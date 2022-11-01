ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KRQE News 13

Has the Powerball jackpot ever been won in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the nationwide Powerball jackpot at at a record level, you might be wondering what your chances of winning are. The odds are incredibly low, but it wouldn’t be the first time a winning ticket was sold in New Mexico. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Rare moose sighting in New Mexico

MORA, N.M. — A young bull moose was spotted near Mora, according to New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The group suspects it could be the same moose spotted on Taos Pueblo last month. There have only been roughly half a dozen moose spottings in New Mexico in...
MORA, NM
bernco.gov

New Mexico General Election Unofficial Results

Bernalillo County –Clerk Linda Stover announces that the reporting of unofficial results for the 2022 General Election will be held at the Voting Machine Warehouse. The Voting Machine Warehouse is located at 2400 Broadway SE and is situated inside a secure Bernalillo County complex. Media representatives are invited to text 505-250-0904 upon arrival and will be escorted to the designated area.
BERNALILLO, NM
fox10phoenix.com

New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
SELIGMAN, AZ
KRQE News 13

Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
MORA, NM
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
ARIZONA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in New Mexico

New Mexico has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Great Seal of the State of New Mexico, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

October brings new high for New Mexico cannabis sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s cannabis industry has continued to grow. Recreational sales in October passed $25 million, according to data from the Cannabis Control Division, setting a new record. The latest data from the state shows that the 507 dispensaries across New Mexico made a total of 875,504 transactions. Among those, retailers sold $25,033,997.39 […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border

PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets

Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM visit

SANTA FE — President Joe Biden will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a Thursday rally in Albuquerque aimed at energizing supporters in the final run-up to the general election, a Lujan Grisham campaign spokeswoman confirmed. The White House said two days ago that Biden would be visiting New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

