Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in OhioKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Advances on Etling Goal in 90th Minute
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Devyn Etling has waited six years for a chance for a home win in the Big Ten Tournament and he made sure he and the Buckeyes earned one Friday. Etling scored in the 90th minute to lead the Buckeyes to a 1-0 regulation victory over Michigan State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in front of a crowd of 2,137.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Dominate Akron, 224-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 OSU women’s swimming and diving team opened its home schedule with a victory over in-state opponent Akron, 224-71. Meet Notes. The Buckeyes opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay, with the team of Nyah Funderburke, Josephine Panitz, Katherine Zenick and Amy Fulmer swimming the event in 1:39.57.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
St. Thomas Up Next for No. 2 Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team hits the road this weekend for a series against St. Thomas in Mendota Heights, Minn. The Buckeyes (8-1-1, 8-1-1- WCHA) and Tommies (1-7-1, 0-6-0 WCHA) face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday and 3 p.m. ET Sunday from the St. Thomas Ice Arena.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Trio Travels for ASU Thunderbird Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio State women’s tennis team trio is heading west this weekend for the Thunderbird Invitational hosted by Arizona State. The tournament runs Friday through Sunday in Tempe, Ariz. Play is set to start with singles at 11 a.m. ET each day, followed by doubles...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Earn Several 2022 Big Ten Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Junior midfielder Laurence Wootton and senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin were named the best at their respective positions by a vote of the Big Ten Conference coaches, the league office announced Friday. In addition to being named the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and Goalkeeper of...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Maryland Tops Ohio State in B1G Quarterfinals, 5-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a back-and-forth Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal battle, No. 20 Ohio State fell to second-ranked and second-seeded Maryland, 5-3, on a sun soaked day at Buckeye Varsity Field. The Buckeyes are 11-8 on the season while Maryland improves to 17-2. The Short Story. The Buckeyes tied...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head to Colorado for Western Invite
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This weekend, the Ohio State fencing program will be in Colorado Springs, Colo., for the Western Invitational hosted by Air Force Academy. Ohio State Schedule (all times Eastern) Saturday. 10-11:30 a.m. – Ohio State vs. Stanford (pod C) 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Ohio State (men...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Inaugural Dunlap Award Instituted by Men’s Volleyball Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s volleyball program issues just one annual award and starting with the 2022 season, that honor is termed, The Dunlap Buckeye of the Year Award, named in honor of former head coach, Ken Dunlap. Dunlap was Ohio State’s first men’s volleyball coach...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fulmer Named B1G Co-Swimmer of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Fulmer has been named the Big Ten Women’s Co-Swimmer of the Week, announced by the conference on Tuesday. She shares the honor with Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini. Fulmer helped the Buckeyes to a dominant 231.5-121.5 dual meet win over Virginia Tech last weekend to...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE MEDIA AHEAD OF MATCHUP AGAINST NORTHWESTERN
Ohio State players met with the media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to head to Evanston to face Northwestern on Saturday. “Every year, we really have three goals, and the first goal is to beat the team up north. We haven’t accomplished that yet, so that’s always in the back of our minds.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
2023 Single Meet Tickets on Sale Now
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Single meet tickets for 2023 Ohio State women’s gymnastics season are on sale now. The Buckeyes will host five meets at the Covelli Center this season, including three Big Ten Conference matchups. Ohio State starts the year hosting a non-conference quad meet which will bring...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Goldean and Kim Honored by Big Ten Conference
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State fifth-year midfielder Emma Goldean was named a second team All-Big Ten on Wednesday, the conference office announced. Additionally, graduate student Grace Kim is the Buckeyes’ Sportsmanship Honoree. The announcement of the all-conference teams was made on the eve of the 2022 Big Ten...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
ITA Fall Nationals Recap
Two wins for the Buckeyes on the opening day of the ITA Fall National Championship at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. JJ Tracy started the day with a round of 32 singles match against Virginia Tech’s Ryan Fishback. Tracy rolled to a pair of 6-2, 6-2 set victories and was off the court quick.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Sweeps Men’s Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes swept this week’s Big Ten men’s swimming and diving weekly awards; Charlie Clark was named the Swimmer of the Week, Jack Matthews was selected as the Diver of the Week and Tristan Jankovics earned Freshman of the Week honors. The trio helped...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ratliff Competes at ITA Fall Nationals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sydni Ratliff of the Ohio State women’s tennis team traveled to San Diego, Calif., for the ITA Fall Nationals at the Barnes Tennis Center this week. The Buckeye sophomore posted a thrilling comeback win in the opening round Wednesday before falling in three sets in the Round of 16 Thursday.
