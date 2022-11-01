WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker issued the following statement on Thursday about the John Sarver guilty verdict:. Yesterday a Wood County jury found John Sarver guilty of being party to the crime of the murder of Eleanore Roberts. This tragedy occurred almost 38 years ago at her home in the Township of Saratoga. Eleanore was stabbed to death and left in her bathroom where family members found her body.

WOOD COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO