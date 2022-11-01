Read full article on original website
Michigan man charged with murder after fatal Halloween shooting
INKSTER, MI – Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that occurred in Inkster on Halloween. Charles Henderson, 36, of Detroit was arraigned this week on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to 26739 Yale Street in Inkster...
wsaq.com
Port Huron two car crash injures one
One was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in the City of Port Huron. The Port Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of 13th and Court Streets shortly after 3pm on reports of a two car crash. Authorities say an SUV was traveling westbound on Court Street when they came to a stop at the intersection with 13th Street. The westbound vehicle did not see another SUV traveling southbound on 13th Street and proceeded into the intersection where it was struck. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the other driver was released at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in that crash.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
OAK PARK, Mich. – Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local jeweler, Dan Hutchinson. Bisbikis is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of Dan Hutchinson, the owner of Hutch’s Jewelry. Hutchinson was shot and killed back in June...
13abc.com
Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend on Wednesday. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne man accused of holding ex-girlfriend against her will for 6 weeks, torturing her
WAYNE, Mich. – Prosecutors are charging a Wayne County man with torture, unlawful imprisonment and more after he allegedly kidnapped and held his ex-girlfriend against her will for more than six weeks. Jeremy Brock, 22, of the city of Wayne, is accused of forcing his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend to steal...
Detroit News
1 slain, another injured in Highland Park, state police say
Michigan State Police are investigating a slaying in Highland Park reported Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported near Third and Elmhurst in the Wayne County community, state police said in a statement. One person was killed and another injured, according to the statement. The injured person remained hospitalized late Tuesday,...
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department needs help locating a missing Flint teen last heard from on October 25, 2022. Police say 15-year-old Sani Washington, left her home in the 3000 Block of Buick Street around 5:00 p.m. Police believe that she could possibly be in the 1100 block...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
13abc.com
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
WNEM
29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crews dismantle steeple after fire destroys vacant New Life Community Church in Detroit
DETROIT – An investigation is underway after the New Life Community Church on Dearborn Street was gutted in a fire. Crews are dismantling the steeple to prevent it from falling after a fire gutted the entire inside of the church early Friday morning. Officials said the roof came down,...
2 people in West Virginia charged with murder in ‘suspicious death’
The Fairmont Police Department announced Wednesday evening that two people have been charged with first degree murder stemming from an incident that took place on Oct. 23.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Detroit. The incident happened on Friday (Oct. 28) at 11:30 p.m. Police said an unknown person driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab struck the man while he was in the street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
Deputies: Woman escaped kidnapper by pulling into gas station
A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say.
fox2detroit.com
Driver flees after hitting teen on skateboard in Detroit; victim in critical condition
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver is wanted after hitting a teen who was riding a skateboard in Detroit early Oct. 25. Police said the 17-year-old was on Joy near Stahelin when he was hit from behind just after 3:05 a.m. He is in critical condition. The hit-and-run vehicle is...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights woman ticketed by Dearborn officer for parking in front of her own house
On Oct. 28, Dearborn Heights resident Michelle Ward got a parking ticket for leaving her car on the street on trash day. A simple mistake that happens frequently in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. The problem was, that Oct. 28 wasn’t a trash day in her city, and the ticket was...
