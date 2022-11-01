Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
ComicBook
Avengers: Endgame Opening Weekend Box Office Record Will Never Be Beaten According to Russo Brothers
Avengers: Endgame's opening box office record will never be surpassed according to the film's directors. Joe and Anthony Russo spoke to Variety about their landmark achievement. In the months since theaters have opened back up, the lofty totals from 2019 seem very far away. "It will never happen again," Joe claimed. "That was an apex of that era of theatrical filmmaking. When we started AGBO, we already felt the winds shifting." It's hard to argue with the logic on display there. The winds have indeed heralded a different era of theatrical releases. One that may not reach those lofty heights, but still could capture a lot of the luster. Avengers: Endgame famously grossed $1.2 billion during its first weekend out. Such numbers seem basically impossible in a landscape that has been forever altered by COVID-19. But, things could swing back around in a number of years with the right films and opportunities. For now, the world waits for something like Avengers: Secret Wars to bring everything together.
ComicBook
Avengers Assemble Goes Back to the Bronze Age in Phil Jimenez Connecting Covers
Superstar artist Phil Jimenez brings the Bronze Age of Avengers comics to life in new connecting covers to the upcoming Avengers Assemble crossover event. Avengers Assemble will serve as the culmination of Jason Aaron's tenure on writing the adventures of Earth's Mightiest Heroes across Avengers and Avengers Forever. After Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 in November, the story continues with December's Avengers #63 and Avengers Forever #12. Marvel is celebrating with Avengers Assemble Decades Connecting Covers, and has recruited Phil Jimenez to illustrate a tribute to the '70s, defined by legendary creators like Steve Englehart and George Perez.
ComicBook
Massive LEGO Spider-Man 76178 Daily Bugle Set Returns to Its Original Price
Last year, the LEGO Group unveiled the 76178 Daily Bugle, which includes 3772 pieces and measures over 32 inches tall – making it the largest Marvel set that LEGO produced – until the Hulkbuster takes the crown on on November 4th. It also includes an insane amount of minifigures – 25 to be exact – which allow you to recreate endless storylines from the Spider-Man universe. What's more, you can order it with a rare 14% discount today, which brings it back down to the launch price that we saw before inflation kicked in.
ComicBook
Madame Web Set Photo Reveals Spider-Man Connection With Daily Bugle Newspaper
The Madame Web movie has revealed a major Spider-Man connection in the form of the Daily Bugle Newspaper. The Daily Bugle was spotted in a set photo from Madame Web, which is currently filming in the city of Boston. The photo shows a classic newspaper dispenser on the street, offering a variety of choices – including the Daily Bugle. Even though it's partially obscured by the dispenser door, the Bugle headline clearly has three distressing words "Girls," "Feared," and "Abducted." It's a somewhat dark set of circumstances – even as a backdrop – and another intriguing insight as to how Madame Web is taking shape.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Shines With Suneater
The Big Three have been a big part of My Hero Academia since first arriving in the Shonen series, with the three students often rightfully thought of as the most powerful students at UA Academy. With the sixth season covering the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga, Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki all will have a role to play in these major arcs. Now, one fan has taken the opportunity to bring Suneater to life, using some ingenious cosplay to highlight the hero's unique Quirk.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals the Reason He's Never Done a Marvel or DC Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe of films has managed to enlist a number of impressive filmmakers into their ranks, and despite Quentin Tarantino clearly having a love for comic books, he recently recalled that he hasn't helmed any pictures in those franchises as he's not a "hired hand" to just come in and direct an installment in either franchise. Even though a number of filmmakers in both franchises have expressed the freedom they feel they have with bringing stories to life, the nature of the franchise means it has to fit into a certain formula and connect to other characters and points in time, which would seemingly be a deterrent for Tarantino.
ComicBook
Bob Odenkirk Rumored to Be Up for Secret Marvel Role in Wonder Man
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is rumored to be up for a role in Mavel's Wonder Man series on Disney+. Like most Marvel Studios castings, who Odenkirk would be playing in Wonder Man is not known; sources close to Illuminerdi are claiming that Odenkirk is up for the role of the manager to Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. The distinguishing twist in Wonder Man's story is that he isn't just a superhero but also a famous actor, whose career rises with superpowered status.
