Hip Strip Big Dipper to close for winter remodel project

MISSOULA - Big Dipper Ice Cream has served Missoula's Hip Strip year-round for almost 30 years but that will change this winter.

Beginning on Nov.24, Big Dipper will close its Higgins Avenue location for renovations.

Big Dipper President Bryan Hickey told MTN News the remodel project for the 70-year-old building has been in the works for months, but the exact timeline was not confirmed until this week.

Hickey said all of Higgins Avenue staff will retain their jobs during the renovations.

The business will announce a re-opening date later, but until then, ice cream lovers can continue to visit the Big Dipper Paxon Street location near the Southgate Mall.

Read the full statement provided by Bryan Hickley below:

Big Dipper Ice Cream is a small, locally owned business that has been serving our community for nearly 30 years. During those years, Big Dipper has cared well for its customers and employees.



Big Dipper’s iconic, nearly 70 year old building on Higgins is due for some much needed TLC. The remodel project has been planned for many months, but the timeline wasn’t confirmed until this week. Once a firm plan was set and contractors/sub-contractors were confirmed, Higgins Ave. staff was alerted to the temporary closure. All back of house employees, management and Paxson St. employees will retain their jobs during this closure.



This closure has no relationship to the recent concerns expressed by a small group of employees. Big Dipper deeply values all of its employees.



Big Dipper always works to satisfy any concerns expressed by its employees and it followed that same tradition in this situation.



This closure will take place on November 24th. Big Dipper will announce a re-opening date as soon as it becomes clear.



