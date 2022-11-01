Read full article on original website
Police investigate multiple gunshot reports in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac Friday night. The Fond du Lac Police Department received several calls at approximately 8:50 p.m. about potential gunshots near Fourth Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. Officers searched the area and spoke with several...
Man arrested after alleged vehicle chase through multiple counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man that led officials on a vehicle chase through multiple counties was arrested Thursday morning in Green Lake County, the sheriff’s office stated. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it learned that a pursuit happening with a driver, who was believed to...
Portage County man sentenced to prison for assaulting legally blind child with autism
A 36-year-old Amherst Junction man was sentenced to a 43-year prison term for repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who is legally blind and has autism, according to Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Ronald Brummer was sentenced Friday by Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell. Brummer’s sentence includes 18 years...
Suspect arrested, all firearms and ammunition recovered from Fond du Lac store theft
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A traffic stop led to an arrest and the recovery of stolen firearms and ammunition taken from a Fleet Farm store last month. Fond du Lac police say officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Hickory Street and W. Johnson Street just after noon on Wednesday.
Search for person of interest in Brown County business burglary
A business located in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue sustained approximately $45,000 in criminal damage/theft to a heating and cooling system.
Fond du Lac Fleet Farm burglary suspect in custody, stolen guns and ammo recovered
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident is in custody for allegedly breaking into and stealing firearms and ammunition from a Fleet Farm on October 28. The Fond du Lac Police Department says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday during a traffic stop.
Police: Fleet Farm burglary suspect arrested, all stolen firearms recovered
FDLPD Officers and Detectives took a 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident into custody without incident.
Police investigate possible human trafficking at Oshkosh massage parlor
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating suspected human trafficking at a local massage parlor. Police were investigating illegal sexual activity at Xinchen Massage on N. Koeller Rd. and detained and interviewed two female employees. Police will only say the case remains under investigation and it’s working with...
Green Bay man arrested after officer finds several handguns, narcotics in vehicle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after he was suspected of being in possession of several handguns and narcotics. According to the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD), around 7:30 a.m., an officer out on a routine patrol noticed a suspicious situation on the 1100 block of Smith Street.
Oshkosh Business Under Investigation In Human Trafficking Case
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at an Oshkosh business. The Oshkosh Police Department has been investigating Xin Chen Massage on N. Koeller Road. The department said Thursday that it determined that illegal sexual contact was taking place. Detectives and investigators detained and...
Police: 15-year-old driver turned herself in; intersection’s history not a factor in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police confirmed Wednesday that the 15-year-old girl believed to be responsible for a fatal crash in Green Bay last Sunday turned herself in. There is a memorial of balloons and signs for Cruz Beltran, the 17-year-old passenger in her car who lost his life Sunday night.
Man seen trespassing on private property in Oconto County, allegedly tried to steal catalytic converter
UNDERHILL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man who allegedly trespassed on private property and tried to steal a catalytic converter. Deputies say that the man was on private property on Harrys Road in the Town of Underhill and allegedly attempted...
Inmate death at Winnebago County Jail under investigation
"As is protocol for any in custody death, this investigation has been turned over to an outside agency; the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office will be leading this investigation."
64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
Wood County Sheriff Issues Statement on Murder Conviction
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker issued the following statement on Thursday about the John Sarver guilty verdict:. Yesterday a Wood County jury found John Sarver guilty of being party to the crime of the murder of Eleanore Roberts. This tragedy occurred almost 38 years ago at her home in the Township of Saratoga. Eleanore was stabbed to death and left in her bathroom where family members found her body.
DEBRIEF: 15-year-old charged with fatal crash
Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian. Police hope the public can help identify the make, model and color of the car -- information that could help lead to the driver. Police say intersection of fatal crash has history of speeding. Updated: 7 minutes ago.
Green Bay Police arrest convicted felon; recover three guns, ammunition, drugs
The Green Bay Police Department has arrested a convicted felon suspected to be in possession of three handguns, one of which was confirmed stolen from Oconto County.
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
