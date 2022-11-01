Meet 'The Singing Psychologist'

On the Tuesday edition of the ICT Newscast, the push to get Native people to the polls is on, we’ll hear about the efforts by the Native Action Network. A Rapid City organization brings Indigenous artists together. Darryl Tonemah, The Singing Psychologist, has a new podcast

Racing Magpie was awarded $40,000 over two years from Wagner Foundation and VIA Art Fund. The arts space is based in Rapid City, South Dakota. Peter Strong and Mary Bordeaux talked with ICT’s Shirley Sneve about the grant.

Tribal leaders all across Indian Country are gearing up their citizens to vote next Tuesday, if they haven't already mailed in their ballots. And in urban cities, local groups are doing the same thing to galvanize the Native Vote. In downtown Seattle, Washington, the Native Action Network held a, "Be A Rock Star -Vote Early" event this past Saturday. Alaina Capoeman, is its program manager.

For years, Darryl Tonemah has worked with tribal communities and organizations with his company, Tonemah Consulting Group, to tackle both mental health and physical health. He has a Ph.D. in counseling, psychology and cultural studies. He's also an award-winning musician and he often uses music to reach his audience. And now he's developed a podcast, “The Singing Psychologist” where he definitely mixes both.

A slice of our Indigenous world

In Brazil where the world is watching the results of the country’s historic election. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the people of his country are the real winners of the elections after he defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. He has vowed to stop widespread deforestation of the Amazon and to combat mining.

An informational hearing of the California Assembly Select on Native American Affairs took place to discuss challenges in claiming ancestors’ remains held by institutions and museums.

A new documentary is speaking for the voiceless – houseless people in Edmonton, Canada. The participants in the film asked for members of the public to treat them with kindness, compassion and understanding. APTN’s Chris Stewart has the story.

An incredible Indigenous woman and Arizona’s first Native news reporter is receiving an honor for her work with Native youth. Mary Kim Titla, executive director of UNITY was recently announced as a winner of the Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award.

Today’s newscast was created with work from:

Shirley Sneve, Ponca/Sicangu Lakota, is vice president of broadcasting for the ICT Newscast. Follow her on Twitter @rosebudshirley . She is based in Nebraska and Minnesota.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is the anchor of the ICT Newscast. On Twitter: @aliyahjchavez .

R. Vincent Moniz, Jr., NuÉta, is the senior producer of the ICT Newscast. Have a great story? Pitch it to vincent@ictnews.org.

McKenzie Allen-Charmley, Dena’ina Athabaskan, is a producer of the ICT Newscast. On Twitter: @mallencharmley .

Patty Talahongva, Hopi, works for ICT. Follow her on Twitter: @WiteSpider.

Maxwell Montour, Pottawatomi, is a newscast editor for the ICT Newscast. On Instagram: max.montour . Montour is based in Phoenix.

Kaitlin Onawa Boysel, Cherokee, is a producer/ reporter for ICT. On Instagram: @KaitlinBoysel .

Drea Yazzie, Diné, is a producer/editor for the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @quindreayazzie Yazzie is based in Phoenix.

Sierra Alvarez, Navajo, is an intern for the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @sierraealvarez .

Pacey Smith Garcia, Ute, is an intern for the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @paceyjournalist

