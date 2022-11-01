ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsaq.com

Port Huron two car crash injures one

One was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in the City of Port Huron. The Port Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of 13th and Court Streets shortly after 3pm on reports of a two car crash. Authorities say an SUV was traveling westbound on Court Street when they came to a stop at the intersection with 13th Street. The westbound vehicle did not see another SUV traveling southbound on 13th Street and proceeded into the intersection where it was struck. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the other driver was released at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in that crash.
PORT HURON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler

OAK PARK, Mich. – Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local jeweler, Dan Hutchinson. Bisbikis is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of Dan Hutchinson, the owner of Hutch’s Jewelry. Hutchinson was shot and killed back in June...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
13abc.com

Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend on Wednesday. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

1 slain, another injured in Highland Park, state police say

Michigan State Police are investigating a slaying in Highland Park reported Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported near Third and Elmhurst in the Wayne County community, state police said in a statement. One person was killed and another injured, according to the statement. The injured person remained hospitalized late Tuesday,...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
WAYNE, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department needs help locating a missing Flint teen last heard from on October 25, 2022. Police say 15-year-old Sani Washington, left her home in the 3000 Block of Buick Street around 5:00 p.m. Police believe that she could possibly be in the 1100 block...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
FARMINGTON, MI
13abc.com

Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
TOLEDO, OH
WNEM

29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy