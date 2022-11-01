Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana
A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
Strong winds expected in Yakima over the weekend
YAKIMA—Strong winds and freezing temperatures are expected over this weekend. Fire officials say it's important to be prepared for power outages and fire hazards. On Friday night through Saturday, winds are expected to be between 40 to 50 miles per hour. Firefighters say many people have heat lamps in...
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
Snoqualmie Pass reopens after closing in both directions due to spinouts, collisions
A fall storm is blowing into western Washington right now, causing the closure of Snoqualmie Pass on Friday morning. The pass remained closed in both directions until around 5:15 a.m. due to multiple spinouts and collisions. People living in that area can expect rain, damaging winds and mountain snow. Vehicles...
First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning tonight across Mid-Columbia, protect sensitive plants and cover pipes! -Briana
Temperatures will run 5-10 degrees below normal today…dropping below freezing overnight. Freeze watches and warnings are in effect across the Mid-Columbia this morning and again tonight through tomorrow morning. Snow will wrap-up this morning over the Blues and Wallowas and continue to spread east over Idaho. Highs in the 40s today. Protect people, plants, pets and pipes. Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far…temperatures will plunge down into the low 20s to around freezing. Forecast lows overnight–Yakima: 22 degrees Tri-Cities: 27 degrees Walla Walla: 29 degrees Pendleton: 24 degrees Hermiston: 29 degrees Ellensburg: 22 degrees…BRR! Expect frost this morning and tomorrow morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Rain returns Thursday night. Showers and windy Friday…tracking a big atmospheric river of moisture that will bring warmer temperatures with it. Friday will be a weather alert day. Rain to start off the weekend. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:40am Sunset: 5:41pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:46am Sunset: 5:45pm.
Yakima fire officials warn of heater safety as overnight temperatures drop
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Overnight temperatures are already reaching below-freezing across the Valley. And as you turn up the heat in your home, first responders are emphasizing heater safety. According to the City of Yakima Fire Department, they see an increase in home fires as people try to keep warm. Last...
Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday
SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
1st freeze of fall forecast in Tri-Cities. Travelers to see mountain snow
A winter weather advisory is issued for I-84 through the Blue Mountains.
Barreled Surf Park looks for funding as concerns about traffic and water remain
YAKIMA COUNTY-- The idea of building a surf park in the Yakima Valley is one that Joey Lawrence has been working on for years. While the first few waves were rough, it seems the water has calmed down a bit as agreements have been finalized for the park. "We're ready...
Attic Fire in East Wenatchee Halted Quickly by Wenatchee Valley Fire
Wenatchee Valley Firefighters quickly responded to an attic fire in East Wenatchee Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a structure fire on the 2200 block of SE Marlette RD in East Wenatchee. The fire was located in the attic of a home currently under construction. Wenatchee Valley...
YFD puts out RV fire on 34th and Fruitvale
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to reports of an RV fire on 34th and Fruitvale around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, November, 4. Fire crews arrived to find an RV fully engulfed in flames. According to Captain Brown with the YFD, the RV was unoccupied at the time...
How Thanksgiving came early to Yakima
Ah, Thanksgiving! The holiday when family and friends gather to feast upon wonderful foods. Reluctant to pass up a good meal, North Yakima (now Yakima) citizens didn’t wait for Congress to proclaim Thanksgiving a federal holiday in 1941 to celebrate. The city has been observing the holiday since at least the 1890s.
Wenatchee Valley Bracing for First Hard Freeze of Season
After nearly six weeks of above average temperatures to start the fall season, it looks like the usual chill of mid-autumn will finally be settling into the region by the middle of this week. Meteorologist Greg Koch with the National Service office in Spokane says the Wenatchee Valley and Columbia...
Sudden Snow Snarls Traffic, Creates Chaos Near Waterville
Old Man Winter made an early appearance near Waterville Wednesday morning, snarling traffic and causing chaos commuters and law enforcement. A sudden snowstorm led to a semi-truck jackknifing at the top of Pine Canyon on U.S. Highway 2 around 10:15. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the semi was...
The 15 Best Yakima Valley LUNCH DATE Restaurants
I love going to lunch in Yakima with my girl friends! It gives my work week a little extra sparkle when I know that I will be having lunch with a friend. The only stressy part is trying to figure out which restaurant I will recommend we eat. It's so hard to decide where to eat because there are so many delicious restaurants to have lunch in Yakima Valley, whether you're eating in Selah, Toppenish, Union Gap, or even within Yakima city limits.
Body recovered from Wapato car fire launches homicide investigation
WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities in Yakima County have launched a homicide investigation after responding to a vehicle fire where a body was recovered once flames were extinguished. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and regional fire departments were dispatched to the 2500-block of Riggs Rd for reports of a burning car on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Firefighters sprung...
Possible Road Rage Leads To Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported at 3:15 pm at 80th Avenue and Nob Hill. Authorities say two drivers had an "altercation" on 80th Avenue. The altercation happened after one driver rear ended the other and the two drivers then started arguing. One driver was shot after making aggressive moves toward the other including reportedly knocking hard on a window before the other driver fired shots.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kittitas County (Kittitas County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Kittitas County. The crash happened on the Vantage Highway east. A 57-year-old man from Ellensburg was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound. A 16-year-old female from Ellensburg was driving a Ford Pickup at the same time. According to the authorities, the Explorer...
Emphasis Patrols Slowing Yakima Drivers Weekly
Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. The reason for the patrols? Just look around when you're driving. What's the...
