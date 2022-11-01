Youngstown mom fed up with school bus tardiness

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mom from Youngstown’s East Side has had enough with the busing program for the city schools, so she reached out to First News.

Candace Connelly lives near the busy intersection of Jacobs Road and Oak Street Extension. She says buses are supposed to take her two daughters to and from school each day.

Her high school-aged daughter has to be out on the corner before 6 a.m., but Connelly says the buses are often late and sometimes don’t show up at all.

The latest incident happened Tuesday morning.

“Forty-five minutes late. I called the busing, you know, she got nasty with me and when I got nasty back with her and threatened to call you guys is when the bus came and picked up my daughter, 15 minutes later,” Connelly said.

A spokesperson for the district sent us a response, stating the school system follows all state laws and local policies for student transportation. They said decisions on busing routes are based on maintaining safety for all students.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.