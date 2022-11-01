In the latest TV show ratings, S.W.A.T., Fire Country and SmackDown tied for the Friday demo win, while Blue Bloods copped the night’s biggest audience. NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez debuted to 2.5 million viewers, a 0.3 demo rating and an average TVLine reader grade of “C+”; read recap. Leading out of that, Young Rock opened Season 3 and christened its new night with series lows of 1.8 mil/0.2 (reader grade “B+”). Combined, the Friday sitcombo slightly improved on College Bowl‘s Season 2 averages (1.7 mil/0.2) in the hour. CBS | S.W.A.T. (4.6 mil/0.4), Fire Country (5.4 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.9...

28 MINUTES AGO