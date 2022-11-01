ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown mom fed up with school bus tardiness

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mom from Youngstown’s East Side has had enough with the busing program for the city schools, so she reached out to First News.

Candace Connelly lives near the busy intersection of Jacobs Road and Oak Street Extension. She says buses are supposed to take her two daughters to and from school each day.

Her high school-aged daughter has to be out on the corner before 6 a.m., but Connelly says the buses are often late and sometimes don’t show up at all.

The latest incident happened Tuesday morning.

“Forty-five minutes late. I called the busing, you know, she got nasty with me and when I got nasty back with her and threatened to call you guys is when the bus came and picked up my daughter, 15 minutes later,” Connelly said.

A spokesperson for the district sent us a response, stating the school system follows all state laws and local policies for student transportation. They said decisions on busing routes are based on maintaining safety for all students.

Xxxzxx
3d ago

they are ridiculous and so rude. How about do your job and pick the kids up when you're supposed to. The lady at the garage should be fired

tzzworld
3d ago

How about the people losing there jobs cause the buses are late over a hour or don’t come ! So basically y’all saying be unemployed or get a CPS case ! An to this person about everybody don’t have a sliver or gold spoon ! So what about those who can’t drive or don’t have cars 🤔

Danyell Group
3d ago

The people at the bus garage don't care. My son went almost 6 weeks without a bus. I called and said where do I send the transportation bill since he SHOULD have bussing and doesn't?They then assigned him a stop. But no bus.When they finally assigned him a bus, it drove past him multiple times and after school the driver would tell h he didn't ride that bus.I had to email the superintendent and it still took a couple weeks for a response.

