Read full article on original website
Related
Legal Mushroom Products From Amanita Muscaria Shipped To 37 US States
Canadian-based producer of mushroom-derived health supplements Psyched Wellness Ltd. PSYCF has successfully completed the production and delivery of customers’ pre-orders of its Amanita muscaria extraction product, Calm, now shipped across the U.S. to as many as 37 states. Psyched aims to create premium mushroom-derived products to potentially lead North...
Benzinga
Agrify's PX10 Hydrocarbon Cannabis Extractor To Be Installed At 3 Facilities
Agrify Corporation AGFY announced that its recently launched PX10 hydrocarbon cannabis extractor will soon be installed at three customer facilities, including through a new engagement with Alchemist Ventures in Maryland. As per the terms of the purchase agreement with Alchemist, Agrify will be providing a full suite of extraction and...
LSD Microdosing Yields Positive Outcomes In Phase 1 Study, More Trials On Depression & Existential Distress
Holding company Blackhawk Growth Corp.BLRZF's subsidiary company MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd shared the positive data gathered from its Phase 1 clinical trials microdosing LSD formulation in 80 healthy participants. A practical summary of the outcomes collected at this stage: microdoses of LSD have not shown severe adverse effects -though jitteriness...
New York Update: Cannabis Retail License Approvals, Timeline, Criticism Of New Commercial Guidance
On Thursday, Axel Bernabe of the New York's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) told a Business of Cannabis conference in New York City, that the first adult-use cannabis retailer licenses “could be approved in about two weeks.” He referred to plans for an upcoming Cannabis Control Board (CCB) meeting, expected to meet on November 21 when the first set of Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses could be approved.
Nextleaf Patents Process For Harvesting Cannabinoids From Waste Biomass While Producing Activated Charcoal
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L has delivered on its initial purchase order from the British Columbia Liquor and Distribution Branch for Glacial Gold THC 10mg Softgels. The first Glacial Gold THC 10mg Softgels to launch is a 50-pack large format size and is now available for B.C. retailers to order. Nextleaf is introducing a 10-pack trial size of Glacial Gold THC 10mg Softgels in the coming weeks to address the market for edible cannabis products with more THC per package.
COMPASS Pathways Shares Q3 2022 Financial Results, Business News & Term's Highlights
Psychedelics mental healthcare firm COMPASS Pathways CMPS reported its financial outcomes for the third quarter ended 30 September 2022 and gave an update on its most recent pipeline and business developments. Numbers on 30 September 2022 show:. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $173.1 million compared to $273.2 million as of...
Consumers' Cannabis Purchasing Patterns Are Determined By Price, Ease of Access, Says Study
This study was originally published by NORML and appears here with permission. Consumers’ decisions regarding whether to purchase cannabis products from the legal market or the unregulated market are influenced primarily by price and convenience, according to data published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. Canadian...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0