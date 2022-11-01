Read full article on original website
Oneida County teen charged by State Police for threatening mass harm
REMSEN- A teenage youth from Oneida County is accused of threatening mass harm, authorities say. The New York State Police in Remsen say they arrested a 14-year-old suspect Wednesday afternoon. A name or gender of the suspect was not provided. The teen is from Remsen, NY and was officially charged...
Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old
TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation
ROME, N.Y. -- During an overdose investigation on Thursday, four deputies were exposed to fentanyl, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Deputies responded to reports of an overdose around 4:30 p.m. on Brown Road in Rome. After arriving the victim was located and carried down a flight of stairs by EMS with the help of the deputies. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
168 pounds of marijuana seized; 2 arrested in CNY drug trafficking ring, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — Police seized 168 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people who were a part of a large-scale drug trafficking ring in Central New York, deputies said Thursday. Donnelldo Madrid, 33, of Liverpool, and Michael J. Queior, 43, of Fulton, were arrested and charged with conspiracy and...
Names released in fatal Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
Deputies find illegal handguns after two traffic stops
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two routine traffic stops on November 2. At approximately 6 p.m. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative detail, carried out a routine...
Man airlifted to Syracuse hospital following rollover crash, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. - An Ogdensburg man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after his vehicle struck the back of a truck and landed upside down in Alexandria Bay, troopers said. Ernest A. Betancourt, 63, was driving west on State Route 12 when his 2021 Toyota Highlander struck the bed...
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
Crows are harassing people in Watertown, City encourages them to report sightings
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not every day that you see crows harassing people unless you’re living in Bodega bay, the town of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.”. The City of Watertown has dealt with a crow overpopulation for years as a large number of crows typically flock to the city during the fall and winter seasons.
Jefferson County man who faked son’s death for money arrested again
Adams, N.Y. — A Jefferson County man accused of faking his son’s death has been arrested again, this time for soliciting bereavement time off and cash donations for funeral costs, troopers said. Kaleb D. Stevens, 30, of Adams, collected donations in cash and on GoFundMe.com from coworkers and...
Central NY man may avoid prosecution in fatal stabbing; still faces life in prison after bat attack
Syracuse, NY -- A Central New York man may avoid prosecution in a stabbing death because the victim had apparently broken into the man’s home and attacked him first. But Loius Beaulieu, 51, of Chancery Lane, Clay, still faces accusations that he injured another man with a baseball bat before the fatal stabbing. And because Beaulieu has four prior felony convictions, he could be a persistent violent felony offender, eligible to receive a possible 25-year-to-life sentence if convicted of the non-fatal baseball bat attack.
Rome Toddler, 3, Killed in CNY Crash
A three-year-old girl from Rome was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Otsego County. New York State Police say the toddler was among seven people, including five kids, who were traveling in an SUV on Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield on Wednesday night. Shortly before 9:00 p.m., troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway, hit an embankment and partially overturned, but what caused the accident is unclear.
Inmate killed at CNY Psychiatric Center
An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center is charged in the death of a fellow inmate. Inmate at CNY Psychiatric Center charged in fellow inmate's death. An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy has been indicted for the death of another inmate.
17-year-old C-NS student charged with making school violence threat
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old girl was charged after allegedly threatening school violence, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Thursday morning, November 3, there was a social media post threatening violence from one C-NS High School student to another that the North Syracuse School District became aware of. The district’s School Resource Officers (SRO) […]
Juror bolts courtroom during murder verdict, but longtime Syracuse abuser guilty anyway
Syracuse, NY — A juror bolted from the courtroom instead of confirming her guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon in the stabbing death of a longtime domestic abuse victim. But the jury came back Wednesday morning for a redo, with the same juror now agreeing that her verdict was, in fact, guilty.
LCSO: Man charged with DWI, other offenses after vehicle found in ditch
LEYDEN- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving and other offenses after authorities responded to calls of a vehicle in a ditch Monday night in Lewis County. It was shortly after 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received complaints of a vehicle that was off in a ditch along the Spencer Road, town of Leyden.
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
Dec. 17: Paws4Potter ‘Howliday Bazaar’ at Glen Park Fire Department
Paws4Potter’s “Howliday Bazaar” is back this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event to benefit Paws4Potter and the National Canine Cancer Foundation will be held at the Glen Falls Fire Hall on Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local...
One dead after car accident in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
