We...
