Clendenin, WV

wchstv.com

New Interstate 64 exit in Culloden could help small businesses, economy

CULLODEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The groundbreaking of a new Interstate 64 exit in Culloden could draw in new businesses and help the economy in the area, officials say. For Hurricane, the city next door, this exit is projected to significantly reduce traffic, especially during rush hour. Ashley Alford Glance, Putnam County Chamber of Commerce president, said the change may lead to new businesses investing in the area.
CULLODEN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Veterans Day parades in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and one of the ways people celebrate is with parades! Here is a list of Veterans Day parades that you can go to in our area. Morgantown Veterans Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on High Street Belington Veterans Day Parade […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

3-vehicle crash on Route 39 in Nicholas County, West Virginia

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Route 39 in the community of Zela in Nicholas County, West Virginia. The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department says there were injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time. Fire officials say the KCLVFD, Summersville Fire Department, Wilderness EMS, Jan-Care […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia leaders break ground on new I-64 exit in Culloden

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK)- The project to build a new exit on I-64 is officially underway. West Virginia officials, including Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon for the new I-64 exit to Culloden. According to the governor’s office, the new interchange exit will connect US-60 in Culloden […]
CULLODEN, WV
WOWK 13 News

New signs at Town Center Mall highlight West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – New signs of life are appearing at the Charleston Town Center Mall – not when it comes to stores, but actual signs. The Hull Property Group has covered up empty storefronts with drywall, and now some massive signs have been put over the drywall. Some of the signs highlight some of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance, FedEx truck accident in Tornado, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 2, 2022, 1:55 p.m.): The Kanawha County Ambulance and FedEx truck that were in an accident on Vorpe Road have now left the scene around 1:50 p.m. The accident was minor. TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an accident involving a Kanawha County Ambulance and a FedEx delivery truck in […]
TORNADO, WV
WSAZ

Accident causes traffic delays on I64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident is causing traffic delays on I-64 near mile marker 23. No other information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information. I-64 at 23 mile marker.
WSAZ

Squirrel mischief knocks out power to thousands in our area

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Talk about a “squirrelly” situation -- nearly 4,000 people without power in the Nitro/St. Albans area due to the rodents, an Appalachian Power spokesman told us Tuesday night. The issue also affected traffic lights at MacCorkle Avenue and 3rd Street in St. Albans, according...
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Dump truck, train collide in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews have responded to 14th Street West in Huntington following an accident. The accident involved a dump truck, hauling a trailer and a train. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Wild Appalachia: Caving in the Greenbrier Valley

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — The Greenbrier Valley is beautiful with rolling pastures and surrounding mountains, but there's another world here, too - an underground world. "I call it cave heaven. I believe the Greenbrier Valley has 4,000-ish caves," Mystik Miller, a cave enthusiast and board member with the...
MONROE COUNTY, WV
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends

In the wake of major coal ash spills from power plant containment ponds in Tennessee and into the Dan River along the North Carolina and Virginia border, the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 laid out the first federal rules for managing the ash, one of the nation’s largest waste streams, and the toxins it […] The post Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
CHESHIRE, OH
WTRF

West Virginia man killed in fiery truck crash on I-77

BELLE, W.Va. — On Tuesday, November 1, Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, WV was killed in a fiery, fatal crash in Kanawha County. Hailey exited the I-77 at mile marker 96. The Ford pick up truck he was driving struck the metal divider causing the truck to overturn on its driver’s side and come to rest against the guardrail.
BELLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia

(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
KENTUCKY STATE

