Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Dress Up as 'Lion King' Characters for Halloween: 'Raising Lionesses'
The pride's all here! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday to show off her family's Lion King-inspired Halloween costumes. Bryant kicked off her series of Instagram posts by first giving fans a look at her costume. Dressed as Scar, Mufasa's evil brother, Bryant's look came complete with a deep gash drawn through one of her eyebrows, and a pair of piercing, green-colored contact lenses. She also donned a lion suit for the pics.
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022
Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
Neil Patrick Harris and Family Dress Up as Fast Food Icons for Halloween
Just like any other year, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and their two kids, Gideon and Harper Burtka-Harris, totally took over Halloween with their extravagant costumes. This time, they decided to embody various fast food icons, with Harris as a worn-down Ronald McDonald, Burtka as a sleepy Burger King, Gideon as a tiny Colonel Sanders, and Harper as a cheeky Wendy.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Spooky As Frankenstein’s Bride and Monster in Towering Platforms for Halloween
The Kravis are back with another Halloween duo costume. The couple, known for their love of the spooky season, dressed up again on Monday. This time, Kardashian dressed as Frankenstein’s bride. She wore a billowing white sleeveless floor-length dress with beige opera gloves. She added a voluminous black wig with silver streaks and of course, added black rectangle sunglasses. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, wore a different version of the same costume earlier in the weekend.
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly In Hot Water Over Priest Halloween Costume Shortly After Dressing Up As Pam Anderson And Tommy Lee
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have gone viral for their racy Halloween costumes.
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
Madonna comes out as 'Gay' in viral TikTok aged 64
In a TikTok video Madonna posted Sunday, the 64-year-old megastar is seen holding hot-pink underwear, with the on-screen caption, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” She then throws the panties toward a nearby wastebasket and comes up short — by a lot. It was, perhaps not coincidentally,...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Take 7 Kids Trick-or-Treating For Halloween In Rare Photo Of Entire Family
Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children went trick-or-treating on Halloween in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City. The famous couple walked around the streets with Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and 1-month-old IIaria, who all wore costumes for the spooky holiday. Alec, 64, and Hilaria, 38, didn’t dress up, but they seemed to be in great spirits for the fun family outing.
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott rock family Halloween costumes amid cheating claims
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put on a united front with their kids for Halloween after rumors swirled that the “Sicko Mode” rapper cheated on the reality star with his ex. Jenner and Scott, along with their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, and still-unnamed 8-month-old son formerly known as Wolf,...
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post
Some super cute Halloween snaps! Khloe Kardashian shared a pair of pics showing off her kids' adorable costumes on Sunday. The reality star posted the first photo of her infant son -- albeit not of his face -- to Instagram, as well as a pic of her 4-year-old daughter, True, holding up her little brother.
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Halloween 2022: See Photos of Their Costumes!
The Kardashian-Jenner family never misses an opportunity to celebrate a holiday, especially Halloween. The family often goes above and beyond with their spooky decor, but they also take their costumes to another level as well. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner was the first to get into the Halloween spirit this year...
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes
Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their first baby, son Parker, in May Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween. The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together. "Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️." The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed...
Bindi and Robert Irwin Pull Off Perfect 'The Office' Halloween Costumes With Little Grace
Bindi Irwin and her family may have won Halloween! On Monday, Bindi, her husband, Chandler Powell, and her brother, Robert Irwin dressed up as characters from The Office. However, while the trio’s Jim, Pam and Dwight were a hit, it was Bindi and Chandler’s 1-year-old daughter, Grace, who stole the show.
Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic
Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years
In the wake of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's separation news, take a look back at their 11-year relationship
Kylie Jenner reveals her seven ‘wild’ dogs ‘bit Kendall on the ass’
Maybe they thought she wasn’t on the guest list?. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her rowdy pooch posse chomped down on sister Kendall Jenner’s derrière. “I have seven dogs, and they’re wild,” the makeup mogul told friend Hailey Bieber on the model’s Halloween episode of “Who’s in my bathroom?”
Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in 'Bride of Frankenstein' Halloween Costume
Kylie Jenner kept up her high standard for Halloween costumes with this year's get-up: the bride of Frankenstein. Jenner shared three photos of her get-up on Instagram on Friday, picking up over eight million likes. Fans proclaimed her the "queen of Halloween" once again. Jenner put a modern spin on...