ComicBook
Naruto Reveals All-New Look at Hokage Kakashi
Naruto Uzumaki may be the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf, but the hero is far from its first leader. From Hashirama to Hiruzen and Tsunade, a slew of powerful ninja has held the title to date. Of course, few can forget Kakashi held the post before Naruto came into office, and fans have wanted to see more of his tenure for ages. And now, we've been given a new look at his time all thanks to Naruto: The Steam Ninja Scrolls.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Reveals His Favorite Superhero Movie Is a DC Film
Hugh Jackman is a name that's synonymous with Marvel. The actor made his comic book movie debut way back in 2000 when he played Wolverine in X-Men, and he went on to star in many more films as the character up until Logan in 2017. Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Despite the actor's long Marvel history, his favorite superhero movie is actually a DC film. Jackman was recently interviewed by Variety and revealed his love for The Dark Knight.
ComicBook
Edens Zero Readies for Season 2 With New Poster
Edens Zero has been gearing up to come back for the highly anticipated second season of its anime run next year, and fans are getting hyped with a special new poster for the upcoming episodes! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest manga series ended its run last year, and it was quickly announced that the anime would be coming back for a second season. There was a question as to whether or not that would be the case following the death of the director behind the first season, but soon fans will get to see the new episodes.
ComicBook
DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Reveals How He Settles Differences With Peter Safran
The era of DC Studios is officially upon us, with James Gunn and Peter Safran becoming the co-CEOs of the newly-minted film and television imprint. The duo, who have already brought to life projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, officially began their work at DC Studios on Tuesday — and it looks like Gunn already has a unique approach to solving disagreements between the two. In a recent tweet, Gunn shared a photo from several years prior of him and Safran playing a game of Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, joking that "when people ask how Peter Safran & I settle our differences while running DC, I tell them I do it how we've always done it, as this photo from a few years ago shows."
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Puts Cool New Spin on Momoshiki
Momoshiki might still be trapped in Boruto's body in both the Shonen franchise's anime and manga, but that isn't stopping his shadow from looming large in the series. While Code has taken the reins of the Kara Organization, the Otsutsuki are still pulling the strings as the underling to Jigen is attempting to get revenge following his master's death. Now, one cosplayer has perfectly given Momoshiki a gender swap using some spot-on cosplay for the most terrifying look that the villain has sported in the series to date.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Suits Up Yoruichi for Battle
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the screen at last, and it has never felt better seeing our heroes. After all, Ichigo Kurosaki has kept a low profile for the past decade, but now he is back with Bankai in tow. The same goes for the rest of our Soul Reapers, and now, one fan is celebrating Yoruichi's comeback with a new cosplay.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
Martin Freeman couldn't believe no one at Marvel knew Chadwick Boseman was battling cancer: 'Losing him was awful'
Martin Freeman costarred with the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther" – he will reprise his role in the Marvel film sequel on November 11.
ComicBook
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
ComicBook
Vault Comics Partners With Metallica, Pete Wentz, and More on New Graphic Novel Line
Vault Comics has been responsible for some cult-classic comic series over the years, many of which have translated their stories to movies, television, and more. On Friday, the publisher announced a new domain that they will be collaborating with — the world of music. Today, Vault Comics announced Headshell, a new line of graphic novels inspired by and in collaboration with a wide array of recording artists. Headshell graphic novels present original stories inspired by artists' careers and music, giving fans an all new way to connect with the artists and music they love. The initial list of artists and bands involved with Headshell books includes Metallica, Def Leppard, The Beach Boys, Fall Out Boys' Pete Wentz, Redman, and more. The initiative will launch with Dying Inside, a graphic novel from Wentz, Hannah Klein, and Lisa Sterle.
ComicBook
Here's What a PS4 Running God of War Ragnarok Sounds Like
A new video showcases just how loud the PlayStation 4 gets when it's running God of War Ragnarok. God of War Ragnarok, at least for now, appears to be the last major PlayStation exclusive for PlayStation 4. Sony has not stated with any certainty that it would be the last game, but it's possible that the continued shortage of consoles could mean something like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases on PS4 to ensure it can sell more copies and reach a bigger audience. Of course, that also means that the team would have to work hard to scale the game for PS4 accordingly and if it's been developed up until now as a PS5 game that may be exceptionally challenging or not even possible.
ComicBook
Titans Introduces Key DC Comics Villain In Season 4
HBO Max has officially premiered the first two episodes of Titans season four, and it's definitely treading some familiar ground. Titans has taken us back to the supernatural side of the DC Universe and has even introduced us to a very specific villain from the comics. The following contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Titans season four. During the first two episodes of the season we get introduced to Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente), who is clearly up to no good and even murders another iconic DC Comics villain. From what we see, it seems that Mother Mayhem will be a formidable opponent for the Titans to take on.
Comments / 0