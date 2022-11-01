ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Sean McVay hints at surprise return for notable Rams player

The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing to welcome an exiled player back into the fold, according to coach Sean McVay. McVay said Wednesday that running back Cam Akers has returned to the team facility and may even practice this week. McVay did not guarantee that Akers would play Sunday, but also did not rule it out.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Fantasy Football Week 9 Running Back Preview: Be cautious with Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson in Week 9

Jonathan Taylor missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury that has bothered him for most of the 2022 season. That's led to a mad dash to the waiver wire in leagues where Deon Jackson has been dropped, as it should. As of Thursday afternoon, we're still rankings Taylor as if he'll play, but not how we expected to be ranking him this season.
Fantasy Football Today: Previewing every Week 9 game with injuries to watch and tough start/sit calls

The wide receiver position took another couple of hits Thursday, as we learned Rashod Bateman (foot) and Michael Thomas (toe) will undergo surgery and are likely out for the season. It's a disappointing outcome for both -- Bateman for derailing what we hoped would be a breakout season, Thomas for playing just three games in his return from missing most of the previous two seasons with ankle injuries.
NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 9, 2022 include Aaron Jones

The busiest NFL trade deadline in history saw several daily Fantasy football stars change teams. T.J. Hockenson moved from the Lions to the Vikings, while the Bears acquired Chase Claypool from the Steelers. Both are likely players you'll want to avoid in your NFL DFS lineups in Week 9 given they've had little time to learn a new offense, but they'll bear watching in future weeks. How has the trade deadline impacted the NFL DFS player pool, and which stars have the top NFL DFS matchups? Bills quarterback Josh Allen is off a bye week and produced an average of 30.1 points on DraftKings and 28.1 points on FanDuel. He'll take on the Jets after throwing for 1,224 yards and six touchdowns with 184 rushing yards in his last four starts against them. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 9 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets

Now that we are officially at the halfway point of the NFL season, it’s about time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. With that in mind, I have a couple of strong contenders to wager on this week in the Bills and Chiefs. I also have a few, preten — well, I have my J-E-T-S back on the betting slate after a brief hiatus.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Skips out on first Week 9 practice

Edwards (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will sit out the Ravens' first Week 9 session exactly one week after he suffered a mild right hamstring injury in the team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers. Though head coach John Harbaugh suggested that Edwards is day-to-day and has avoided a major injury, the running back will likely need to get back on the field as at least a limited practice participant Friday and/or Saturday if he hopes to put himself in position to play Monday against the Saints. If available for that contest, Edwards should have a path to double-digit carries for the third week in a row while J.K. Dobbins (knee) is stuck on injured reserve.
Fantasy Football Week 9 Running Back Rankings: Which RBs are in the 'Circle of Trust' after the trade deadline

As we hit the rough halfway mark of the NFL season, I figured this was a good time to stop and take stock of the running back landscape for Fantasy Football. Week 9 is an especially tough one for running backs with Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Najee Harris, Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray all on a bye, which makes it even more necessary than normal to identify who, exactly, we can trust at the position.
10 bold predictions for second half of 2022 NFL season: Dolphins reach AFC Championship; Eagles go 17-0

Week 9 is upon us and, as crazy as this may sound, that means we are halfway through the 2022 NFL regular season. With the second half on the horizon, we'll now take a step back and look over what we saw through the first nine weeks and try to come up with some bold predictions for what may happen in the weeks to come. It's important to remember that these are bold predictions, so we're going out on a limb for some of these, but will make the case for why they are plausible.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win

Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
