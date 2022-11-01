ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KMBC.com

Charges filed in deadly KCK shooting on Halloween night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County prosecutors have charged Daijon Estell in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party that killed one teenager and injured six others. Estell, 22, is facing 12 criminal charges, including first-degree murder. Police said there was an invite-only party at a home in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

3 hurt after SUV crashes into Lawrence restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are investigating after an SUV crashed into a restaurant. Authorities said the wreck happened about 8:30 p.m. at the Big Mill. Police said two customers were hurt, but not seriously. The driver of the SUV was critically injured. Ninth Street is...
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

One killed in early morning crash on I-470

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on I-470 in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say a Dodge pickup truck was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-470 at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday when it hit a semi head-on near the Blue Ridge Road exit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD locates missing 73-year-old not missing since September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Ronald Rattler has been safely located!. Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a 73-year-old that has not been in months. KCPD says Ronald Rattler was last seen on Sep. 21, 2022. Rattler is known to frequent the area of Longview Road and Blue...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Independence police shoot man during confrontation

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after an Independence police officer shot a man during an encounter. The department says an officer pulled up to the BP gas station at 23rd St. and Crysler Ave. at around 1:00 a.m. Thursday to investigate a commotion. As the officer was looking around, police say the suspect drew a handgun.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse

CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-35 near College Blvd.

LENEXA, Kan. — One person is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash on Interstate 35. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say it happened at around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning near College Boulevard in Lenexa. Troopers say the driver is cooperating with the investigation into how the deadly crash unfolded. The victim's...
LENEXA, KS
KMBC.com

Children's Mercy Hospital reports it's at high capacity with RSV, flu

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children's Mercy Hospital said it is at high capacity right now. Doctors said they are seeing thousands of sick kids, mainly with two illnesses. The hospital said it is seeing a rise in both RSV and the flu. Last week, hospital officials said that about 250 children tested positive for RSV, which is up from 153 the week before.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Nov. 4, 2022 Editorial: Veterans Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day - a day honoring all those who currently serve or served our country. I asked military veterans who work at KMBC and KCWE what the holiday means to them. One veteran said, "It's a day that elevates awareness for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

The Crown Center Ice Terrace opens for its 50th season on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Crown Center Ice Terrace is set to have its 50th opening day on Friday. Kansas City's most popular outdoor ice skating rink will mark the occasion with a free morning skating session and complimentary coffee or hot chocolate. The rink officially opens for business...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Independence issues burn ban through Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence announced Wednesday that aburn ban is in effect through Friday. City officials said in a news release that the burn ban was issued because of forecast high winds for the next 48 hours and continued dry conditions. Independence left open the...
INDEPENDENCE, MO

