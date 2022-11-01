ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Hip Strip Big Dipper to close for winter remodel project

By Claire Peterson
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26am6x_0iuujPqJ00

MISSOULA - Big Dipper Ice Cream has served Missoula's Hip Strip year-round for almost 30 years but that will change this winter.

Beginning on Nov.24, Big Dipper will close its Higgins Avenue location for renovations.

Big Dipper President Bryan Hickey told MTN News the remodel project for the 70-year-old building has been in the works for months, but the exact timeline was not confirmed until this week.

Hickey said all of Higgins Avenue staff will retain their jobs during the renovations.

The business will announce a re-opening date later, but until then, ice cream lovers can continue to visit the Big Dipper Paxon Street location near the Southgate Mall.

Read the full statement provided by Bryan Hickley below:

Big Dipper Ice Cream is a small, locally owned business that has been serving our community for nearly 30 years. During those years, Big Dipper has cared well for its customers and employees.

Big Dipper’s iconic, nearly 70 year old building on Higgins is due for some much needed TLC. The remodel project has been planned for many months, but the timeline wasn’t confirmed until this week. Once a firm plan was set and contractors/sub-contractors were confirmed, Higgins Ave. staff was alerted to the temporary closure. All back of house employees, management and Paxson St. employees will retain their jobs during this closure.

This closure has no relationship to the recent concerns expressed by a small group of employees. Big Dipper deeply values all of its employees.

Big Dipper always works to satisfy any concerns expressed by its employees and it followed that same tradition in this situation.

This closure will take place on November 24th. Big Dipper will announce a re-opening date as soon as it becomes clear.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
discoveringmontana.com

12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT

Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

Iconic Missoula Halloween party Disco Bloodbath canceled

Despite efforts to secure a venue, Disco Bloodbath, which has been one of the largest Halloween parties in Missoula the last 12 years, will not be happening this year. The annual EDM festival, a popular party among University of Montana college students and thousands of spectators from around the Pacific Northwest since 2010, wasn’t able to secure a suitable venue this year.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way

MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, Missoula Aging Services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program, Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy