El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Ysleta ISD to add eSports in curriculum

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A school district in El Paso announced its adding eSports to its curriculum. Ysleta Independent School District stated the move comes from educators nationwide have praised gaming for its inclusiveness, diversity, and potential to serve as a gateway to college scholarships and high-paying STEM jobs.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

EPISD celebrates completion of Navarrete Middle School on Fort Bliss grounds

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District celebrated the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school opened its doors to more than 900 students in Aug. The school comes together as a consolidation of the former Armendariz...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso student says he's unable to apply to college early because SAT answers were lost

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — United Parcel Service (UPS) apologized to El Paso High School and its students after a driver lost students' SAT answer sheets in transit. We have apologized to the school and extend our apologies to the students. Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation. The driver’s actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him. Safely meeting our service commitments is UPS’s first priority.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso finds ways to transform and revamp downtown

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The city of El Paso is working to find ways to revitalize downtown. The project, currently in the works, is called the Downtown Uptown project. The goal is to revamp the area by making it a place where people can live, but also play.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Project Bravo helps pay bills after Project Amistad makes error in funding distribution

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local organization has stepped in to help El Pasoans after a separate non-profit incorrectly distributed funds to renters and homeowners who needed utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Project Amistad, a non-profit organization, admitted last week they incorrectly distributed $400,000 to 933 homeowners...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

A Christmas Fair returns to the El Paso Convention Center this weekend

The Junior League of El Paso will host their annual A Christmas Fair from November 4 through November 6 at the El Paso Convention Center. Now in its 49th year, the Junior League of El Paso hopes to kick off the Christmas season in the Borderland with a slew of merchants and vendors from all over the region.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso doctor offers health tips during National Diabetes Month

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — November is National Diabetes Month and a doctor is urging El Pasoans to stay on top of their health to prevent getting the disease. Dr. Minerva Medrano, a family medicine doctor for The Hospitals of Providence, said Diabetes is one of, if not the most, prevalent health issues in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County sees low voter turnout during early voting

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Friday is the last day of early voting in Texas. The first ten days of early voting in El Paso County showed that only about 15% of registered voters participated. The El Paso County Elections department reported that nearly 76,000 people have voted early...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

3 new cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Health officials announced there were three new cases of the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus and West Nile Virus Fever reported in El Paso. A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying medical conditions, along with...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans test luck to win largest lottery prize in history

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Lines formed at gas stations all over El Paso Friday night, but it wasn't for fuel. Instead people were waiting to test their luck of picking the winning combination of Powerball numbers. The jackpot has grown to $1.60 billion, the largest lottery prize of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash reported in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire department and police responded to a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. KFOX14/CBS4 received reports of a vehicle crash before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash happened on Railroad Drive at Waycross Avenue, leaving south and northbound lanes closed, according to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Flex of the Night: Del Valle WR saves tipped pass on TD run

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The last Flex of the Night in the high school football regular season went to an incredible save by Del Valle's Eli Molina. Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos made a pass which was then tipped Bel Air. Molina came through making the catch and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Jury trial date set in case to remove El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A jury trial date in the case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from her position was set Wednesday. The court set the trial date as March 13, 2023, according to an order signed by Judge Tyron D. Lewis. A scheduling hearing...
EL PASO, TX

