KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children's Mercy Hospital said it is at high capacity right now. Doctors said they are seeing thousands of sick kids, mainly with two illnesses. The hospital said it is seeing a rise in both RSV and the flu. Last week, hospital officials said that about 250 children tested positive for RSV, which is up from 153 the week before.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO