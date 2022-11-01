Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an early look at the 2023 NFL Draft and more picks and predictions for Saturday’s road game at Indiana. The Lions could be due for a history-making spring at the NFL Draft with a possibility for two top-10 picks for the first time in over 20 years, writes Tyler Calvaruso for Lions247. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. started the year as a projected first-round pick and maintained that position in Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft, and he was joined by offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who is surging into the first-round draft conversation at just 19 years old.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO