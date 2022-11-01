Read full article on original website
Related
wonkhe.com
Podcast: Free speech, NUS, estranged students, NSS
This week on the podcast the free speech bill reaches committee stage in the Lords, and the NUS President has been terminated. What are the implications for culture on campus?. Plus there’s a new report out on estranged students, and we discuss the final question set for the new National Student Survey.
wonkhe.com
Simon Gaskell
Simon Gaskell is Chair of the Quality Assurance Agency. He was previously President and Principal of Queen Mary University of London. He led Universities UK’s work on regulation, culminating in the 2015 report on regulation Quality, Equity and Sustainability: the future of higher education regulation.
Comments / 0