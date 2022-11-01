ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Legal Mushroom Products From Amanita Muscaria Shipped To 37 US States

Canadian-based producer of mushroom-derived health supplements Psyched Wellness Ltd. PSYCF has successfully completed the production and delivery of customers’ pre-orders of its Amanita muscaria extraction product, Calm, now shipped across the U.S. to as many as 37 states. Psyched aims to create premium mushroom-derived products to potentially lead North...
Benzinga

Agrify's PX10 Hydrocarbon Cannabis Extractor To Be Installed At 3 Facilities

Agrify Corporation AGFY announced that its recently launched PX10 hydrocarbon cannabis extractor will soon be installed at three customer facilities, including through a new engagement with Alchemist Ventures in Maryland. As per the terms of the purchase agreement with Alchemist, Agrify will be providing a full suite of extraction and...
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

New York Update: Cannabis Retail License Approvals, Timeline, Criticism Of New Commercial Guidance

On Thursday, Axel Bernabe of the New York's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) told a Business of Cannabis conference in New York City, that the first adult-use cannabis retailer licenses “could be approved in about two weeks.” He referred to plans for an upcoming Cannabis Control Board (CCB) meeting, expected to meet on November 21 when the first set of Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses could be approved.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Nextleaf Patents Process For Harvesting Cannabinoids From Waste Biomass While Producing Activated Charcoal

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L has delivered on its initial purchase order from the British Columbia Liquor and Distribution Branch for Glacial Gold THC 10mg Softgels. The first Glacial Gold THC 10mg Softgels to launch is a 50-pack large format size and is now available for B.C. retailers to order. Nextleaf is introducing a 10-pack trial size of Glacial Gold THC 10mg Softgels in the coming weeks to address the market for edible cannabis products with more THC per package.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy