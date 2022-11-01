Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
All of Northeast Wisconsin listed as 'low' for COVID-19 activity
(WLUK) -- All of Northeast Wisconsin is in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map shows three areas with higher activity: nine counties in the southern part of the state, nine in the central and western parts of the state and three in the northwestern corner of the state. All were in the "medium" level, except Washburn and Burnett counties, which were in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends wearing face masks in public indoor spaces.
wpr.org
Wisconsin hospitals survived the worst of the pandemic. But a new report shows challenges ahead
Wisconsin hospitals rebounded from the pandemic, but staffing shortages, worker burnout and record inflation could spell trouble, according to an industry report. The state's largest healthcare systems posted $4 billion in profits last year, buoyed by COVID-19 relief aid, strong investments and the return of delayed elective operations, according to the report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. But this year's financial outlook is uncertain.
Free COVID-19 treatment telehealth service opens in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has announced a free telehealth service to provide more accessibility to COVID-19 treatment.
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Tax Foundation
A Flat Tax in Wisconsin Can Deliver Tax Relief for Everyone
As Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election draws near, the spotlight is on a potential flat individual income tax—and its effects on the state’s taxpayers and economy. Unfortunately, there has been much confusion, with bold claims being made based on plans that don’t exist, including claims that a flat tax “would increase taxes on the middle class and working poor.” It’s worth taking a step back to understand what is and isn’t under consideration in Wisconsin—and what the ramifications might be. It is especially important for stakeholders to know that a flat tax can indeed be adopted without raising taxes on low-income households.
Fox11online.com
USDA expands Rural Partners Network to Menominee County
NEOPIT (WLUK) -- Menominee County is now part of a federal network that helps local people create new and lasting economic opportunities. The USDA expanded its Rural Partners Network to 12 Wisconsin counties Thursday. This includes the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Menominee County. “Rural America is full of...
PolitiFact WI: Gov. Evers claims Michels wants to defund public education
The word defund has been used a lot in the midterm campaign ads to talk about police funding, but what about public education?
wpr.org
Why full results in Wisconsin after Election Day may take some time
As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on Tuesday, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks can’t start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. If...
wpr.org
People blast plans by 2 utilities to shift more costs to residential customers through rate hikes
Residential customers for two of Wisconsin’s largest utilities expressed outrage during public hearings this week over plans to raise monthly utility bills next year by more than double what the companies initially proposed. Utilities owned by Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group are now asking the Public Service Commission to sign...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin confirmed COVID cases lowest in more than 6 months
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at its lowest level in more than half a year. The state Department of Health Services reported 827 cases per day in the week ending on Tuesday. That is the lowest level since April 19. Wisconsin saw 938 new...
wearegreenbay.com
Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
Lack of funding and Wisconsin school finance flaw forces school districts to solve their own problems
A near-record number of Wisconsin schools can’t afford the upgrades they need. So, they’re asking taxpayers to help. La Crosse’s proposal costs the most. A flaw in the state’s school finance structure rewards some schools and punishes others.
wuwm.com
Here's what at stake for Wisconsin K-12 schools in the gubernatorial election
Public schools are a top concern for Wisconsin voters, according to the Marquette University Law School Poll. Wisconsin students fell behind academically during the pandemic and school districts are now struggling with mostly flat state funding and rising costs — driving many to seek taxpayer referendums. How these issues...
wpr.org
Study finds Wisconsin could see billions in economic growth and save lives with a clean energy economy
Wisconsin could save lives and realize billions of dollars in economic growth and avoided health care costs as part of a shift to a clean energy economy over the next three decades, according to a new study. Even so, the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy development faces numerous...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Commodity Prices for September
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during September in Wisconsin was $7.12 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 17-cents above the August price and $1.30 more than September 2021. Soybeans were $1.60 lower...
spectrumnews1.com
New Spectrum News/Siena College Poll shows a majority of Wisconsinites feel the state is headed in the wrong direction
MILWAUKEE — A majority of Wisconsinites feel the state is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday. Nearly one-third of likely voters, 31%, feel the Badger State is on the right track, while 51% said it is not. Among those...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin election officials expect a secure, safe election despite voter scrutiny
(WLUK) -- Only four more days, and state election experts are saying they're ready for the midterms. Although, there is some voter scrutiny surrounding the election process. On Wednesday, a judge ordered the city to give election observers proper access to the early voting process. But will the voter distrust...
wpr.org
Is 'democracy on the ballot' in Wisconsin? Here's how voting rules could change under GOP control
Less than two weeks before Election Day, former President Barack Obama was in Milwaukee to deliver closing arguments for Wisconsin Democrats in the midterm elections. Speaking to a packed high school gymnasium, he had Democrats roaring as he talked about the economy, abortion rights and helping people pay their bills.
Wisconsin's Secretary of State race gaining more attention than ever before
With days left until election day, voters are casting their ballots for highly contested seats like Governor and Senator, but also for Secretary of State.
CBS 58
Suburban women voters may determine midterms in Wisconsin. Here's what some of them are saying days before voting ends
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With polls showing dead heats in Wisconsin's top races, swaying key voting blocs may be what determines who wins in the midterm elections and suburban women are among those crucial demographics. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, people gathered at Water Street Brewery in Grafton for a...
