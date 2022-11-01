ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Lorain Police get creative to persuade future police officers to apply

By Tracy Carloss
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
Criminal Justice students at Bowling Green State University traded the campus classroom for real life learning on Tuesday.

Thirty-two students got a glimpse of what it’s like to be a police officer.

The Lorain Police Department gave the students hands-on training. There was a class and demonstration about K-9 officers, an up-close look at the SWAT vehicle, building-entry training and more.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Elizabeth Vorhees, BGSU student.

This is the first time the department has given BGSU students a glimpse of what it’s like to be a police officer.

“I don’t know exactly what I want to do once I get into a police department. I know I want to start off in patrol, I was kind of thinking going the K-9 route. So being able to see the demonstration today and see what they do when they train was really cool, that just gave me insight and I think I want to be a K-9 officer even more now,” said Braeden Coleman, BGSU student.

“We just finished our policing unit in our Intro to Criminal Justice course. The students had three chapters on policing. I can only teach so much, I’m not a police officer. So when we can bring them out here and they can see some of these hands on activities and learn what policing is like in real life compared to what they are watching on tv it really helps them decide whether or not that’s the career for them,“ said Catherine Pape.

There is a police shortage across the country, and this is a way for Lorain Police to make an impression on college students.

“By us being able to invite them to come out here, have a little bit of fun, partake in some of these training exercises, see some of the equipment, we’re also able to hopefully make our agency stronger for the future as sine if these students decide maybe think about where they want to fill out applications. Hopefully they remember old Lorain here,” said Lt Jacob Morris.

