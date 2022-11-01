Avengers: Endgame's opening box office record will never be surpassed according to the film's directors. Joe and Anthony Russo spoke to Variety about their landmark achievement. In the months since theaters have opened back up, the lofty totals from 2019 seem very far away. "It will never happen again," Joe claimed. "That was an apex of that era of theatrical filmmaking. When we started AGBO, we already felt the winds shifting." It's hard to argue with the logic on display there. The winds have indeed heralded a different era of theatrical releases. One that may not reach those lofty heights, but still could capture a lot of the luster. Avengers: Endgame famously grossed $1.2 billion during its first weekend out. Such numbers seem basically impossible in a landscape that has been forever altered by COVID-19. But, things could swing back around in a number of years with the right films and opportunities. For now, the world waits for something like Avengers: Secret Wars to bring everything together.

2 DAYS AGO