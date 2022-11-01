$1,645.21 per ounce, the best day since Oct. 21, 2022. U.S. Meanwhile, gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,656.60. “While a slight softening in yields alongside the dollar is beneficial for gold prices, whether the trend can be sustained depends on the much-craved dovish signal from the Fed, which looks set to hike by 75 basis points once more,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

2 DAYS AGO