Gig Harbor, WA

shorelineareanews.com

The Underground Holiday Market returns to Shoreline on November 19

ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the 2022 Underground Holiday Market. The event will take place 10:00am - 5:00pm on Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall. Get your holiday shopping started with a large variety of gifts from 80+ artists and makers and...
SHORELINE, WA
The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather

City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Owl’s Nest Coffee and Pastries in Olympia: Above the Rest

The Owl’s Nest coffee and pastries in Olympia is a top-notch, curated experience. The vegan restaurant offers Olympia foodies a wonderful place to get together and enjoy foods they may normally have to pass up at other coffee shops. The owner, Shelby Haggard, wanted her downtown Olympia coffee shop to be a cut above the rest in terms of quality and ethics.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

Voters express concern about ballot box observers in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — Despite a heavy downpour Friday, voters cast their ballots at drop boxes scattered across Clallam County. Some, however, have been voicing concerns about people hanging around those boxes, specifically in Sequim. "They've called our office not really sure what was going on," said Clallam County Auditor...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

St. Michael Medical Center celebrates special milestone

St. Michael Medical Center is celebrating a special milestone. On Oct. 27, the center marked the 25th anniversary of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE program, still the only program on the Kitsap Peninsula to provide uninterrupted 24/7 critical and compassionate care for sexual assault survivors in Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson and Clallam counties.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory

TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Local Insider

Seattle has a dog poop problem

This morning I just stepped on a dog poop for the third time in like a week. It just blows my mind that there is dog poop littered everywhere in the residential area of Ballard. I just found one in front of my townhome. Did people just forget how to clean up after their dog all of a sudden? It can't be that difficult to bring your doggie bags, pick up the poop, and tie it up and throw it away.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Snoop Dogg is bringing the 'Holidaze of Blaze' to Tacoma

Snoop Dogg is lighting up the holidays in Tacoma this December as part of his "Holidaze of Blaze" tour. The cultural icon is performing at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, Dec. 16 along with T-Pain, Warren G and Ying Yang Twins. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. so set your phone alarms!
TACOMA, WA
lonelyplanet.com

6 things only Seattle locals know

Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member

An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
OLYMPIA, WA

