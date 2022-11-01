Read full article on original website
Not Everyone Is Sold on the T.J. Hockenson Trade
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a stunning trade on Tuesday, onboarding tight end T.J. Hockenson from the rival Detroit Lions. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick.
NBC Sports
T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
Former Lions RB Chides Team for Hockenson Trade
Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings finagled a deal with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The move was severely unexpected as the Vikings and Lions don’t transact trade business too often, and it was unknown that Detroit was ready to be done with the young tight end.
Dalvin Cook Is Making Noise. Quietly.
Coming into this season, there was plenty of promise surrounding Dalvin Cook and a renewed sense of usage with a Kevin O’Connell offense. It’s not that he was ever an afterthought by any means, but involvement in the passing game and a more creative scheme could give him a renewed sense of purpose. So far, things may be more promising than presumed.
The Folks Picking the Commanders over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) are 3.5-point favorites three days before a showdown with the Washington Commanders (4-4) in Week 9. The Commanders beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16, in Week 8 on the road, extending their winning streak to three games. The Vikings conquered the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, 34-26. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 3.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
Iron Man Streak Ends for Vikings Defender
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they’ll be without a defender who’s never missed a game. That’s Dalvin Tomlison, a stalwart of the Vikings defensive line in 2022. The 28-year-old injured his calf in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out of Week 9 action on Friday.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings won again in Week 8, making it five in a row with a 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Now at 6-1, the Vikings hold a powerful position in the division. They will look to strengthen their hold on the north even further with a win on the road as they head to Washington to take on the newly-named Commanders.
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Commanders
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Washington Commanders is ready. The Vikings can hit a 7-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise last started with a 7-1 record in 2009, 2000, and 1998 — all seasons ending with an NFC Championship loss. Minnesota is 14-13 (.518) all-time versus Washington.
Purple Rumor Mill: The Hockenson Deal, Sidney Jones, Cousins in 2023
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 5th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Laquon Treadwell Continues NFL Hopscotch
Like whack-a-mole, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell continues to pop up around the NFL, joining oodles of teams after leaving Minnesota in 2020. The Seattle Seahawks signed Treadwell on Tuesday as the NFL blazed through a litany of fascinating trades. Seattle marks the sixth NFL home for Treadwell....
What PFF’s Midseason Report Says about the Vikings
Technically, the season’s halfway point comes after Week 9, but PFF dropped the midseason report early. They named the highest-graded player, the biggest surprise, and a stat to know of every team. The Vikings are currently 6-1 and the clear favorite to win the NFC North. Highest-Graded Player. The...
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 8
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 8: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through November 2nd, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
Vikings Could Have a Flex in Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, but the time for the contest is now up in the air thanks to winning records from each team. The teams are scheduled to play on November 20th at 3:25 pm CST. However, as the Vikings are 6-1 and the Cowboys 6-2 through eight weeks, the matchup may be juicy enough to flex into primetime — Sunday Night Football.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nick Olson breaks down Vikings trade deadline move
Nick Olson @NickOlsonNFL, Writer for Zone Coverage @zonecoveragemn and Viking Territory @vikingterritory. Does this move put the Vikings over the top? O’Connell’s missing piece?. Packers not trading for a WR or TE for Aaron Rogers?. Za’Darius Smith the steal of the offseason in the NFL?
Checking In on Vikings 12-5 Potential
Back in August, I looked at the 2022 Minnesota Vikings regular season schedule and came up with a 12-5 record when the dust settled. Now just under halfway through the regular season, we’re staring down the possibility of that coming to fruition, but just how likely could it be?
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 9
The Minnesota Vikings travel to the nation’s capital for a date with the Washington Commanders on Sunday at noon CST, the eighth regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, while the Commanders downed the Sam Ehlinger-led Indianapolis Colts on the road. Washington, now 4-4 through eight games, is suddenly nibbling at an NFC wildcard berth.
Once-Promising Viking Hits ‘Lame Duck’ Fate
The Minnesota Vikings received a jolt at tight end this week, engineering a deal for T.J. Hockenson with the Detroit Lions. And because Hockenson is only 25 years old, his addition to the Vikings depth chart spells a ‘lame duck’ fate for incumbent TE1 Irv Smith. The Vikings...
How Is the Jalen Reagor Experiment Going?
Coming into training camp, the 2022 Minnesota Vikings had somewhat of an open competition for their punt return specialist. Former Iowa standout Ihmir Smith-Marsette was seen as the favorite but failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Before the regular season kicked off, Jalen Reagor was brought in for the role. How has it gone thus far?
