Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
People with disabilities given access to Uber Kyle $3.14 Program under settlement agreement
KYLE, Texas — A settlement agreement has been reached in the City of Kyle to make the city's reduced-fare transportation available for people with disabilities, according to U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas. Under the "Uber Kyle $3.14 Program", residents and visitors can travel...
Hiring freezes and layoffs ramp up in Austin area
This week, a senior Amazon employee posted a memo online about hiring changes at the company over concerns of a recession.
Facebook and Meta to reduce office footprint in Austin, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — Facebook and its parent company, Meta, are backing out of an Austin real estate venture, according to a report from The Real Deal, a real estate news outlet. During Meta's Quarter 3 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said moving forward, the company is planning to shrink its office footprint through 2023 after being behind on revenue and due to the lack of stability in the economy.
Traffic pattern change coming soon to Oak Hill construction project
The Oak Hill Parkway construction project has been going on for a year, and there will soon be a traffic pattern change that could really add to delays in an already very busy corridor.
Ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport lifted
AUSTIN, Texas — The ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) from severe weather conditions Friday night has been lifted. In a tweet from ABIA, a ground stop was issued for all airplanes at the airport until 8:45 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told ABIA the directive because of the severe weather the Central Texas region is experiencing on Nov. 4.
CBS Austin
Police looking for driver who crashed onto steps of AT&T Center at UT campus, leaves truck
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the driver who crashed into the barriers and onto the steps of the AT&T Conference Center at the University of Texas at Austin and then abandoned the vehicle early Friday morning. The UT Police Department said officers responded around 1:18 a.m. to...
vcpost.com
From an RV Park to 10 Acres of Land: The Tale of Jaden Garza of Nomad Internet
Jaden Garza started Nomad Internet the way that many entrepreneurs do: he spotted a problem and decided to act. With so many people online today, it can slip the general public's mind that access remains a problem for many. It's a rarity for people to have problems streaming Netflix in Austin, but it's a way of life for people in rural areas of Texas.
KVUE
International homebuyers contributed $613M to Austin's economy in one year
AUSTIN, Texas — International homebuyers in the Austin area contributed around $613 million to the economy in a one-year period, according to a new study. A new homebuyers report published by the Austin Board of REALTORS (ABoR) found that 3% of all residential sales dollar volume from April 2021 to March 2022 came from international buyers. The majority of the overseas homebuying population comes from India, with a 21% share of the market, followed by Mexico (10%), China (6%) and Canada (4%).
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Need a job? Why UPS needs to hire hundreds in Austin in 3 days
Let the seasonal hiring begin. UPS plans to hire at least 60,000 people over the weekend in anticipation of a busy holiday shipping season.
Project Shamrock, $16M project from Fortune 500 fixture Builders FirstSource, headed to Kyle
KYLE, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A Dallas-based Fortune 500 manufacturer of building materials and supplies is gearing up to relocate an Austin-area lumber yard and distribution facility to a $16 million office and warehouse site on the metro’s south side. Builders FirstSource Inc. on Tuesday was approved...
Did the law enforcement delay in Uvalde cost lives? An Austin doctor and his team are trying to find out
AUSTIN, Texas — It is one of the most painful, lingering questions from the shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers in May: Would a faster police response, rather than a 77-minute delay, have saved any of the victims?. Five months after that tragic day, a...
Austin area architecture firm looks to add housing on Congress Avenue
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin area architecture firm Clayton Korte hopes to build new residential units and retail space on Congress Avenue. Specifically, the firm looks to build behind and above a historical landmark and contributing buildings, located at 316 Congress Ave. This includes the W.B Smith Building. Because of...
American to launch nonstop from Austin to Florida beach destination in March
American Airlines continues to expand service out of Austin's airport, with a new nonstop route to Panama City, Florida, launching in March.
Paramore announces 2023 tour dates, including stop at Austin's Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is about a different show announced at Moody Center next year. The band announced their 2023 North American tour dates on Friday, including a stop at Austin's Moody Center on July 9, 2023. For their Austin date, Paramore will be supported by Foals and The Linda Lindas.
Amy's Ice Cream expanding to Round Rock, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans can soon expect another Amy's Ice Creams in Round Rock, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Austin-based Amy's Ice Creams was founded by Amy Simmons and established in 1984. Since then, the company has garnered recognition in major cities across Texas. Amy's serves handcrafted artisan ice cream in over 350 flavors.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.5 Million Lake Austin Estate boasts An Architectural Feat with Custom Finishes and A Private Boat Dock
14624 Flat Top Ranch Road Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, Austin, Texas is a waterfront estate was updated throughout in 2020 boasting custom finishes, a double-height living room, an idyllic outdoor area, Control 4 System for music, lighting, and heat. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, please contact Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-480-0844) at Moreland Properties for full support and perfect service.
Men robbed ATM technician in south Austin, police say
Austin Police are searching for three men connected with a robbery at a south Austin ATM.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Texas Book Festival, Austin Food & Wine Festival and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a festival focused on books to a one centered on food and wine, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s...
KVUE
Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0