Flathead Beacon
State Supreme Court Race Draws $2.9 Million in Outside Spending in Last Month of Campaign
With the Nov. 8 election less than a week away, Montana’s most expensive Supreme Court race in history, between incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson and attorney James Brown, continues to draw donations and release a firehose of last-minute spending in an effort to sway voters. While Gustafson, a five-year justice...
Ohio Democrat comes out against Tim Ryan, calls him a 'fraud'
A Democratic elected official in Ohio penned an op-ed in the Cincinnati Enquirer urging voters not to cast their ballots for Tim Ryan.
Joe Manchin Skewers President Biden Over ‘Outrageous’ Coal Comments
Joe Biden is facing heat from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin over comments he made about coal in America. On Friday, the president gave a speech about the CHIPS Act in San Diego, pledging to shut down all the coal plants in the nation. Manchin shot back: “President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs,” he said in a statement ahead of the week’s upcoming midterm elections. “Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden. It seems his positions change daily depending on the audience and politics of the day.” The senator went on to call Biden’s remarks “offensive and disgusting” and that he “owes these incredible workers an immediate and public apology.”Read it at Politico
Flathead Beacon
Was It Worth It? by Doug Peacock
There is likely only one person who could elude the FBI in 1989 by slipping into a plywood McKenzie-style drift boat near Divide, Montana, and floating for weeks without detection until reaching the headwaters of the Missouri River at Three Forks. That person is Doug Peacock, writer, naturalist, filmmaker, conservation advocate, decorated Vietnam veteran, and the model for Edward Abbey’s iconic and eccentric wilderness warrior from the Monkey Wrench Gang, George Washington Hayduke. Peacock’s chronicle of his solo river journey on the Big Hole and Jefferson Rivers is one of many recollections shaping his latest book, Was It Worth It? A Wilderness Warrior’s Long Trail Home.
Flathead Beacon
Grad Student Awarded Moose Monitoring Money On Blackfeet Reservation
Growing up in Browning in the heart of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, amid a rarefied ecosystem where the plains intersect the Rocky Mountain Front to forge a rich suite of wildlife habitat, Landon Magee learned about the significance of his natural environment early on. Not only does the region contain...
