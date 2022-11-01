Read full article on original website
phoenixmag.com
Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022
November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
fabulousarizona.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022
Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 30-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Tallest Christmas Tree in Arizona Arrives This Week
The holiday traditions carry on at Outlets at Anthem this week with the 21st annual arrival of Arizona’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree. Measuring 70-feet tall and 20-feet wide, the tree will make its grand entrance at the North Phoenix shopping center this Friday, November 4 at 6:30 a.m. and will be hoisted into place at 7:45 a.m. with the help of an industrial crane and Santa Claus himself.
phoenixmag.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
fox10phoenix.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers. The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1...
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
'Canal Convergence' returns to Scottsdale, opening night is November 4
“Canal Convergence” returns to Scottsdale! The free, annual public art event runs from November 4-13, 2022. This year’s featured theme is “Celebrating 10 Years of Water + Art + Light.”
azbigmedia.com
Christmas at the Princess adds new experiences
As Phoenicians pack their pumpkins away and a cold front finally makes its way to the Valley, it’s the perfect time to start planning which winter festivities to attend. Coming off the heels of Halloween, The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has announced a line-up of exciting activities and experiences as part of its 13th Annual Christmas at the Princess event. As a multi-year attendee of this family-fun event, I thoroughly recommend adding it to your winter-holiday calendar. The six week festival kicks off Friday, Nov. 18 and ends Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
northcentralnews.net
Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years
Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Spend Thanksgiving Weekend
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 15 best places to spend Thanksgiving weekend.
AZFamily
Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
West Valley View
Teravalis bringing 300K residents to Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground on its new Buckeye project, Teravalis, Oct. 28 with partners JDM Partners El Dorado Holdings and other stakeholders. Teravalis is expected to bring about 100,000 homes and 300,000 residents in the next 50 years. “It is not a short-term view that we are taking,...
talkbusiness.net
American Airlines to begin nonstop flights from XNA to Phoenix this winter
Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) recently announced that American Airlines will provide nonstop flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport starting in February. Two weeks ago, low-cost carrier Breeze Airways said it would provide nonstop flights to the Phoenix airport. The new American Airlines flights start Feb. 3 and will...
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Phoenix: Our Top Ten!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. After all, time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste your time and energy on another internet search when you have us? Finally, no more fruitless Google searches! We’ve combed the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Phoenix. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
azbigmedia.com
Facts to know about rezoning golf courses for residential use
Arizona has long been known as a sunny, tourist destination perfect for a round of golf. The Valley boasts nearly 200 well-manicured courses, according to Visit Phoenix, and is home to “The Greatest Show on Grass” — the Waste Management Phoenix Open. But what happens if a developer wants to look into rezoning golf courses for residential use.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
Builder
The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix
In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
kjzz.org
San Carlos Apaches to make CAP water supply available to Rio Verde residents
A number of residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community outside of Scottsdale recently learned that their water supply was in jeopardy. But a temporary solution could be in the works, with water from an Arizona tribe. Although some Rio Verde residents have wells, several get their water trucked in...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
AZFamily
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels. Greg LeRoy says the sports world is cluttered with benefits paid for by states, counties and cities, but City of Tempe officials don’t see it that way. 'Zombie Hunter's' arrest interrogation video shown...
