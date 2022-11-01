Dang! This event has already taken place. Artist: Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo, Artist-in-Action at Root Division. Bilingual arts workshop to build a Day of the Dead ofrenda(altar) individually or as a family/group. Participation is free and open to the public. Facilitator will share information about the symbolism of the tradition. Materials will be provided except for empty boxes: Please bring three empty boxes (cereal, snack, tissue boxes, etc) of various sizes. If you bring additional boxes, they can be shared with others. Thank you!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO