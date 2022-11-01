ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?

Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids community mourns prominent pastor’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Beloved Grand Rapids Bishop Dennis McMurray has died at the age of 63. McMurray, who died Wednesday, Nov. 2, was the founder and senior pastor at Renaissance Church of God in Christ, which was established with his wife in 1992. “We are saddened by the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Celebrity to speak at two Muskegon venues

A Navy SEAL and actor is scheduled to appear at a Muskegon school on Monday, Nov. 7. Remi Adeleke will be visiting Muskegon Maritime Academy, located at 571 E. Apple Ave., in Muskegon Heights, according to the school’s founder and event organizer Franklin A. Fudail. Remi is also a...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Ghafari to unveil new Grand Rapids office

A global architecture firm is opening its new Grand Rapids office next week. Ghafari Associates plans to open its new 8,500-square-foot office on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW. “The incorporated advanced technology to work across offices provides our team with the ability to collaborate both in person...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company

GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
WYOMING, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
