One was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in the City of Port Huron. The Port Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of 13th and Court Streets shortly after 3pm on reports of a two car crash. Authorities say an SUV was traveling westbound on Court Street when they came to a stop at the intersection with 13th Street. The westbound vehicle did not see another SUV traveling southbound on 13th Street and proceeded into the intersection where it was struck. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the other driver was released at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in that crash.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO