Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
One of the Twitter execs Elon Musk just fired had a key role in getting Trump banned from the platform in January 2021
Vijaya Gadde, a top legal and policy executive, headed up a team at Twitter that decided whether or not to ban Trump after the Capitol riot in 2021.
Twitter safety chief confirms report the company froze some content enforcement work after Elon Musk takeover
Twitter's chief of safety and integrity on Monday night confirmed a news report saying that the company froze some employee access to internal tools used for content moderation after billionaire Elon Musk took over. "This is exactly what we (or any company) should be doing in the midst of a...
Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'
Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands." Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd
Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
itechpost.com
Trump Says of Elon Musk as The ‘Chief Twit:’ Twitter ‘Is Now in Sane Hands’
Former US President Donald Trump applauded the Twitter takeover, with Elon Musk announcing he is now the "Chief Twit." The Tesla and SpaceX CEO finally acquired the social media platform for a hefty sum of $44 billion on Friday, Oct. 28, to avert legal trouble. It's Official. Twitter said the...
Elon Musk ‘fires Twitter executive’ who banned Trump as speculation mounts he could return to platform
Elon Musk has fired the Twitter executive who banned Donald Trump as speculation mounts that the former president could return to the platform. The one-term president was banned by Twitter’s previous board in the wake of the pro-Trump insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 202 and was forced to set up his own social media site, Truth Social.
The big question on everyone's mind now that Elon Musk owns Twitter: Is Donald Trump coming back?
Elon Musk has previously said he would reverse Trump's permanent suspension if he buys Twitter, calling the ban a "morally bad decision."
Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
Elon Musk is being forced to pay almost double for Twitter when its ‘only worth $25bn’, expert claims
ELON Musk is buying Twitter for nearly double what it's worth, an industry expert tells The U.S. Sun. The acquisition deal between billionaire Elon Musk and social media platform Twitter is expected to close this Friday. Musk offered to buy Twitter earlier this year for a whopping $44 billion –...
Donald Trump's Twitter Return Expected as Musk Set to Reverse Ban
Donald Trump is just one of the high-profile and controversial figures who could be allowed back on Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the platform. Following months of legal wrangling, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal on Thursday. One of the billionaire's first moves...
Democrats on Capitol Hill set sights on Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., set his sights on billionaire Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Tuesday, calling for the Biden administration to open an investigation into the deal. Murphy sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday highlighting that members of the Saudi royal family are prominent investors...
NASDAQ
Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk
Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
TechCrunch
Twitter ad sales head, diversity chief resign amid turbulent Musk takeover
Personette, who was in charge of Twitter’s ad sales business, said that she resigned on Friday, and her work access was officially cut off by Tuesday. Brand also resigned on Friday. The previous day, Musk fired four key executives immediately after his takeover: CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, General Counsel Sean Edgett and Head of Legal Policy, Trust and Safety Vijaya Gadde.
Senate Democrat wants national security investigation of Saudi Arabia's role in Elon Musk-Twitter deal
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy is calling on the federal government to investigate national security concerns raised by Saudi Arabia's role in Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.
Elon Musk complains about being asked about Trump’s Twitter return
Elon Musk buys Twitter: Which banned celebrity accounts could be reinstated?. Elon Musk has only owned Twitter for a handful of days but the billionaire already seems tired of being asked when Donald Trump could return to the platform. The world’s richest person took to Twitter, which he finally bought...
Musk defends Twitter layoffs, says company losing over $4M per day
Twitter chief Elon Musk defended his choice to cut half of the company’s workforce on Friday, saying that his newly acquired business is losing large sums of money fast. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk wrote on Friday evening.
France 24
Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday in a filing that he will be the chief executive officer of Twitter, the social media company he recently acquired for $44 billion. The move comes after Musk, who also runs Tesla Inc TSLA.O and SpaceX, fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week.
