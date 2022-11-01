Read full article on original website
Little Rock Fentanyl dealer to spend more than a decade in prison
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. According to reports, 35-year-old Darell Walls was the final defendant in a 17-person indictment for a Central Arkansas narcotics distribution ring. His arrest concluded the case of a large drug conspiracy that involved various kilos of fentanyl.
North Little Rock man under federal indictment for arson
A North Little Rock man was indicted in federal court Wednesday and charged with setting fire to a restaurant earlier this year.
Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping
Additional details in a Wednesday night Little Rock car theft show the three children inside the car when it was taken were present during the subsequent police chase.
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
Wednesday homicide in Mabelvale makes 2022 deadliest year on record in Little Rock
Little Rock police said a death investigation started midday Wednesday is now being considered the city’s 71st homicide of 2022, pushing past the previous annual record for killings in the capital city.
Little Rock police ask for help in 2020 deadly hit and run
Little Rock police are seeking help in an investigation involving a 2020 deadly hit and run.
Police report 71st homicide of 2022 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock has passed the record for the amount of homicides in one year after police announced the 71st homicide of the year on Wednesday. Police say they were alerted to a "subject down" around 12:30 p.m. near the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police arrest man for forgery
26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim’s name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim’s bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle....
KATV
LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
NAACP calls comment by Pulaski Co. prosecutor ‘politically motivated’
A day after the prosecutor in Pulaski County said he misspoke about launching an investigation into Little Rock City Hall and its handling of public record requests, the NAACP announced it wants to sit down and meet with him.
Police search for runaway girl from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1. She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts...
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
KHBS
Little Rock police release information about state auditor candidate's arrest
Diamond Arnold-Johnson, a candidate for Arkansas State Auditor, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening Friday. In Aug. 2022 her husband, Arick Johnson, was on trial for terroristic threatening over threatening posts made on Facebook, according to a news release sent by the Little Rock Police Department. During the...
thv11.com
Little Rock breaks record for most homicides in 1 year
Little Rock passed the record for the number of homicides in one year after police announced the 71st homicide of the year. The previous record was 70 back in 1993.
Pulaski County prosecutor walks back statement on Little Rock City Hall investigation
The Pulaski County prosecutor said Wednesday that he misspoke after Tuesday’s statement that he was opening an investigation into Little Rock City Hall.
LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside. According to investigators, the car was stolen on the 8700 block of Geyer Springs. Police discovered there were three children inside the vehicle and were able to track down the suspect which led to […]
KATV
69-year-old suspect killed after 18-hour long Halloween standoff in Sherwood
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After an 18-hour standoff in Sherwood, police said it ended with the 69-year-old suspect wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer being killed early Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police, Sherwood police officers attempted to serve Eugene Elliot Reed with a warrant for...
Deputies: Body discovered Tuesday on property in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies are in the early stages of a death investigation after a body was discovered Tuesday near Old Warren Road and Gibson Road, just south of Pine Bluff. According to investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the call at 3:33 p.m. after the property owner […]
Little Rock police chase ends with rollover, driver death
A driver died after an early-morning high-speed police chase in Little Rock Monday.
Little Rock police investigating 70th homicide of 2022, ties 1993 record
The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning that tied a grim record for the city.
