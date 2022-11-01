Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Government warns of 'failure to appear in court' scam in New Mexico
The Federal Court in New Mexico said it has received reports of another scam. This one involves claims on witness testimony. Government warns of ‘failure to appear in court’ …. The Federal Court in New Mexico said it has received reports of another scam. This one involves claims...
AdWeek
Albuquerque Station Denies Accusations Former Photographer Helped Current Governor Cheat in 2018 Debate
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Albuquerque, N.M. NBC affiliate KOB is denying accusations a former employee helped New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a debate during the 2018 campaign.
votebeat.org
Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that.
On the day of the August primary election, Kee Allen Begay Jr. was at a polling place on the Navajo Nation when he overheard voters talking about how they had gone to the wrong polling place. Begay said the voters were told that they had to vote at a different...
Has the Powerball jackpot ever been won in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the nationwide Powerball jackpot at at a record level, you might be wondering what your chances of winning are. The odds are incredibly low, but it wouldn’t be the first time a winning ticket was sold in New Mexico. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, […]
KOAT 7
Rare moose sighting in New Mexico
MORA, N.M. — A young bull moose was spotted near Mora, according to New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The group suspects it could be the same moose spotted on Taos Pueblo last month. There have only been roughly half a dozen moose spottings in New Mexico in...
rrobserver.com
Biden lands in Albuquerque, slams Ronchetti and Republican party (includes video)
President Joe Biden at the rally in Albuquerque, Nov. 3.(Michaela Helean) With just days to the Nov. 8 mid-terms, President Joe Biden came to Albuquerque Thursday to rally support for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other Democratic party candidates. “You know, Michelle said she thinks she’s the smallest governor…but I...
New Mexico Department of Health encouraging smokers to quit with annual event
The New Mexico Department of Health will be helping those who want to quit smoking.
bernco.gov
New Mexico General Election Unofficial Results
Bernalillo County –Clerk Linda Stover announces that the reporting of unofficial results for the 2022 General Election will be held at the Voting Machine Warehouse. The Voting Machine Warehouse is located at 2400 Broadway SE and is situated inside a secure Bernalillo County complex. Media representatives are invited to text 505-250-0904 upon arrival and will be escorted to the designated area.
fox10phoenix.com
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
KRQE News 13
Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona
Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
Dangerous Cities in New Mexico
New Mexico has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Great Seal of the State of New Mexico, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans are funneling resources and determination into a law-and-order campaign for governor of New Mexico led by a local TV celebrity with a hard-line message about criminal justice — hoping to dislodge an incumbent Democrat who staunchly defends abortion access. New Mexico is...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
KOAT 7
Horses are being found dead as feds are rounding them up to control overpopulation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds, if not thousands, of wild horses are roaming the New Mexico desert and are being rounded up and, at times, shot and left for dead. The federal government says New Mexico is overcrowded with them, but advocates say they're wrong and should be left alone.
October brings new high for New Mexico cannabis sales
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s cannabis industry has continued to grow. Recreational sales in October passed $25 million, according to data from the Cannabis Control Division, setting a new record. The latest data from the state shows that the 507 dispensaries across New Mexico made a total of 875,504 transactions. Among those, retailers sold $25,033,997.39 […]
fox10phoenix.com
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets
Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
rrobserver.com
Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM visit
SANTA FE — President Joe Biden will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a Thursday rally in Albuquerque aimed at energizing supporters in the final run-up to the general election, a Lujan Grisham campaign spokeswoman confirmed. The White House said two days ago that Biden would be visiting New...
KOAT 7
Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
Comments / 0