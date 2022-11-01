Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Ysleta ISD to add eSports in curriculum
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A school district in El Paso announced its adding eSports to its curriculum. Ysleta Independent School District stated the move comes from educators nationwide have praised gaming for its inclusiveness, diversity, and potential to serve as a gateway to college scholarships and high-paying STEM jobs.
EPISD celebrates completion of Navarrete Middle School on Fort Bliss grounds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District celebrated the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school opened its doors to more than 900 students in Aug. The school comes together as a consolidation of the former Armendariz...
El Paso school districts discuss security measures during voting for Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of voter intimidation have been circulating across different cities in the U.S. According to the ACLU, voter intimidation is rare and unlikely. But if someone is attempting to interfere with your right to vote, it may be voter intimidation and a violation of federal law.
El Paso High School SAT answer documents lost in UPS transit, school district says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso High School students' SAT answers were lost in transit after they were "securely submitted to UPS," the school district confirmed Wednesday night. A post on social media showed what appeared to be SAT answer sheets that were blowing on Mesa Street.
El Paso student says he's unable to apply to college early because SAT answers were lost
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — United Parcel Service (UPS) apologized to El Paso High School and its students after a driver lost students' SAT answer sheets in transit. We have apologized to the school and extend our apologies to the students. Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation. The driver’s actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him. Safely meeting our service commitments is UPS’s first priority.
El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
El Paso finds ways to transform and revamp downtown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The city of El Paso is working to find ways to revitalize downtown. The project, currently in the works, is called the Downtown Uptown project. The goal is to revamp the area by making it a place where people can live, but also play.
Project Bravo helps pay bills after Project Amistad makes error in funding distribution
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local organization has stepped in to help El Pasoans after a separate non-profit incorrectly distributed funds to renters and homeowners who needed utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Project Amistad, a non-profit organization, admitted last week they incorrectly distributed $400,000 to 933 homeowners...
Confrontation reported between citizen, county election employee at polling location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A confrontation between a citizen and an El Paso County Election Department employee was reported Friday at a polling location. Officials said the incident happened around 4 p.m. at an early voting polling location at Marty Robbins Recreation Center. Deputies said an employee with...
A Christmas Fair returns to the El Paso Convention Center this weekend
The Junior League of El Paso will host their annual A Christmas Fair from November 4 through November 6 at the El Paso Convention Center. Now in its 49th year, the Junior League of El Paso hopes to kick off the Christmas season in the Borderland with a slew of merchants and vendors from all over the region.
El Paso doctor offers health tips during National Diabetes Month
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — November is National Diabetes Month and a doctor is urging El Pasoans to stay on top of their health to prevent getting the disease. Dr. Minerva Medrano, a family medicine doctor for The Hospitals of Providence, said Diabetes is one of, if not the most, prevalent health issues in El Paso.
El Paso County sees low voter turnout during early voting
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Friday is the last day of early voting in Texas. The first ten days of early voting in El Paso County showed that only about 15% of registered voters participated. The El Paso County Elections department reported that nearly 76,000 people have voted early...
El Paso life coach helps propel women forward, makes a difference one client at a time
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the borderland who’s Breaking the Bias. CBS4 On Your Side introduces you to Jane Snyder, a life coach who’s making a difference one client at a time. “My job is...
Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
3 new cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Health officials announced there were three new cases of the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus and West Nile Virus Fever reported in El Paso. A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying medical conditions, along with...
49-year-old pedestrian killed along Mesa Street in west El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian killed crossing Mesa Street in west El Paso was identified. Gabriel Terrazas, 49, of El Paso died in a pedestrian crash Friday night. El Paso police said Terrazas was struck by a KIA Forte as he ran across Mesa Street. Terrazas was...
El Pasoans test luck to win largest lottery prize in history
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Lines formed at gas stations all over El Paso Friday night, but it wasn't for fuel. Instead people were waiting to test their luck of picking the winning combination of Powerball numbers. The jackpot has grown to $1.60 billion, the largest lottery prize of...
Rollover crash reported in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire department and police responded to a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. KFOX14/CBS4 received reports of a vehicle crash before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash happened on Railroad Drive at Waycross Avenue, leaving south and northbound lanes closed, according to...
Flex of the Night: Del Valle WR saves tipped pass on TD run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The last Flex of the Night in the high school football regular season went to an incredible save by Del Valle's Eli Molina. Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos made a pass which was then tipped Bel Air. Molina came through making the catch and...
Jury trial date set in case to remove El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A jury trial date in the case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from her position was set Wednesday. The court set the trial date as March 13, 2023, according to an order signed by Judge Tyron D. Lewis. A scheduling hearing...
