ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Virginia woman celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sEg8_0iuufB9t00

SALEM, Va. -- A Virginia woman celebrated a big milestone on Halloween as she turned 103 years old.

Eileen Mooney's family and friends threw a big celebration for her at the assisted living home where she lives. She was born in Salem, Virginia in 1919.

She said that the most important thing she's done in her 103 years is making memories with her family.

"My wonderful husband and then I had two wonderful boys. Oh, I couldn't begin to name all the good things that went on in my life," Mooney said.

She said the best present she received this year was the chance to celebrate another birthday with her loved ones.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UV Cavalier Daily

CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia

Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Outsider.com

Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
VIENNA, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virtual Ivy Talk to discuss Virginia black bears, spread of mange

The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its November Ivy Talk on the topic of Virginia bears and issues they face. In this talk, David Kocka, a district wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will talk about VDWF’s efforts to understand the infestation and spread of sarcoptic mange.
VIRGINIA STATE
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Abandoned gold mines in Virginia; re-mining and reclamation

There are 447 documented abandoned gold mines in Virginia, and an estimated 500 undocumented, and they are all loaded with mercury, some with cyanide, arsenic, and other toxic materials. Many have numerous gaping and dangerous open shafts. There are some un-acknowledged superfund sites awaiting recognition. Our focus has been on stopping new industrial mining from getting started in Buckingham and Virginia. We would also like to see the existing mess cleaned up. This article includes:
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia

The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
MARYLAND STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy