Arizona State

Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd

Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
Reuters

Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
Fox Business

Democrats on Capitol Hill set sights on Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., set his sights on billionaire Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Tuesday, calling for the Biden administration to open an investigation into the deal. Murphy sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday highlighting that members of the Saudi royal family are prominent investors...
NASDAQ

Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk

Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
TechCrunch

Twitter ad sales head, diversity chief resign amid turbulent Musk takeover

Personette, who was in charge of Twitter’s ad sales business, said that she resigned on Friday, and her work access was officially cut off by Tuesday. Brand also resigned on Friday. The previous day, Musk fired four key executives immediately after his takeover: CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, General Counsel Sean Edgett and Head of Legal Policy, Trust and Safety Vijaya Gadde.
The Hill

Musk defends Twitter layoffs, says company losing over $4M per day

Twitter chief Elon Musk defended his choice to cut half of the company’s workforce on Friday, saying that his newly acquired business is losing large sums of money fast. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk wrote on Friday evening.
France 24

Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday in a filing that he will be the chief executive officer of Twitter, the social media company he recently acquired for $44 billion. The move comes after Musk, who also runs Tesla Inc TSLA.O and SpaceX, fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week.

