Read full article on original website
Related
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
Business Insider
The Fed is about to 'downshift' and weaker earnings don't matter to stocks, says top Evercore strategist
The Federal Reserve is about to "downshift," and the market is adjusting, according Evercore's top strategist. Julian Emanuel also told Bloomberg on Tuesday that earnings don't matter that much for stocks. "I don't want to call it 'pause' ... but we know the trajectory is gonna change, and the market...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
A recession is looming, but for JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon all signs point toward business as usual when it comes to hiring and tech spend
Welcome back! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Here's hoping you had a good weekend. We've got podcast and book recommendations from people who are probably more successful than you, a New York Times critic dunking on finance-bro fashion, and part 3,109 of the Elon-Twitter drama. But first, how...
Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment
A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Elon Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal after taking over Twitter. He joins a growing list of executive departures in 2022, including Meta's Sheryl Sandberg and a slew of retail CEOs.
Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal, was fired by Elon Musk after Musk took over Twitter in late October. Musk fired other top executives at the company simultaneously, including the company's COO, policy head, and general counsel. Agrawal was CEO of Twitter for a little less than one year, taking the helm from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November 2021.
CNET
Here Are Mortgage Rates for Nov. 3, 2022: Rates Move Up
A few significant mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage trended down. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series...
The stock market could fall 29% if a drop in corporate earnings comes alongside a typical recession
The S&P 500 is poised to fall another 29% if a typical recession hits the economy, according to DataTrek. The research firm said a 20% decline in corporate earnings would put the S&P 500's annual EPS at $176. "It takes a lot of bad news to push S&P 500 multiples...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower As Fed Muddies Rate Hike Forecasts
Stocks ended lower Thursday, extending declines from the previous session's post Fed-decision trading on Wall Street that included a 1,000 point swing for the Dow, as investors reacted to new market forecasts on the ultimate level of benchmark interest rates and change in focus for the central bank's inflation fight.
Housing isn't getting any cheaper. But an expensive mortgage is not the only thing making homes so unaffordable.
Good morning to the smartest corner of the internet. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here. Based on the thoughtful tweets (@philrosenn) and email responses you send me each morning, I'm convinced there's no group more clever than Opening Bell readers. If you haven't done so yet, take a shot today answering...
Fed Rate Hikes Spawn 5% Yields for Safe Bonds
While the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases have sent stock prices reeling, they have sent bond yields soaring. And that has made bonds attractive for those of us looking to buttress the fixed-income portion of our portfolios. If you buy safe, individual bonds and hold them until maturity, you will almost surely receive par value for the bonds upon maturity. And you can enjoy yields close to or more than 5%.
Business Insider
US stock slide as unexpectedly strong payroll data adds pressure on the Fed to stay hawkish
Companies added 239,000 positions in October, which beat estimates of 195,000, and showed an increase from the previous month. Data also revealed that wages climbed 7.7% from a year ago. Stronger-than-expected payroll data weighed on stocks, adding pressure to the central bank to maintain a hawkish policy stance. At 2...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and more
(DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers. (PYPL) – PayPal shares slid 6.9% in...
Tech stocks have plunged while energy stocks soar, but don't count on energy leading another bull market, Ned Davis Research says
Tech stocks have plunged this year while energy stocks have soared, but don't count on energy leading another bull market, Ned Davis Research said. Analysts pointed to the larger weight of the tech sector compared to energy in the global stock market. "For the current market recovery to prove sustainable,...
CNBC
Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Roku, Qualcomm, Etsy and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Qualcomm lost 6% after the company reported earnings after the bell that included a guidance for its fiscal first quarter that fell below expectations, due to weak demand in China and elevated inventories. The technology firm reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.13, in-line with Wall Street expectations, according to Refinitiv. Revenues in the quarter were $11.39 billion compared to the estimate of $11.37 billion.
Comments / 0