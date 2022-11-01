ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police & firefighters still waiting for COVID hazard pay

By Eileen Buckley
 3 days ago
A Buffalo Common Council member wants to know why some city workers have not received COVID hazard pay.

“Try to get as much information as possible and find out where it stands,” explained Chris Scanlon, South District, Buffalo Common Council.

Chris Scanlon, South District, Buffalo Common Council.

When the COVID lockdown hit the city in 2020, employees who provide vital services, like Buffalo police, firefighters, Public Works, Buffalo sewer, and Permits and Inspections remained on duty.

“We had these incredible — almost army of workers out there during COVID and working hard,” Scanlon noted.

But there was a promise of COVID hazard pay, known as Premium Pay, through the Federal American Rescue Plan.

Scanlon presented a resolution before the council Tuesday directly asking the city's finance department to provide a written update.

Buffalo police wearing masks during COVID.

“You're talking a number of departments — some of those departments are just departments, so again it's a lot of information that we are looking to get our hands on,” explained Scanlon.

Scanlon tells me he wants to know how many city employees will receive the pay, how much each would receive, how that amount was determined, and when they'll get paid.

But Scanlon tells me just after filing his resolution, he heard from the city administration, which is promising to have conversations about the next steps.

Common Council resolution.

“They agree — that these workers were out doing an incredible job during a very difficult situation and they're having those conversations about trying to get them that pay,” Scanlon said.

I sat down with Buffalo Police Benevolent Association (PBA) leader John Evans.

Evans says the police union is also trying to get answers. Evans says the city Corporation Counsel told him they would be “negotiating” the hazard pay for police.

Buffalo Police Benevolent Association (PBA) leader John Evans.

“I really don't understand that aspect of it because I don't understand what are we going to negotiate. It's kind of like — if the pot of money is there, then disperse it,” declared Evans.

In a response from the city, I was told some employees may not have met the qualifications to receive the pay, such as an income threshold, but I was told "no city employee was laid off" during COVID.

Evans said he was told the income threshold for police is $117,000 a year.

“I would imagine a substantial number of police officers made less than $117,000,” Evans responded.

Tuesday's Buffalo Common Council session.

Evans estimates there could be more than 300 officers who should be eligible for the pay.

At Tuesday's common council session, all the city lawmakers added their names to Scanlon's adopted resolution.

“I agree with Mr. Scanlon. I’ve had city employees that have approached me and asked me the same questions and they’ve gotten very frustrated, I think, over the time and the lag that has been taking place,” remarked Joe Golombek, North District council member.

