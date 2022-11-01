"No question, that's a penalty": Referee lets Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane gets away with incredible handball in Champions League

Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
'This can never happen again': Jamie Carragher doubles down on his Qatar World Cup criticism by claiming players are being treated like 'CATTLE' by football chiefs as injuries pile up - and insists he would not blame stars for 'saving themselves' now
Jamie Carragher has once again slammed the timing of the Qatar World Cup, saying players are being treated like 'cattle' after several suffered devastating injury blows. Raphael Varane, Ben Chilwell and Son Heung-min are among Premier League stars who could miss the tournament after picking up injuries in recent days.
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
'I don't think any Manchester United fan could of ever predicted that': Fans are left baffled after Erik ten Hag brings on Harry Maguire as a STRIKER as they chased second goal in latter stages against Real Sociedad
Manchester United fans have taken to social media to display their confusion after Harry Maguire was partnered alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the latter stages of the win over Real Sociedad. Alejandro Garnacho scored the only goal of the game after 17 minutes to ensure Erik ten Hag's side rounded off...
"Football Misses Lionel Messi": La Liga President Claims Most Fans Don't Watch Ligue 1
Javier Tebas has aimed a dig at Ligue 1 by claiming that "football misses Lionel Messi" since he left Barcelona for PSG.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country...
Yardbarker
Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”
Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander defends Swiatek criticism over hand gestures: "I think players and fans are looking at any break in the armour"
Mats Wilander spoke out in defence of Iga Swiatek and her hand-waving thing that was widely criticised in the tennis community. The Polish player did it twice this year and she apologized for it explaining that it's an involuntary reaction when under a lot of stress. Many consider it unsportsmanlike conduct, one that has no place at the highest level of tennis, and not from a player that is skilful enough to win points without tricks like that.
Bayern wins amid call by Bundesliga fans to 'boycott Qatar'
There have been calls from fans attending Bundesliga games to boycott Qatar's World Cup
Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?
Chelsea overcame a slow start to their Champions League campaign to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in Monday’s draw.A dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening matchday gave Chelsea the worst possible start on Group E, as well as helping spell the end of Thomas Tuchel, and a 1-1 home draw with Red Bull Salzburg put them further behind the 8-ball.But with Graham Potter in charge, they were perfect after that as they beat AC Milan home and away before exacting revenge on Salzburg and...
Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk Praises Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has spoken recently about Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez, he was full of praise for the Argentine.
theScore
Field set, possible matchups revealed for Champions League round of 16
Seeding for the Champions League round of 16 was finalized Wednesday, as AC Milan secured the final available place in the knockout stage by crushing Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 and finishing second in Group E. Elsewhere, Benfica pipped Paris Saint-Germain to top spot in Group H by beating Maccabi Haifa...
Man City v Fulham, Leeds v Bournemouth: Premier League and FA Cup clockwatch – live
Clockwatch: City look to take top spot and there are big games at the bottom, plus all the first-round Cup action with Barry Glendenning
Everton v Leicester: Premier League – live!
Everton and Leicester are both at the wrong end of the Premier League table, but who will be looking up at Goodison Park? Join Scott Murray
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Harry Kane and Gabriel Jesus could get pre-tournament breathers
With the World Cup just two weeks away, there's an easy way for a number of Premier League stars to reduce their injury risk... England (opens in new tab) captain Harry Kane and Brazil (opens in new tab)'s Gabriel Jesus are among a host of Premier League stars who could buy themselves a potentially priceless break prior to the World Cup.
fourfourtwo.com
Wolves finally name new head coach as ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui appointed
Struggling in the Premier League, Wolves have been without a manager since sacking Bruno Lage at the beginning of October. Wolves (opens in new tab) have appointed former Real Madrid (opens in new tab) and Sevilla (opens in new tab) boss Julen Lopetgui as their new head coach, more than a month after sacking Bruno Lage.
fourfourtwo.com
Barcelona legend Gerard Pique in shock retirement: Here's why and what Pique plans to do next
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is set to retire this weekend at the age of 35. The Catalan legend announced the shock decision on Thursday night on Instagram (opens in new tab) and will have his final match at Camp Nou against Almeria. Nike Barcelona home shirt 2022/23 and Nike Barcelona...
fourfourtwo.com
Football Manager 2023: The fastest players in FM23
In Football Manager 2023, a need for speed is essential. While pacy players are more commonly associated with the likes of FIFA, having quick players in your attack can unlock tricky defences and switch up the tempo in your game. Leaders are needed in the depth of the squad, while...
