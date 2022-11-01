Read full article on original website
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
5 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Deserve Their Own Food Network Special
It's officially Restaurant Week here in Grand Rapids. Now through Monday November 14th, you can find special deals on places to eat here in Grand Rapids in celebration of the amazing food scene we have. Of course, if you haven't already grabbed your digital pass to participate, You can get...
NOXX Cannabis opening second store in Grand Rapids, aiming to bring more Blacks into industry
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - NOXX Cannabis will have $500,000 worth of recreational products on the shelves of its new store this weekend for Saturday’s grand opening on Grand Rapids’ Northeast side. The celebration kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1234 Plainfield Ave. NE, with a ribbon cutting...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?
Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
Grand Rapids community mourns prominent pastor’s death
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Beloved Grand Rapids Bishop Dennis McMurray has died at the age of 63. McMurray, who died Wednesday, Nov. 2, was the founder and senior pastor at Renaissance Church of God in Christ, which was established with his wife in 1992. “We are saddened by the...
We’re No. 1! Grand Rapids Once AGAIN Named Best Beer City in America
Once again, Grand Rapids has defended its title of "Beer City USA"!. For the fourth time, GR has taken the No. 1 spot in USA Today and 10Best's "Best Beer City in America" poll. Greyline Brewing, City Built Brewing, Kusterer Brauhaus, Founders Brewing Company, Broad Leaf Brewing, Arvon Brewing, Brewery...
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
State awards $7 million in lead abatement grants
Four cities in West and Southwest Michigan have been granted hundreds of thousands of dollars in state grants to aid in lead mitigation.
Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of Safe GR ‘dark money’
With billboards, radio spots and flyers, an ad campaign backed by a group called Safe GR paints the city of Grand Rapids as anything but safe: murders up, gun crime up, car thefts on the rise. (Nov. 4, 2022) Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of …. With billboards, radio...
‘Father Jack’ remembered as fierce advocate for the poor in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – Father “Jack” Lagoe was known for welcoming the unwelcome. As a longtime priest in the Muskegon community, he welcomed homeless individuals into his church with open arms, taking them by the hand and leading them to the front row for his sermons. As a...
Many Celebrities Are Coming to Town for Grand Rapids Comic Con
Grand Rapids Comic Con is happening next weekend. Coming up on November 11th, 12th, and 13th, 2022, Grand Rapids Comic Con will once again return to The Devos Place in Grand Rapids. Many celebrity guests will be in town that you can meet. The list of guests includes some of...
West Michigan Works! hosting virtual job fair on Wednesday, November 16
West Michigan Works! has announced that it will be hosting a virtual job fair. The job fair will be held on Wednesday, November 16 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Developers look to build 10-story mixed-use building on the Grand River
The building would be a 140-unit apartment complex and house 6,100 square feet of commercial space.
Muskegon Museum of History & Science hosting True Crimes of Muskegon event
The Muskegon Museum of History & Science has announced that it will be hosting the True Crimes of Muskegon event. It will be held on Thursday, November 10 at 6 p.m. at the museum (430 Clay Avenue).
Celebrity to speak at two Muskegon venues
A Navy SEAL and actor is scheduled to appear at a Muskegon school on Monday, Nov. 7. Remi Adeleke will be visiting Muskegon Maritime Academy, located at 571 E. Apple Ave., in Muskegon Heights, according to the school’s founder and event organizer Franklin A. Fudail. Remi is also a...
Popular Grand Rapids Wood-Fired Bakery Expands With New Bagel Shop
Grand Rapids' wood-fired bakery, Field & Fire, is expanding with a new bagel shop. Rad Bagels to Open in Grand Rapids Downtown Market. Field & Fire Bakery first opened in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in 2013. They specialize in authentic European breads and pastries, and focus on using local, organic ingredients.
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
Ghafari to unveil new Grand Rapids office
A global architecture firm is opening its new Grand Rapids office next week. Ghafari Associates plans to open its new 8,500-square-foot office on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW. “The incorporated advanced technology to work across offices provides our team with the ability to collaborate both in person...
3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company
GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
