KVUE

Facebook and Meta to reduce office footprint in Austin, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — Facebook and its parent company, Meta, are backing out of an Austin real estate venture, according to a report from The Real Deal, a real estate news outlet. During Meta's Quarter 3 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said moving forward, the company is planning to shrink its office footprint through 2023 after being behind on revenue and due to the lack of stability in the economy.
KVUE

Ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport lifted

AUSTIN, Texas — The ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) from severe weather conditions Friday night has been lifted. In a tweet from ABIA, a ground stop was issued for all airplanes at the airport until 8:45 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told ABIA the directive because of the severe weather the Central Texas region is experiencing on Nov. 4.
vcpost.com

From an RV Park to 10 Acres of Land: The Tale of Jaden Garza of Nomad Internet

Jaden Garza started Nomad Internet the way that many entrepreneurs do: he spotted a problem and decided to act. With so many people online today, it can slip the general public's mind that access remains a problem for many. It's a rarity for people to have problems streaming Netflix in Austin, but it's a way of life for people in rural areas of Texas.
KVUE

International homebuyers contributed $613M to Austin's economy in one year

AUSTIN, Texas — International homebuyers in the Austin area contributed around $613 million to the economy in a one-year period, according to a new study. A new homebuyers report published by the Austin Board of REALTORS (ABoR) found that 3% of all residential sales dollar volume from April 2021 to March 2022 came from international buyers. The majority of the overseas homebuying population comes from India, with a 21% share of the market, followed by Mexico (10%), China (6%) and Canada (4%).
KVUE

Austin area architecture firm looks to add housing on Congress Avenue

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin area architecture firm Clayton Korte hopes to build new residential units and retail space on Congress Avenue. Specifically, the firm looks to build behind and above a historical landmark and contributing buildings, located at 316 Congress Ave. This includes the W.B Smith Building. Because of...
KVUE

Amy's Ice Cream expanding to Round Rock, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans can soon expect another Amy's Ice Creams in Round Rock, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Austin-based Amy's Ice Creams was founded by Amy Simmons and established in 1984. Since then, the company has garnered recognition in major cities across Texas. Amy's serves handcrafted artisan ice cream in over 350 flavors.
luxury-houses.net

This $7.5 Million Lake Austin Estate boasts An Architectural Feat with Custom Finishes and A Private Boat Dock

14624 Flat Top Ranch Road Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, Austin, Texas is a waterfront estate was updated throughout in 2020 boasting custom finishes, a double-height living room, an idyllic outdoor area, Control 4 System for music, lighting, and heat. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, please contact Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-480-0844) at Moreland Properties for full support and perfect service.
KVUE

KVUE

