Indy man dies from injuries sustained in June 27 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office has determined a man who died in September after being shot in June died via homicide.

Gregory Ware, 28, was shot in the early morning hours of Monday, June 27 in the 1400 block of Gladstone Avenue. On September 4, he died from complications stemming from the shooting.

Ware was released from the hospital more than two months after the shooting, but died shortly after, according to police.

IMPD is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ron Clayton at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Clayton@indy.gov.