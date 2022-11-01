ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Barclay Hosts Art Exhibit In Oswego

OSWEGO – Opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Assemblyman William Barclay hosts the 3rd annual “Local Landscapes and Landmarks” exhibit featuring artist depictions of landscapes, historic landmarks and sites within the 120th assembly district. The art exhibit will be located at the Art Association...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Pets Of The Week: Stranger Kittens

OSWEGO – These are our Stranger Kittens. Meet Joyce (calico), Elle (torbie), and Lucus (tabby). These three are ready to take on the world. They currently are being fostered in a home with young children, other cats, and dogs. They are around 9 weeks old and ready to go to their forever home. They will need to come back for their spay and neuter appointments. They are not bonded, but would do better in a house with other pets.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces Package Of Oswego Holiday Initiatives

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday, Friday, November 4, the city of Oswego will be hosting several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown businesses, offer youth activities, and drum up the holiday spirit. The announcement includes the recently announced downtown...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Central Square Set For 2 One-Act Student-Directed Plays This Week

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The stage is set and the actors are ready as the one-act festival at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School will hold three showings this week. On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. the Paul V. Moore Drama Club will be presenting a One Act Play Festival in the auditorium of the high school. Tickets are $5 per person (for school-aged and up) and are available at the door.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Shiloh and Jack

Shiloh and Jack are a bonded pair who came to the shelter when their family couldn’t take care of them. They were well-loved but they need more positive experiences and training to increase their confidence. At only a year old, they’re still puppies and are just adorable. Like most...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Caught on camera: Rochester food pantry ransacked twice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester was ransacked twice in two weeks, according to police. It happened on October 22 and again on Halloween night. Food pantry administrator Maribeth Weed says during the first incident, a man broke a window to enter and stole laundry soap, shampoo, and other products people […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

Dusting Divas Supports OCO Giving Thanks Event

FULTON – Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities’ “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

400 fire extinguishers given to Oneida County residents

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Child Fatality Review Team distributed 432 fire extinguishers to residents in October, announced County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. The extinguishers were given out through local fire departments and community agencies. The county’s Child Fatality Review Team began this initiative, as they are wanted to take part in […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Students Practice Fire Safety At Volney Elementary

VOLNEY – Students at Volney Elementary School got a lesson in fire safety from members of the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation. On Nov. 2, Volney volunteer firefighters met with students from preschool through third grade to talk about the importance of fire safety and preparedness. After meeting with classes...
FULTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 10/22/22 – 10/24/22

12:30:30 – 08/29/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) – HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. Loc. of Arrest: 12 W 1ST ST S; PRICE CHOPPER Agency: FPD. 19:15:25 10/20/22 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY. -Arrest Number: 8827. Time/Date: 20:13:35 10/20/22. Booking Number: 8853. Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD. OffenseDate/Statute/Offense Description:
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
