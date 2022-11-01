Read full article on original website
Barclay Hosts Art Exhibit In Oswego
OSWEGO – Opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Assemblyman William Barclay hosts the 3rd annual “Local Landscapes and Landmarks” exhibit featuring artist depictions of landscapes, historic landmarks and sites within the 120th assembly district. The art exhibit will be located at the Art Association...
Pets Of The Week: Stranger Kittens
OSWEGO – These are our Stranger Kittens. Meet Joyce (calico), Elle (torbie), and Lucus (tabby). These three are ready to take on the world. They currently are being fostered in a home with young children, other cats, and dogs. They are around 9 weeks old and ready to go to their forever home. They will need to come back for their spay and neuter appointments. They are not bonded, but would do better in a house with other pets.
WKTV
Rome residents recognized for Halloween spirit in city's first decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome announced the winners of its inaugural Halloween Decorating Contest Thursday morning. Spookiest: 408 W. Bloomfield St. Most Creative: 7795 Turin St. Overall Favorite: 802 Elm St. There was also an honorable mention for 102 Oxford Court. Earlier this week, the community chose...
Mayor Barlow Announces Package Of Oswego Holiday Initiatives
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday, Friday, November 4, the city of Oswego will be hosting several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown businesses, offer youth activities, and drum up the holiday spirit. The announcement includes the recently announced downtown...
Central Square Set For 2 One-Act Student-Directed Plays This Week
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The stage is set and the actors are ready as the one-act festival at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School will hold three showings this week. On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. the Paul V. Moore Drama Club will be presenting a One Act Play Festival in the auditorium of the high school. Tickets are $5 per person (for school-aged and up) and are available at the door.
SUNY Oswego Production Of ‘After Ashley’ Offers Robust Character Work
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego students Claire Bosley as Ashley and Brock Whaley as Justin will have an opportunity to really develop their character work in the student-directed production of “After Ashley” opening on Nov. 9 in Tyler Hall’s lab theater. Bosley and Whaley are the two...
Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Shiloh and Jack
Shiloh and Jack are a bonded pair who came to the shelter when their family couldn’t take care of them. They were well-loved but they need more positive experiences and training to increase their confidence. At only a year old, they’re still puppies and are just adorable. Like most...
Harlequin Productions’ ‘The Texas Tower Project’ Selected For TANYS Fall Festival
AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College’s student theatre group has been selected to perform their Fall 2022 production at the upcoming Theatre Association of New York (TANYS) festival. Harlequin Productions will perform “The Texas Tower Project,” which tells the story of survivors of the 1966 shooting at the...
30-year-old missing from Clifton Springs Hospital
Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice and has not been seen or heard from since. It is believed he may be in Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.
Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration, Fireworks
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Wednesday, November 2, the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 26 in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will return to a fully in-person event following the pandemic and will...
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of 2022-2023 Free Public Ice-Skating Season
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Thursday, November 3, the operating hours for free open ice skating at the Cullinan Ice Rink at Kingsford Park School, opening for the season on Friday, November 11. New this year the city will offer ice skate rentals for $2 per pair...
Lost, Then Found Operetta ‘The Golden Cage’ Details Oswego’s One-Of-A-Kind Refugee Center
OSWEGO – The operetta “The Golden Cage” –- first staged in 1945 at a one-of-a-kind refugee shelter and only recently rediscovered –- will showcase Oswego’s singular historic role when the Oswego Opera Theater stages it at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, in SUNY Oswego’s Waterman Theater.
Hannibal High School Seniors To Present Comedic Spin On Brothers Grimm Tale
HANNIBAL, NY – A senior rite of passage in the Hannibal Central School District continues this year as an all-senior cast prepares to take the stage for its fall play, “The Brothers Grimm: Out of Order.”. The comedy will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and Nov....
Ringold Volunteer Fire Department Delights Community With Drive Thru Trick Or Treating
PULASKI, NY – Volunteers from several Pulaski community organizations showed support for the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department’s generous tradition, sharing the Halloween spirit with children of all ages on the evening of October 30, 2022. Vehicles filled with costumed children lined up on Lewis Street as 6 p.m....
Caught on camera: Rochester food pantry ransacked twice
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester was ransacked twice in two weeks, according to police. It happened on October 22 and again on Halloween night. Food pantry administrator Maribeth Weed says during the first incident, a man broke a window to enter and stole laundry soap, shampoo, and other products people […]
Dusting Divas Supports OCO Giving Thanks Event
FULTON – Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities’ “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.
400 fire extinguishers given to Oneida County residents
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Child Fatality Review Team distributed 432 fire extinguishers to residents in October, announced County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. The extinguishers were given out through local fire departments and community agencies. The county’s Child Fatality Review Team began this initiative, as they are wanted to take part in […]
Students Practice Fire Safety At Volney Elementary
VOLNEY – Students at Volney Elementary School got a lesson in fire safety from members of the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation. On Nov. 2, Volney volunteer firefighters met with students from preschool through third grade to talk about the importance of fire safety and preparedness. After meeting with classes...
Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 10/22/22 – 10/24/22
12:30:30 – 08/29/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) – HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. Loc. of Arrest: 12 W 1ST ST S; PRICE CHOPPER Agency: FPD. 19:15:25 10/20/22 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY. -Arrest Number: 8827. Time/Date: 20:13:35 10/20/22. Booking Number: 8853. Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD. OffenseDate/Statute/Offense Description:
