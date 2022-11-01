Read full article on original website
‘The Fight Continues’: Tennessee Drops Georgia Game Hype Video
Tennessee has officially dropped its Georgia game hype video on the night before game day. On Saturday afternoon in Athens, Georgia, the No. 3 ranked Bulldogs will host the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in a clash of titans. Tennessee brings in an electric offense which is led by Hendon Hooker...
How the Recruiting Classes for Tennessee and Georgia Football Compare
This Saturday’s game against No. 1 Tennessee is going to be a huge day in the recruiting world for the Georgia football program. As reported by DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell earlier this week, Georgia is expecting 17 five-star recruits this weekend. That number bumps up to 21 when counting recruits with at least one five-star ranking from various publications.
Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game
Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
How Tennessee's crew of castoffs is atop college football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Byron Young was on his way back from a workout at Planet Fitness in January 2019 when he noticed a flyer that changed his life, and ultimately, helped change the trajectory of Tennessee's football program. It was a flyer publicizing open tryouts for the Georgia Military School...
Elite ATH KingJoseph Edwards 'Impressed' With Vols Start to 2022 Season
Lawrenceville, Ga.-- Elite 2024 Athlete KingJoseph Edwards visited Tennessee on September 24th when the Vols downed the Gators in front of a sold out, checkered Neyland crowd. The prized athlete from Buford High School (Ga.) has continued to follow the Vols since, and he has been impressed with ...
WATCH: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Gives Final Georgia Preview on Thursday
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has a gigantic test in front of his team this weekend in Athens, Georgia. No. 1 Tennessee will head south to Athens to take on No. 3 Georgia in the biggest game of the season so far. The winner will have a clear-cut path to the SEC Championship game and the 2022 College Football Playoffs, while the loser will likely be on the outside looking in, with still a chance down the road.
Tennessee football: Five reasons Vols will upset Georgia Saturday
It’s happening. Tennessee football is going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs on the road between the hedges Saturday, all but punching their ticket to the SEC Championship game and likely the College Football Playoff. There are lots of factors working in the Vols’ favor, and while Georgia has some advantages, they won’t be enough.
WATCH: Tony Vitello Fall Tennessee Baseball Preview
Tennessee Baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media in Knoxville on Thursday to discuss his thoughts on the Vols’ fall camp. Just a few hours after Vitello’s press conference on Thursday, the Vols hit the Lindsey-Nelson turf to get ready for this weekend. Tennessee will play Memphis in Jackson this upcoming Sunday after Vol Football’s monumental game against Georgia in Athens on Saturday.
Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia
As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
What Kirby Smart Said About Tennessee Ahead Of Top Five Tilt
Tennessee heads to Athens Saturday for the game of the year in the college football regular season. The winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the nation and all but clinch the SEC east title. Georgia is the reigning National Champion and has won 11 straight games dating back...
Tennessee vs. Georgia Odds and Preview: No. 1 Vols Face UGA as Underdogs
The stakes heading into Saturday’s Tennessee-Georgia game were already pretty high before the College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings Tuesday night, but now that Tennessee has been named the No. 1 team in the nation, the stakes are even higher. And most online sportsbooks have the visiting Vols listed as 8-point underdogs.
Georgia Expecting Massive Recruiting Day for Tennessee Game
Athens will play host to the monumental college football matchup this weekend between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. However, at the same time, we now know that this will be a monumental recruiting weekend in town as well. According to a tweet from DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell on Thursday...
WATCH: Tennessee Basketball HC Rick Barnes Gives Season Preview
With the 2022-2023 season right around the corner, Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday to discuss his thoughts on the team. In his 10-minute press conference, Barnes hit several topics ranging from Tennessee’s big win and his takeaways from Gonzaga to what he would like to see in the season opener against Tennessee Tech. Additionally, Barnes also spoke about a couple of players by name, pointing out Olivier Nkamhoua’s consistent work ethic and Tyreke Key’s ability to mesh with the team.
Three Vols named to Preseason All-SEC Teams by league's coaches
Three Tennessee basketball players received preseason recognition on Wednesday afternoon when the SEC released its preseason coaches All-SEC teams on Wednesday morning. The coaches' preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. Senior guard Santiago...
Hendon Hooker Heisman Trophy Odds
Production is essential to any player’s Heisman resume; C.J. Stroud and Hendon Hooker have certainly done that this season. But to win, a player needs more than just stats. He needs to be why his team wins the big game(s). After leading Tennessee to a win over Kentucky last week, Hooker added a sixth win over a ranked team to his resume.
Die-hard fans dream big as playoff chances grow for the Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With Tennessee Football at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Vols are now projected to be one of the favorites to enter the playoffs and fight for a spot in the national championship game this year. It's been nearly a quarter of a...
Lady Vols’ Kellie Harper voted USA TODAY SEC Coach of the Year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fourth-year Tennessee Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper has been voted the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason SEC Coach of the Year, and three Lady Vols have been named to the media organization’s Preseason All-SEC teams. USA TODAY named Lady Vol seniors Jordan Horston...
Gimme5: CFP ranking implications, and why Georgia likely must beat Tennessee to make the playoffs
Welcome to this week’s DawgNation “Gimme 5″ feature, where we take your questions pertaining to Georgia football and athletics. Georgia prefers to talk with their helmets, not their mouths, so there won’t be much — if any — reaction from the Bulldogs about the new CFP rankings.
Everything Josh Heupel Said Previewing Tennessee-Georgia On SEC Coaches Teleconference
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. The Vols head coach discussed being the No. 1 team in the country, Nolan Smith’s absence and much more. Here’s everything Heupel said ahead of the top five matchup at Georgia.
