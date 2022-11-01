Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five boxes to check for Penn State to beat Indiana | Jones
The checkmarks shouldn’t be all that difficult to achieve this week, as long as the Nittany Lions can recover from what must be a debilitating effort against Ohio State that came up 9 minutes short. 1. Play games with the young quarterback.
Penn State-Indiana breakdown, O-line injuries and force-feeding Parker Washington: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Dustin Hockensmith break down Saturday’s Penn State-Indiana game and look at the latest talking points, from Olu Fashanu’s NFL Draft stock to Parker Washington’s scorching two-week stretch and the idea of giving backup quarterback Drew Allar more reps. Check out the latest...
Penn State vs. Indiana prediction, betting odds for CFB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State faces Indiana in a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET. This betting analysis for...
Two Penn State players project as top-10 NFL draft picks; more PSU-Indiana score predictions, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an early look at the 2023 NFL Draft and more picks and predictions for Saturday’s road game at Indiana. The Lions could be due for a history-making spring at the NFL Draft with a possibility for two top-10 picks for the first time in over 20 years, writes Tyler Calvaruso for Lions247. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. started the year as a projected first-round pick and maintained that position in Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft, and he was joined by offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who is surging into the first-round draft conversation at just 19 years old.
Penn State’s Ja’Juan Seider on Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and the state of the RB room
Back in August as the Nittany Lions wrapped up training camp, Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said true freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have “the it factor.”. He wasn’t kidding.
Eleven Warriors
Denzel Burke Says Ohio State Needed the Challenge of Playing Penn State to Prepare for Michigan, Buckeyes Recap Win over Nittany Lions
For three quarters, Penn State gave Ohio State everything it could handle. But the Buckeyes eventually pulled away from their Big Ten foe in the fourth, winning a road matchup 44-31 on Saturday. The win against Penn State is sure to give Ohio State players even more confidence moving forward...
Ohio State football: Buckeyes looking for a big catch to close out recruiting class
The Ohio State football team is in need of one more big recruit to close out its recruiting cycle for 2023. The Ohio State football team is only a month and a half away from the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have a strong class, led by five-star receiver Brandon Inniss and top-50 offensive linemen Luke Montgomery, a Findlay Ohio native.
How long will Ohio State basketball be without Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball wasn’t at full strength in its only public scrimmage leading up to its season opener on Monday. The Buckeyes beat Divison II Chaminade at home this past week, giving fans a sneak preview of the 2022-23 roster, but did so without the services of two of the few veterans it has. Eugene Brown has been in concussion protocol for the past week while Justice Sueing is nursing an ankle injury, though his absence was more precautionary given his injury history.
Penn State-Indiana free live stream (11/5/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
No. 16 PENN STATE (6-2, 3-2) vs. INDIANA (3-5, 1-4) - WATCH LIVE. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. TV: ABC (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden). Livestream: Fubo TV (free trial), Sling. Radio: Penn State Radio Network (Steve Jones and Jack Ham). Web: GoPSUSports.com. Penn...
3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday
The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
Eleven Warriors
Jordan Hancock Says New Ohio State Commit Kayden McDonald Will “Do Anything For Our Team To Win,” Damon Wilson to Visit Georgia Saturday
Ohio State landed its top remaining defensive tackle target in the 2023 class when Kayden McDonald committed to Ohio State on Monday. McDonald became the third defensive lineman to pledge to OSU’s 2023 class and the second player ever from North Gwinnett High School (Suwanee, Georgia) to commit to the Buckeyes. The first was McDonald’s former high school teammate and current Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock, who has seen his playing time expand the past few weeks after he dealt with an injury earlier this fall.
Ohio State Football Player Admits He Took Health For Granted
Ohio State expected cornerback Jordan Hancock to play a significant role in its defense, but he sat out the first six games of the season. Hancock confirmed, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, that he suffered a hamstring injury during preseason camp. The team exuded caution in bringing him back.
Ohio State basketball: Tanner Holden erupts in Buckeyes exhibition game
The Ohio State basketball team defeated Chaminade in an exhibition game on Tuesday night 101-57. This was the first piece of action we got to see this Buckeye basketball team on the floor together, and we learned a lot. However, the main story from this exhibition was the play of transfer Tanner Holden.
Ohio State Football Star Makes Decision On Basketball Career
One Ohio State defensive lineman has made his decision on whether he wants to play football or basketball going forward. JT Tuimoloau, who was recruited by the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting class, said that he wants to stay with football, even though he really wanted to play both sports.
‘The connection we developed is great’: Tucker Chamberlin 3 TDs, Trae Kater 233 yards carry Shippensburg past Cedar Cliff
Shippensburg vs Cedar Cliff in round 1 of the District 3 5A football playoffs — SHIPPENSBURG—The first two quarters of Friday night’s District 3 5A game between Shippensburg and Cedar Cliff was a back-and-forth battle that any football fan would pay to watch.
2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race
With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Ian Goodling sets program record as West Perry routs Schuylkill Valley in district playoff opener
ELLIOTTSBURG — A week ago, it was a slow start for them and a fast start for their opponent that doomed the West Perry Mustangs, who suffered their first loss of the year in its regular season finale to Steel-High. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports...
Susquenita football loses final game of season, misses post-season opportunity
Susquenita’s football season ended on Friday after a 19-3 loss against Juniata. Juniata held onto the ball throughout the game recording zero fumbles while the Blackhawks had three. Also playing a big run game, Juniata had three rushing touchdowns which was enough to defeat Susquenita. Getting things started, the...
West Perry football falls to Steel-High in regular season finale
For large portions of West Perry’s regular season finale football game, the state-of-the-art scoreboard at War Veterans Memorial Field in Steelton struggled to stay lit. Sure, there may have been some sort of a technical problem, but the more likely reason revolves around being overworked. On Oct. 29, under...
Newport field hockey defeats Greenwood in nail-biter
Newport field hockey once again was matched up against Greenwood, this time in the Disttrict tournament. The Buffaloes came out with intensity, scoring three goals in the first quarter. Delaney Greene got things started for Newport when she scored off a corner.
