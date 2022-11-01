Read full article on original website
shorelineareanews.com
The Underground Holiday Market returns to Shoreline on November 19
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the 2022 Underground Holiday Market. The event will take place 10:00am - 5:00pm on Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall. Get your holiday shopping started with a large variety of gifts from 80+ artists and makers and...
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather
City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
East King County food banks receive 40,000-pound food donation from LDS Church in Utah
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Forty-thousand pounds of donated food and supplies arrived in Bellevue on Wednesday, courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. “The proposal was written by Renewal (Food Bank). It was my contact with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
MyNorthwest.com
Mountlake Terrace congregation targeted by vandals for third time in five months
A community is feeling hurt after a beloved church was vandalized over the weekend. St. Pius X Catholic Church was tagged with graffiti depicting satanic symbols in the early morning hours Sunday, Oct. 30. The church building itself, as well as a car in the parking lot, were tagged. “We...
thurstontalk.com
The Owl’s Nest Coffee and Pastries in Olympia: Above the Rest
The Owl’s Nest coffee and pastries in Olympia is a top-notch, curated experience. The vegan restaurant offers Olympia foodies a wonderful place to get together and enjoy foods they may normally have to pass up at other coffee shops. The owner, Shelby Haggard, wanted her downtown Olympia coffee shop to be a cut above the rest in terms of quality and ethics.
KING-5
Voters express concern about ballot box observers in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — Despite a heavy downpour Friday, voters cast their ballots at drop boxes scattered across Clallam County. Some, however, have been voicing concerns about people hanging around those boxes, specifically in Sequim. "They've called our office not really sure what was going on," said Clallam County Auditor...
What's your "swear to never return" place in Seattle?
1. Gasworks park on the 4th of July. Last time I went, I had to walk home (to Pioneer Square)! Takes forever to get out, and somebody launched fireworks at someone else a few times 😡
St. Michael Medical Center celebrates special milestone
St. Michael Medical Center is celebrating a special milestone. On Oct. 27, the center marked the 25th anniversary of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE program, still the only program on the Kitsap Peninsula to provide uninterrupted 24/7 critical and compassionate care for sexual assault survivors in Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson and Clallam counties.
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
Seattle has a dog poop problem
This morning I just stepped on a dog poop for the third time in like a week. It just blows my mind that there is dog poop littered everywhere in the residential area of Ballard. I just found one in front of my townhome. Did people just forget how to clean up after their dog all of a sudden? It can't be that difficult to bring your doggie bags, pick up the poop, and tie it up and throw it away.
Incentive program now available for Seattle landlords to house homeless
An incentive program for Seattle landlords to help house homeless people in their units is now available, according to a media release from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The incentive program, which was announced last month, is seeking 800 units to support the effort. Seattle landlords that are...
Workers at St. Michael Medical Center call for new leadership after reaching 'breaking point'
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Staff at St. Michael Medical center released a petition publicly on Wednesday calling for new leadership. UFCW 3000, the union who represents the workers stated multiple issues such as constant payroll errors, maintenance issues at St. Michael’s new facilities, and chronic staffing issues, have gotten worse.
KOMO News
Snoop Dogg is bringing the 'Holidaze of Blaze' to Tacoma
Snoop Dogg is lighting up the holidays in Tacoma this December as part of his "Holidaze of Blaze" tour. The cultural icon is performing at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, Dec. 16 along with T-Pain, Warren G and Ying Yang Twins. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. so set your phone alarms!
KING-5
A Seattle cat is getting lifesaving help from fans around the world
SEATTLE — Paul is no ordinary cat. He’s a world-famous Instagram star with fans as far away as Brazil, Ireland, and Thailand. And he’s a world-class survivor. “He’s just tough,” said his owner, Cindy Song. A few years ago, the rescue cat from Seattle Humane...
Chronicle
Thurston County Government Offices Set to Move From Courthouse to The Atrium Beginning Next Week
Offices and departments of Thurston County government are set to start moving from the Courthouse Complex, located at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, to The Atrium, located at 3000 Pacific Ave. in Olympia. Office and department moves will be staggered during a five-week period. The move is set to take place...
lonelyplanet.com
6 things only Seattle locals know
Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
gigharbornow.org
Pier Into the Night offers chance to see what lurks under the waves
Tubeworms, sea stars, and crabs are just a few examples of the critters that live in our water. A walk along the beach can reveal some of these creatures at low tide. But most beachcombers never get the chance to see them in the water. They are just some of...
This Is Washington's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
