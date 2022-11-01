ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fox11online.com

All of Northeast Wisconsin listed as 'low' for COVID-19 activity

(WLUK) -- All of Northeast Wisconsin is in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map shows three areas with higher activity: nine counties in the southern part of the state, nine in the central and western parts of the state and three in the northwestern corner of the state. All were in the "medium" level, except Washburn and Burnett counties, which were in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends wearing face masks in public indoor spaces.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin hospitals survived the worst of the pandemic. But a new report shows challenges ahead

Wisconsin hospitals rebounded from the pandemic, but staffing shortages, worker burnout and record inflation could spell trouble, according to an industry report. The state's largest healthcare systems posted $4 billion in profits last year, buoyed by COVID-19 relief aid, strong investments and the return of delayed elective operations, according to the report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. But this year's financial outlook is uncertain.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tax Foundation

A Flat Tax in Wisconsin Can Deliver Tax Relief for Everyone

As Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election draws near, the spotlight is on a potential flat individual income tax—and its effects on the state’s taxpayers and economy. Unfortunately, there has been much confusion, with bold claims being made based on plans that don’t exist, including claims that a flat tax “would increase taxes on the middle class and working poor.” It’s worth taking a step back to understand what is and isn’t under consideration in Wisconsin—and what the ramifications might be. It is especially important for stakeholders to know that a flat tax can indeed be adopted without raising taxes on low-income households.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

USDA expands Rural Partners Network to Menominee County

NEOPIT (WLUK) -- Menominee County is now part of a federal network that helps local people create new and lasting economic opportunities. The USDA expanded its Rural Partners Network to 12 Wisconsin counties Thursday. This includes the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Menominee County. “Rural America is full of...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Why full results in Wisconsin after Election Day may take some time

As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on Tuesday, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks can’t start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. If...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin confirmed COVID cases lowest in more than 6 months

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at its lowest level in more than half a year. The state Department of Health Services reported 827 cases per day in the week ending on Tuesday. That is the lowest level since April 19. Wisconsin saw 938 new...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Commodity Prices for September

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during September in Wisconsin was $7.12 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 17-cents above the August price and $1.30 more than September 2021. Soybeans were $1.60 lower...
WISCONSIN STATE

