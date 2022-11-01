ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slocomb, AL

Alabama: KKK costume sparks stabbing at Halloween party, says GCSO

By Mike Gurspan, Richard Everett
 3 days ago

SLOCOMB, Ala ( WDHN )— One man was stabbed at a Halloween costume party in Slocomb over a racist costume, according to Geneva County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, accused of stabbing another partygoer in a fight.

According to a witness from the party, Barrett was wearing a Klu Klux Klan costume. The victim approached Barrett at the field party where a few hundred young people had gathered and told him the costume was offensive and that he should take it off.

After a vehicle accident, a woman is arrested after attempting to use chaotic crowd to loot car, DPD

Police say Barrett and the victim got into a fight over the costume and Barrett pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the side.

The victim was taken to a Dothan area hospital where he underwent surgery and is reportedly in stable condition.

The party quickly dispersed after first responders arrived. According to GSCO Sheriff Tony Helms, attendees at the party were as young as 14.

Barrett was booked into the Geneva County Jail and has not bonded out as of Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation and GCSO is looking for any video showing the incident.

More arrests could be made in the future.

Stay with WDHN for updates.

