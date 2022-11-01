ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol man gets prison for drug trafficking. Authorities say they found handguns, fentanyl and $2,800 in cash in his house.

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A Bristol man was sentenced to four years in federal prison for drug-trafficking-related offenses this week according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Neville Walters, 34,was sentenced to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release Monday after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in May, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Walters was arrested on state charges on April 4, 2020, after he was involved in three reported incidents on that day.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the Bristol Police Department received reports of gunfire in the early morning of April 4. Analysis of security video from a nearby home showed that shots were fired from a light-colored Cadillac near Davis Drive and Jerome Avenue. Police recovered seven .40 caliber shell casings in the area.

Police then responded to a disturbance at Walters’ home on Prospect Street later that morning and saw a beige Cadillac matching the vehicle in the shooting video, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Walters left the residence before police could question him.

Later that evening, the Farmington Police Department was called to a gas station for a report of a burning vehicle. Responders spotted Walters walking away from the gas station with an associate and stopped them, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Police arrested Walters after finding a .40 caliber handgun and a small amount of cannabis on the ground near the gas station.

Walters was charged with possession of a pistol or revolver, violation of a protective order, possession of cannabis and a misdemeanor by the state and released on bond on April 4.

While on bond, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he posted several photos of himself with firearms on his social media.

On May 12, 2020, Bristol police executed a search warrant and seized two handguns, a high-capacity magazine, fentanyl, cannabis and items used to package drugs for sale. Police also seized over $2,800 in cash that Walters had on him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He was arrested by Bristol police and charged with two violations of probation from previous assault and unlawful restraint convictions. He was released on bond again, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Two days later, police received a report that Walters took out a gun during an argument outside of his home, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Walters was then arrested and charged with federal illegal gun possession, possession of fentanyl and cannabis with intent to distribute and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on May 22, 2020, according to a memo filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the lead up to his sentencing.

He has been in custody since his federal arrest, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Walters’ case was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and he ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on May 16, 2022 to expedite his case, according to Tom Carson, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

