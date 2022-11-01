ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Police: Person of interest in deadly KCK Halloween party shooting in custody

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said Tuesday a person of interest is in custody related to a deadly shooting at a Halloween party on Monday night .

A police spokesperson said investigators have also recovered the dark-colored SUV allegedly driven from the scene by the suspects.

Early Tuesday, the department said it was looking for four to six suspects who opened fire on the home after being kicked out from the party.

In total, seven people were shot and the shooting took the life of a 17-year-old who has not been identified.

KCKPD Chief of Police Karl Oakman said about 70 to 100 people, whose ages ranged from rom 14 to 18 years-old, were in attendance at the party.

The department continued to ask for tips on the case, which can be anonymously by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477).


