Scottsboro, AL

AL.com

Huntsville man punched, spit on officer, police say

A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he punched, scratched and spit on a police officer. According to a Huntsville police spokesperson, the incident happened in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. A police officer responded to a fight call. According to police,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

17-year-old boy shot to death in Gadsden, 1 in custody

Gadsden police say a 17-year-old male was shot to death on a residential street Thursday afternoon in East Gadsden. Capt. Bobby Jackson said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 100 block of Park Street at about 2:41 p.m. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, died of...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Arab man killed in Marshall County crash

An Arab man died late Thursday in a three-car crash. According to the Marshall County Coroners Office, Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene of the incident. It happened on Alabama 69 toward the bottom of the mountain, Coroner Cody Nugent said. The Marshall County Sheriffs Office, Four...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 dead, 3 injured in early morning Decatur fire

An early morning residential fire in Decatur has resulted in one death, authorities say. According to Decatur police, the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast, as witnesses saw smoke billowing from the home. In all, three people were evacuated the home....
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Legendary rapper coming to Alabama to speak against violence

When Chuck D talks, people listen. That usually happens while he’s rapping by-any-means-possible rhymes onstage or on records with Public Enemy, his legendary rap group. This Friday though, instead of performing PE classics like “Fight the Power” and “Don’t Believe The Hype,” Chuck D will deliver the keynote address at “Stomp the Violence,” a Huntsville event set for 6-9 p.m. at the Von Braun Center East Hall 3, address 700 Monroe St. The theme of Chuck D’s address, titled “A Message for Sleeping Giants,” is conflict resolution.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama Amendment 6 allows cities to spend existing tax on pay-as-you-go projects

The sponsor of the bill that became Statewide Amendment 6 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday said the legislation came at the request of the city of Huntsville. Amendment 6 would allow cities that already collect a special ad valorem tax to use that money for pay-as-you-go public projects. It would repeal a restriction in the state Constitution that says cities can spend money from the tax only to pay bonds or other debt service on projects.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Vestavia Hills races past Austin in Class 7A playoffs

Tenth-ranked Vestavia Hills rode its fast-paced offense to a 52-10 road win against No. 9 Austin in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Junior quarterback John Paul Head ran for four touchdowns as the Rebels led 31-0 at halftime at Austin Football Field in Decatur. William Carter Shirley accounted for the other points with a 26-yard field goal.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

Thompson rebounds to shut out Huntsville, 34-0, in 1st round

Before kickoff, the Thompson football team gathered in the north endzone outside its locker room. A white banner to run through unfurled along the goal line. Colorfully written along the front, in block lettering, was ‘Warriors Dynasty,’ a reminder of the status quo in Alabama’s largest classification.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Strong second half propels Hoover past Bob Jones

Braxton Urquhart had two interceptions and freshman quarterback Noah Schuback topped 200 passing yards as Hoover defeated Bob Jones 45-19 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs at the Hoover Met. The Bucs (10-1) led 14-7 at half and were nearly flawless in the second half, scoring on...
HOOVER, AL
