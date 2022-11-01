Read full article on original website
Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
WBBJ
Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
thunderboltradio.com
Hardin County woman sentenced to over 12 years for meth charge
A Hardin County woman will spend over 12 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings was sentenced Thursday in Jackson federal court to 151 months in prison followed by five years’ supervised release for conspiring with others to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.
WBBJ
2 arrested for fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn; 3rd suspect wanted
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn. According to JPD, 32-year-old James Brown and 20-year-old Keyanna Massengill were taken into custody Monday night about two hours after the shooting. Police say around 6 p.m....
Kait 8
One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested
STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man. According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot. He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/03/22 – 11/04/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/04/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Jackson police say man killed during motel shooting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is looking into a shooting that took place at a west Jackson motel. On Monday around 6:13 p.m., a shooting took place at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson. Our crews arrived at the scene to find that law enforcement agencies had...
wtva.com
Corinth police seek help solving case of injured woman walking on Highway 45
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Corinth hope someone saw something that can help detectives piece together what led to an injured woman walking south on the northbound side of Highway 45. An officer found the woman early Sunday after midnight near the state weigh station with multiple injuries.
Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
WBBJ
100+ inmates prepare for release at TDOC re-entry event
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are learning what it takes to remain crime-free as they prepare for their release. The men recently participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s re-entry resource fair. The event gives the inmates the opportunity...
actionnews5.com
SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
Clifton community praying for safe return of missing 19-year-old woman
Michaelle's family gifted the town a community art gallery and coffee bar back in August.
227 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men are in custody after a traffic stop on I-40 in Brownsville led to a major drug bust Tuesday, October 25. The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said agents with their criminal interdiction unit conducted the stop for a traffic violation. After further investigation, an agent deployed his canine who […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dyer County (Dyer County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dyer County on Wednesday morning. The accident involved a Chevy Malibu and a School bus. The crash happened at around 7 a.m. on the intersection of HogWallow Rd and Jones Rd,.
WBBJ
Police respond to shooting at west Jackson motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a large police presence in west Jackson on Monday. When our crews arrived at the Rodeway Inn, law enforcement officers were already on the scene. We reached out to the Jackson Police Department who can confirm that there was a shooting. However, at this time, there are no further details that they can provide.
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
WBBJ
2 people injured in crash near Crockett & Haywood County line
CROCKETT & HAYWOOD COUNTIES, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a crash Friday morning. The crash happened on Highway 79 near the Crockett and Haywood County line. Our WBBJ crew was on the scene where the vehicle involved in the crash was pulled up from the bottom of a hill on the side of the highway.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on November 3, 2022
NO. 2022-PR-682 Notice is hereby given that on October 27th, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of James Arlin Porter who died August 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court Clerk and Master of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, residents and non-residents, having...
Flu forces McNairy County Schools to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — McNairy County Schools in West Tennessee were closed because of a rising number of flu cases affecting children and support staff. For students and staff in the McNairy County School District, classes were canceled Friday. Greg Martin, the district’s director of schools, tells WREG a recent rise in flu cases is to […]
