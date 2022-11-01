ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

Fox11online.com

Police investigate multiple gunshot reports in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac Friday night. The Fond du Lac Police Department received several calls at approximately 8:50 p.m. about potential gunshots near Fourth Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. Officers searched the area and spoke with several...
FOND DU LAC, WI
nbc15.com

Man arrested after alleged vehicle chase through multiple counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man that led officials on a vehicle chase through multiple counties was arrested Thursday morning in Green Lake County, the sheriff’s office stated. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it learned that a pursuit happening with a driver, who was believed to...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigate possible human trafficking at Oshkosh massage parlor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating suspected human trafficking at a local massage parlor. Police were investigating illegal sexual activity at Xinchen Massage on N. Koeller Rd. and detained and interviewed two female employees. Police will only say the case remains under investigation and it’s working with...
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Business Under Investigation In Human Trafficking Case

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at an Oshkosh business. The Oshkosh Police Department has been investigating Xin Chen Massage on N. Koeller Road. The department said Thursday that it determined that illegal sexual contact was taking place. Detectives and investigators detained and...
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer

TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Sheriff Issues Statement on Murder Conviction

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker issued the following statement on Thursday about the John Sarver guilty verdict:. Yesterday a Wood County jury found John Sarver guilty of being party to the crime of the murder of Eleanore Roberts. This tragedy occurred almost 38 years ago at her home in the Township of Saratoga. Eleanore was stabbed to death and left in her bathroom where family members found her body.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: 15-year-old charged with fatal crash

Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian. Police hope the public can help identify the make, model and color of the car -- information that could help lead to the driver. Police say intersection of fatal crash has history of speeding. Updated: 7 minutes ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County

A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

