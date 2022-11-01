Read full article on original website
Controversy brews over West Virginia Senate campaign ad
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A huge legal controversy has erupted over a political campaign ad in West Virginia. This comes just four days before Election Day. But, you have to wonder if this complaint is too late in the process. After all, thousands of people have already voted early in-person or by absentee ballot. State […]
West Virginians to decide on 4 constitutional amendments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers are asking voters to give them more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes while prohibiting state Supreme Court intervention in the Legislature’s impeachment trials. Another proposed constitutional amendment would allow churches to incorporate. The four measures on Tuesday’s general election ballot are the most since there were six amendments on the ballot in 1986. Here is a look at each amendment:
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
POLL: What measures or races on the W.Va. ballot are most important to you?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia voters will have lots of choices to make on Tuesday when they head to the polls. Eyewitness News wants to know what measures or races on the ballot are most important to you. Take our poll in the story below to voice your opinion.
West Virginia voters weigh in with their top Election 2022 issues
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From driving past a gas station with staggering prices to shopping in a grocery store where everything costs more, it’s no surprise that when you talk with voters that the top priorities are pocket book issues. “The economy is number one,” said one voter....
Swartzmiller vs. Wakim go head-to-head in West Virginia Senate race
NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS is your local election headquarters. The Northern Panhandle has a big decision to make regarding who it thinks will grab Charleston’s attention. On the ballot for District 1: Democrat, Randy Swartzmiller off in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years,...
No candidates on the ballot to be the next mayor of Bancroft
BANCROFT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Voters in the Putnam County town of Bancroft do not have a candidate for mayor on this year's ballot. The current mayor is not seeking re-election, and no one has filed to take on the role. According to state law, the town council will select...
W.Va. Amendment 1: Changing Impeachment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four years ago, the West Virginia House of Delegates impeached four members of the state Supreme Court -- with a fifth justice opting to resign. The concern -- lavish spending and accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty. But then a substitute Supreme Court intervened,...
Stollings vs. Stuart: W.Va.'s 7th District race heats up
MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Election Day will see 17 senators chosen by voters in West Virginia. One of the most hotly contested races in the state will be for the 7th District. Boone County doctor and veteran senator Ron Stollings and former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia and head of the state Republican party Mike Stuart are battling for the same seat.
42% of West Virginia households struggle with utility bills: Where to get help
As the weather gets colder and inflation gets higher, here are some places where West Virginians can apply for help with their utilities.
POLL: Which W.Va. constitutional amendment do you have most interest in as far as outcome?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — When West Virginia voters head to the polls on Tuesday, four proposed constitutional amendments will be on the ballot for their consideration. Eyewitness News wants to know which amendment you have the most interest in as far as the outcome. Take our poll below and voice your opinion.
Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
Commissioner in Putnam County, West Virginia will have no temporary replacement after resigning
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore says they will not appoint a temporary replacement for Ron Foster, a commissioner who resigned on Friday. Skidmore says this is because there are only two meetings left before a new commissioner takes over in January 2023. Foster stepped down on Friday after county […]
Justice-owned companies owe tangible personal property taxes
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has been traveling around the state urging voters to reject a constitutional amendment that would give the West Virginia Legislature the power to exempt tangible personal property from taxation all while his companies owe thousands in back personal property taxes. According to a search...
Election 2022: West Virginians to decide on business property tax exemptions
(The Center Square) – When West Virginians stop casting ballots Tuesday, they will determine whether state lawmakers will have the authority to exempt certain business property from local taxation. Amendment 2, which has become the most contentious initiative on the statewide ballot, would amend the constitution to grant lawmakers...
Most Dangerous Highways in West Virginia
West Virginia is a state with many highways. The danger of some of them is greater than that of others. Map of the United States with West Virginia highlightedBy TUBS - This SVG locator map includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this locator m.
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
Veterans Day parades in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and one of the ways people celebrate is with parades! Here is a list of Veterans Day parades that you can go to in our area. Morgantown Veterans Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on High Street Belington Veterans Day Parade […]
Traveling WV: West Virginia Farm Retreat
SPANISHBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Family means everything to most West Virginians. To Carla Farley Leslie and her siblings it might mean just a little bit more. Leslie’s ancestors were the very first to settle the Pipestem and Bluestone River areas of Summers and Mercer counties back when the Shawnee were still roaming the woods and waters.
Public weighs in on W.Va. International Yeager Airport expansion proposal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Federal Aviation Administration hosted the first of several meetings Wednesday to discuss the development of West Virginia International Yeager Airport and its effects on Coonskin Park. "This, again, is preparing us for the future and to be a viable airport in the future," director...
