Huntsville man punched, spit on officer, police say
A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he punched, scratched and spit on a police officer. According to a Huntsville police spokesperson, the incident happened in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. A police officer responded to a fight call. According to police,...
17-year-old boy shot to death in Gadsden, 1 in custody
Gadsden police say a 17-year-old male was shot to death on a residential street Thursday afternoon in East Gadsden. Capt. Bobby Jackson said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 100 block of Park Street at about 2:41 p.m. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, died of...
Arab man killed in Marshall County crash
An Arab man died late Thursday in a three-car crash. According to the Marshall County Coroners Office, Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene of the incident. It happened on Alabama 69 toward the bottom of the mountain, Coroner Cody Nugent said. The Marshall County Sheriffs Office, Four...
Neighbors afraid after man, woman killed in reported Decatur burglary: ‘I felt safe. Not anymore’
Neighbors and a resident of the Southeast Decatur home where a man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday morning said they’re worried about their safety following the incident. Decatur police identified the shooting victims as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40. They were killed at 1604...
1 dead, 3 injured in early morning Decatur fire
An early morning residential fire in Decatur has resulted in one death, authorities say. According to Decatur police, the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast, as witnesses saw smoke billowing from the home. In all, three people were evacuated the home....
North Alabama school system dismisses early, plans virtual day due to flu outbreak
Albertville City Schools dismissed early Thursday as school officials attempt to navigate a flu outbreak. The system announced today it will hold an e-learning day for students, faculty and staff Friday. The early release, the system said, will allow faculty and staff to sanitize the campuses and prepare their lesson...
Legendary rapper coming to Alabama to speak against violence
When Chuck D talks, people listen. That usually happens while he’s rapping by-any-means-possible rhymes onstage or on records with Public Enemy, his legendary rap group. This Friday though, instead of performing PE classics like “Fight the Power” and “Don’t Believe The Hype,” Chuck D will deliver the keynote address at “Stomp the Violence,” a Huntsville event set for 6-9 p.m. at the Von Braun Center East Hall 3, address 700 Monroe St. The theme of Chuck D’s address, titled “A Message for Sleeping Giants,” is conflict resolution.
Alabama Amendment 6 allows cities to spend existing tax on pay-as-you-go projects
The sponsor of the bill that became Statewide Amendment 6 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday said the legislation came at the request of the city of Huntsville. Amendment 6 would allow cities that already collect a special ad valorem tax to use that money for pay-as-you-go public projects. It would repeal a restriction in the state Constitution that says cities can spend money from the tax only to pay bonds or other debt service on projects.
Vestavia Hills races past Austin in Class 7A playoffs
Tenth-ranked Vestavia Hills rode its fast-paced offense to a 52-10 road win against No. 9 Austin in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Junior quarterback John Paul Head ran for four touchdowns as the Rebels led 31-0 at halftime at Austin Football Field in Decatur. William Carter Shirley accounted for the other points with a 26-yard field goal.
Construction about to begin on the kayak portion of Huntsville’s Apollo Park
No one will confuse MidCity in Huntsville with the Ocoee or the Nantahala rapids, but within a couple of years residents will be kayaking not far from where others will be working on their golf swing or listening to some of the country’s top music acts. That’s because construction...
Thompson rebounds to shut out Huntsville, 34-0, in 1st round
Before kickoff, the Thompson football team gathered in the north endzone outside its locker room. A white banner to run through unfurled along the goal line. Colorfully written along the front, in block lettering, was ‘Warriors Dynasty,’ a reminder of the status quo in Alabama’s largest classification.
Ri Fletcher sparks Hartselle to dominating playoff win over Buckhorn
Ri Fletcher led Hartselle with three touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Tigers beat Buckhorn 52-7 on Friday to advance to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Fletcher scored on a 61-yard run, a 50-yard punt return and an 85-yard kickoff return to spark Hartselle to a 42-7 halftime lead.
Strong second half propels Hoover past Bob Jones
Braxton Urquhart had two interceptions and freshman quarterback Noah Schuback topped 200 passing yards as Hoover defeated Bob Jones 45-19 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs at the Hoover Met. The Bucs (10-1) led 14-7 at half and were nearly flawless in the second half, scoring on...
