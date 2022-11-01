As Phoenicians pack their pumpkins away and a cold front finally makes its way to the Valley, it’s the perfect time to start planning which winter festivities to attend. Coming off the heels of Halloween, The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has announced a line-up of exciting activities and experiences as part of its 13th Annual Christmas at the Princess event. As a multi-year attendee of this family-fun event, I thoroughly recommend adding it to your winter-holiday calendar. The six week festival kicks off Friday, Nov. 18 and ends Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

