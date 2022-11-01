Read full article on original website
Related
funcheap.com
Crochet Jam at Treat Plaza (SF)
Crochet Jam, hosted by sculptor Ramekon O’Arwisters, uses the folk-art tradition of crocheting strips of fabric into free-form and organic soft sculptures to foster social interaction, creativity, and liberation. There aren’t any rules nor patterns. Crochet Jam is an opportunity for play, experimentation, and for allowing the material to...
funcheap.com
Golden Gate Park’s Free Outdoor Crucial Reggae Sunday
Golden Gate Bandshell welcomes back live performances with a diverse lineup of musicians to play free concerts at historic landmark. Live music has returned to the Golden Gate Bandshell’s iconic stage with a series of free outdoor concerts in Golden Gate Park, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, San Francisco Parks Alliance and the arts nonprofit Illuminate announced.
funcheap.com
Guided Tour & Gallery Session w/ Leah Rosenberg (SF)
Join San Francisco artist and renowned colorist Leah Rosenberg as she leads a guided tour through McEvoy Foundation in the Arts’ current exhibition Color Code. During this casual session, Rosenberg and McEvoy Arts exhibitions and public programs curator Amanda Nudelman facilitate close reads of specific artworks to break down the role color plays in expressing ideas. Along the way, Rosenberg contextualizes the works within her career-long exploration of the emotional and psychological impact of color in everyday life, touching on color’s ability to mark a moment in time or function as a universal language.
funcheap.com
Golden Gate Park’s Lighted Forest is Back for 2022
Entwined, the iconic illuminated art installation, returns to Golden Gate Park on December 1. Entwined will be hosted at Peacock Meadow for its third season from December 1, 2022 to March 12, 2023. This dazzling forest of light first welcomed parkgoers as a safe and joyful outdoor destination in 2020 and quickly became an iconic attraction for Bay Area residents and tourists alike.
funcheap.com
Alamo Square Historic Tree Planting (SF)
ASNA in partnership with @sfrecpark is proud to sponsor the Alamo Square reforestation project. Last year we planted 70 new trees to help restore the urban canopy of Alamo Square. We’ll meet at the picnic tables next to the tennis court. Gloves and equipment provided. Please RSVP to join.
funcheap.com
An Afternoon of Chamber Music (SF)
Join us for an intimate concert featuring chamber music from musicians across the Bay Area, hosted by the San Francisco Civic Music Association. Admission is FREE and registration/RSVPs are appreciated but not required. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please arrive early to ensure your spot.
funcheap.com
East Bay Open Studios: Showcasing 110+ Artists (SF)
East Bay Open Studios has been an ongoing tradition in the East Bay of San Francisco Area for over 40 years. This is a FREE event to the public. Our open studios are a self-guided tours of artist studios and exhibition spaces. We have over 110 artists showing their work.
funcheap.com
SF’s “Pursuit of Happiness” Art Exhibit Opening Weekend (Nov. 5-6)
Enjoy the Opening Weekend of Steve Javiel‘s “Pursuit of Happiness” solo exhibition on Nov. 5th & 6th, 11AM-6PM at Voss Gallery in conjunction with ArtSpan’s SF Open Studios!. Dress your artsy best and meet fellow art lovers while taking pleasure in Steve’s new works—in addition to...
funcheap.com
SF’s Open Studios Weekend Three: Central (Nov. 5-6)
ArtSpan invites the public to visit the creative spaces of local artists to see where their magic happens and to purchase work directly from creators. A beloved annual tradition since 1975, ArtSpan’s citywide SFOS offers residents and tourists the free opportunity to engage directly with the artists responsible for the unique creative culture and vibrancy that attracts admirers from all over the world.
funcheap.com
Gardening For Life: Free Talk w/ Master Gardener Toni Gattone (Richmond)
Have you gone to just “pull a few weeds” and a couple hours later, found yourself stiff and so sore? It happens to every gardener – that moment when you realize you have a “new normal” of what you can comfortably or safely do in your garden.
funcheap.com
“Puff Puff Laugh” SF’s Cannabis Lounge Comedy Show
Barbary Coast upholds a tradition of “higher” quality in San Francisco. For the first time ever, HellaFunny is taking over SF’s premier cannabis lounge, Barbary Coast, for a night of “Puff Puff Laugh.” That’s right… it’s the only comedy show in San Francisco where you can (legally in California) get high during the show.
funcheap.com
Free Hot Yoga Class: Every First Saturdays (Multiple Locations)
Free Yoga Class – bring a towel, a mat, a water bottle and a friend you’d like to share this practice with. Hot Yoga Plus invites you to join us for our offerings every first Saturday of the month at one of our following locations*:. (Note: click on...
funcheap.com
Nob Hill Monthly Street Sweeps (SF)
Help us clean up in Nob Hill. Meet at Le Beau Market (1263 Leavenworth St) anytime between 9:00am and 10:00am, then clean until 12:00pm. All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
funcheap.com
Hidden Stairways of San Francisco: Mosaic Tiled Stairs + 360° Views (SF)
Take a breathtaking 2 mile guided walking tour of San Francisco’s mosaic tiled stairs with beautiful gardens and stunning views of the city and beyond!. This tour #1 rated Airbnb Experience in the Bay Area, loved by both locals and tourists alike. Daily Guided Walking Tours (10:30am & 1pm...
funcheap.com
The Presdio’s Veterans Day Interfaith Service (2022)
On Friday, November 11, all are welcome to the Interfaith Center in the Presidio’s Veterans Day service with keynote speaker Michael Bleeker, Executive Director of Swords to Plowshares. This is event is FREE, but reservations are required. Masks are required while indoors. Email presidiointerfaith@gmail.com to RSVP. Disclaimer: Please double...
funcheap.com
SF’s Free “Day of the Dead” Make Your Own Mini Altar Workshop (2022)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Artist: Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo, Artist-in-Action at Root Division. Bilingual arts workshop to build a Day of the Dead ofrenda(altar) individually or as a family/group. Participation is free and open to the public. Facilitator will share information about the symbolism of the tradition. Materials will be provided except for empty boxes: Please bring three empty boxes (cereal, snack, tissue boxes, etc) of various sizes. If you bring additional boxes, they can be shared with others. Thank you!
funcheap.com
SF’s “One City One Book” 2022 Main Event (Main Library)
A not-to-miss evening with Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods in celebration of their book This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life, moderated by Piper Kerman, author of Orange Is the New Black: My Year in A Woman’s Prison. Books available at the event. Nigel Poor is...
funcheap.com
2022 Day of the Dead Community Celebration, Fashion Show, Concert + Living Altar (SF)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Day of the Dead Community Celebration, Fashion Show, Concert and Living Altar, from 6-10 pm – at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts. Tickets are $5. “Dia de los Muertos” is the celebration of life and death. The celebration allows us...
funcheap.com
Annual ASUS “PCDIY” Day 2022: Influencer Meet & Greet + Scavenger Hunt (Fremont)
ASUS is a worldwide leader in PC technology and head quartered in the Bay Area ( Fremont ). We will be holding our annual PCDIY day to celebrate PC hardware and the PC building experience. Build. Game. Celebrate. Join us at the ASUS North America Experience Center for PC DIY...
funcheap.com
Fremont is Named the Safest City in California
Thanks to KTLA for sharing the news about Wallet Hub’s 2022’s Safest Cities in America ranking. WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 42 key indicators of safety under three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Fremont, California made the top 20 for...
