Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Charges filed in deadly KCK shooting on Halloween night
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County prosecutors have charged Daijon Estell in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party that killed one teenager and injured six others. Estell, 22, is facing 12 criminal charges, including first-degree murder. Police said there was an invite-only party at a home in...
KMBC.com
3 hurt after SUV crashes into Lawrence restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are investigating after an SUV crashed into a restaurant. Authorities said the wreck happened about 8:30 p.m. at the Big Mill. Police said two customers were hurt, but not seriously. The driver of the SUV was critically injured. Ninth Street is...
KMBC.com
JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
KMBC.com
One killed in early morning crash on I-470
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on I-470 in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say a Dodge pickup truck was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-470 at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday when it hit a semi head-on near the Blue Ridge Road exit.
KMBC.com
KCPD locates missing 73-year-old not missing since September
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Ronald Rattler has been safely located!. Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a 73-year-old that has not been in months. KCPD says Ronald Rattler was last seen on Sep. 21, 2022. Rattler is known to frequent the area of Longview Road and Blue...
KMBC.com
Independence police shoot man during confrontation
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after an Independence police officer shot a man during an encounter. The department says an officer pulled up to the BP gas station at 23rd St. and Crysler Ave. at around 1:00 a.m. Thursday to investigate a commotion. As the officer was looking around, police say the suspect drew a handgun.
KMBC.com
New group to investigate deadly use-of-force incidents for 4 jurisdictions in Jackson County
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — There's a new cooperative effort among four police departments in Jackson County to investigate each agency's deadly use-of-force incidents. The East Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team, or PIIT, is comprised of detectives from the Independence, Grandview, Blue Springs, and Lee's Summit police departments. PIIT...
KMBC.com
Driver of stolen pickup truck in custody after lengthy joyride around Kansas City metro
The driver of a stolen pickup truck was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Kansas City after fleeing police and driving around the metro for about two hours. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. in the Midtown area. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City.
KMBC.com
Live: Kansas City police helicopter pursing reportedly stolen pickup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are involved in an incident with a stolen pickup Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City. News Chopper 9 first...
KMBC.com
Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse
CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
KMBC.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-35 near College Blvd.
LENEXA, Kan. — One person is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash on Interstate 35. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say it happened at around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning near College Boulevard in Lenexa. Troopers say the driver is cooperating with the investigation into how the deadly crash unfolded. The victim's...
KMBC.com
Crown Center Ice Terrace is open
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crown Center Ice Terrace has opened for the season. The Ice Terrace's season runs from Nov. 4, 2022, to March 12, 2023.
KMBC.com
Children's Mercy Hospital reports it's at high capacity with RSV, flu
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children's Mercy Hospital said it is at high capacity right now. Doctors said they are seeing thousands of sick kids, mainly with two illnesses. The hospital said it is seeing a rise in both RSV and the flu. Last week, hospital officials said that about 250 children tested positive for RSV, which is up from 153 the week before.
KMBC.com
Lawrence police share concerns over drones flown when KU won national basketball championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The night the University of Kansas won the national championship in men's basketball was a night of so much joy for so many fans. But KMBC 9 Investigates has learned it was also a night of great concern for Lawrence police. It was not so...
KMBC.com
Watch KMBC's Friday Football Patrol for Nov. 4, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rainy weather caused havoc with the high school football schedule. KMBC's Game of the Week was played Thursday night but there were still several teams braving the elements Friday night.
KMBC.com
The battle for local control over Kansas City's police force is on the November ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The battle over local control of the Kansas City, Missouri, police budget is on the November state ballot. Voters throughout Missouri will decide if amendment 4 should change the state's constitution. State senator tony Luetkemeyer is running for re-election. He wants people to vote yes...
KMBC.com
Missouri poll workers talk about safety, security ahead of Election Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As threats to election workers are up nationwide, election directors in two of Missouri's most populated counties say they have not seen the same escalation of violence or threats as in other parts of the country. Election directors in Clay and Jackson counties said voters...
KMBC.com
Nov. 4, 2022 Editorial: Veterans Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day - a day honoring all those who currently serve or served our country. I asked military veterans who work at KMBC and KCWE what the holiday means to them. One veteran said, "It's a day that elevates awareness for...
KMBC.com
The Crown Center Ice Terrace opens for its 50th season on Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Crown Center Ice Terrace is set to have its 50th opening day on Friday. Kansas City's most popular outdoor ice skating rink will mark the occasion with a free morning skating session and complimentary coffee or hot chocolate. The rink officially opens for business...
KMBC.com
Independence issues burn ban through Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence announced Wednesday that aburn ban is in effect through Friday. City officials said in a news release that the burn ban was issued because of forecast high winds for the next 48 hours and continued dry conditions. Independence left open the...
Comments / 0