OSWEGO – These are our Stranger Kittens. Meet Joyce (calico), Elle (torbie), and Lucus (tabby). These three are ready to take on the world. They currently are being fostered in a home with young children, other cats, and dogs. They are around 9 weeks old and ready to go to their forever home. They will need to come back for their spay and neuter appointments. They are not bonded, but would do better in a house with other pets.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO