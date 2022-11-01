ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council delays vote on Memphis in May damage deposit funding

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Memphis City Council members put off for two weeks a vote on a “park restoration fund” designed to settle a standoff between Memphis In May International Festival and Memphis River Parks Partnership.

The dispute hinges on how much the festival should pay as a deposit for potential damages to the redesigned Tom Lee Park once the festival returns to the site in 2023.

Council member Chase Carlisle, who is sponsoring the resolution, delayed discussion Tuesday in council committees.

Carlisle said the resolution is “not ready today for debate.”

Details of the arrangement were released Friday, Oct. 28, in a city resolution from the administration that would establish the “park restoration fund.”

The deal proposes the city would reallocate $500,000 from funds set aside for Mud Island River Park renovations.

Memphis in May moved last year to Liberty Park due to ongoing construction at Tom Lee Park, which began July 2021. Eden Hernandez takes a photos of Alex Rawls (from left) Bre Brown and Kourtney Brown at Beale Street Music Fest at Liberty Park last April. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian file)

It would assign $350,000 of the restoration fund for 2023 and $150,000 for 2024.

Memphis in May would be asked to submit an annual damage deposit of $250,000 to cover costs and repairs.

The draw on the festival’s deposit won’t be made unless repairs cost more than what the city is putting up during the first two years. If damages are higher than what the city and festival are putting up collectively, MRPP would fund the gap.

The festival and MRPP, which manages and maintains Tom Lee Park and others, began negotiations earlier this year on MIM’s damage deposit.

Those negotiations stalled with Memphis In May president Jim Holt saying the initial $1.4 million proposed by MRPP was too high. He also said he wanted to negotiate directly with the city administration and not what he termed a “third party.”

MRPP CEO Carol Coletta said she offered several alternatives to bring the cost of the damage deposit down.

In August, Strickland said he did not want to mediate an agreement between the two parties. He urged each side to work within the parameters of their mediated agreement on the park’s use for Memphis In May.

“Constant bickering between MIM and MRPP is not acceptable and does not achieve positive results for Memphis,” Strickland said in an emailed statement to The Daily Memphian Aug. 26. “I will not negotiate any agreements through media.”

On Thursday, Oct. 27, Memphis in May announced on the two festivals’ social media channels and websites that Beale Street Music Festival would return to Tom Lee Park May 5 through May 7 and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest would return to the site May 17 through May 20.

Holt had announced a return of the festivals to Tom Lee Park at MIM’s annual meeting in August. But he cited the dispute over the damage deposit.

Most of the park redesign’s features will be ready for those two major events, but the redesigned park will formally open sometime after May 2023.

The music and barbecue festivals last occurred at Tom Lee Park in 2019 before the pandemic temporarily halted large events. They resumed last year at Liberty Park due to the ongoing construction at Tom Lee Park, which began July 2021.

