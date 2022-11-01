ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Two Penn State players project as top-10 NFL draft picks; more PSU-Indiana score predictions, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an early look at the 2023 NFL Draft and more picks and predictions for Saturday’s road game at Indiana. The Lions could be due for a history-making spring at the NFL Draft with a possibility for two top-10 picks for the first time in over 20 years, writes Tyler Calvaruso for Lions247. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. started the year as a projected first-round pick and maintained that position in Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft, and he was joined by offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who is surging into the first-round draft conversation at just 19 years old.
Cleveland.com

How long will Ohio State basketball be without Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball wasn’t at full strength in its only public scrimmage leading up to its season opener on Monday. The Buckeyes beat Divison II Chaminade at home this past week, giving fans a sneak preview of the 2022-23 roster, but did so without the services of two of the few veterans it has. Eugene Brown has been in concussion protocol for the past week while Justice Sueing is nursing an ankle injury, though his absence was more precautionary given his injury history.
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
Eleven Warriors

Jordan Hancock Says New Ohio State Commit Kayden McDonald Will “Do Anything For Our Team To Win,” Damon Wilson to Visit Georgia Saturday

Ohio State landed its top remaining defensive tackle target in the 2023 class when Kayden McDonald committed to Ohio State on Monday. McDonald became the third defensive lineman to pledge to OSU’s 2023 class and the second player ever from North Gwinnett High School (Suwanee, Georgia) to commit to the Buckeyes. The first was McDonald’s former high school teammate and current Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock, who has seen his playing time expand the past few weeks after he dealt with an injury earlier this fall.
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Admits He Took Health For Granted

Ohio State expected cornerback Jordan Hancock to play a significant role in its defense, but he sat out the first six games of the season. Hancock confirmed, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, that he suffered a hamstring injury during preseason camp. The team exuded caution in bringing him back.
The Spun

2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race

With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

