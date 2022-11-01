ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Business Insider

Elon Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal after taking over Twitter. He joins a growing list of executive departures in 2022, including Meta's Sheryl Sandberg and a slew of retail CEOs.

Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal, was fired by Elon Musk after Musk took over Twitter in late October. Musk fired other top executives at the company simultaneously, including the company's COO, policy head, and general counsel. Agrawal was CEO of Twitter for a little less than one year, taking the helm from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November 2021.
CNET

Here Are Mortgage Rates for Nov. 3, 2022: Rates Move Up

A few significant mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage trended down. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series...
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower As Fed Muddies Rate Hike Forecasts

Stocks ended lower Thursday, extending declines from the previous session's post Fed-decision trading on Wall Street that included a 1,000 point swing for the Dow, as investors reacted to new market forecasts on the ultimate level of benchmark interest rates and change in focus for the central bank's inflation fight.
TheStreet

Fed Rate Hikes Spawn 5% Yields for Safe Bonds

While the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases have sent stock prices reeling, they have sent bond yields soaring. And that has made bonds attractive for those of us looking to buttress the fixed-income portion of our portfolios. If you buy safe, individual bonds and hold them until maturity, you will almost surely receive par value for the bonds upon maturity. And you can enjoy yields close to or more than 5%.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and more

(DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers. (PYPL) – PayPal shares slid 6.9% in...
CNBC

Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Roku, Qualcomm, Etsy and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Qualcomm lost 6% after the company reported earnings after the bell that included a guidance for its fiscal first quarter that fell below expectations, due to weak demand in China and elevated inventories. The technology firm reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.13, in-line with Wall Street expectations, according to Refinitiv. Revenues in the quarter were $11.39 billion compared to the estimate of $11.37 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy