Attorney General sues Dollar General over alleged ‘deceptive pricing’

COLUMBUS — Attorney General Dave Yost said he is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly overcharging customers.

Yost is accusing the retailer of advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging customers a higher price at the register, according to a release.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture allows stores to have up to a 2 percent error rate on overcharges.

Testing done last month by the Butler County auditor’s Department of Weights and Measures found error rates ranging from 16 to 88 percent for 20 Dollar General stores.

The lawsuit, filed in Butler County Common Pleas Court, cites violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act, saying Dollar General listed false prices on items and engaged in bait advertising.

“This is appalling behavior and should be answered for in a court of law,” Yost said in a release.

Ohioans who suspect unfair business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

