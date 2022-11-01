ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Little Rock Fentanyl dealer to spend more than a decade in prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. According to reports, 35-year-old Darell Walls was the final defendant in a 17-person indictment for a Central Arkansas narcotics distribution ring. His arrest concluded the case of a large drug conspiracy that involved various kilos of fentanyl.
Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
THV11

Police report 71st homicide of 2022 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock has passed the record for the amount of homicides in one year after police announced the 71st homicide of the year on Wednesday. Police say they were alerted to a "subject down" around 12:30 p.m. near the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road.
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police arrest man for forgery

26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim’s name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim’s bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle....
KATV

LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
THV11

Police search for runaway girl from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1. She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts...
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside. According to investigators, the car was stolen on the 8700 block of Geyer Springs. Police discovered there were three children inside the vehicle and were able to track down the suspect which led to […]
