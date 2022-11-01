ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

wshu.org

Anxieties over public safety

Police supporters in Manhattan rallied to drum up support for law enforcement and protest certain policies like bail reform. Republican outside groups are running more ads than their candidates this election season, New York's gubernatorial candidates launch get out the vote campaigns, and we hear from a voter demographic that’s usually overlooked.
MANHATTAN, NY
wshu.org

Bridgeport police lieutenant involved in cheating scandal suspended

Bridgeport City Police Lieutenant Brian Dickerson has been suspended without pay for 10 days due to his involvement in the 2018 police chief hiring scandal. Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia announced Dickerson’s suspension on Monday and revealed that Dickerson violated five department rules and regulations. In 2018, multiple police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wshu.org

Bellone signs law requiring tow crews to clean up crash debris from streets

A new Suffolk County law requires tow truck drivers to clean up debris left behind at crash sites. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Legislator Nick Caracappa (D-LI), and members of the community gathered on Wednesday to sign the bill into law. Caracappa drafted the bill, and gained unanimous bipartisan support from the Legislature.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Tellabration! brings back storytelling for everyone

Storytelling is not just reading from a book. It’s a performance that helps everyone capture what the book wants to convey. “People didn’t understand that storytelling is for everyone, not just for kids,” said Ann Shapiro, the executive director of Tellabration!. The international program, Tellabration!, has collaborated...
MILFORD, CT
wshu.org

CTtransit fleet of electric buses remains out of service following summer battery fire

The state Department of Transportation says its fleet of 11 electric buses remains out of service following a battery fire in July that triggered a federal investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report about the fire in September detailing how the 40-foot long electric bus operated by CTtransit became engulfed in flames while parked at a maintenance facility.
HAMDEN, CT

