EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — United Parcel Service (UPS) apologized to El Paso High School and its students after a driver lost students' SAT answer sheets in transit. We have apologized to the school and extend our apologies to the students. Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation. The driver’s actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him. Safely meeting our service commitments is UPS’s first priority.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO