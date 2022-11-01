CULLODEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The groundbreaking of a new Interstate 64 exit in Culloden could draw in new businesses and help the economy in the area, officials say. For Hurricane, the city next door, this exit is projected to significantly reduce traffic, especially during rush hour. Ashley Alford Glance, Putnam County Chamber of Commerce president, said the change may lead to new businesses investing in the area.

