The busiest NFL trade deadline in history saw several daily Fantasy football stars change teams. T.J. Hockenson moved from the Lions to the Vikings, while the Bears acquired Chase Claypool from the Steelers. Both are likely players you'll want to avoid in your NFL DFS lineups in Week 9 given they've had little time to learn a new offense, but they'll bear watching in future weeks. How has the trade deadline impacted the NFL DFS player pool, and which stars have the top NFL DFS matchups? Bills quarterback Josh Allen is off a bye week and produced an average of 30.1 points on DraftKings and 28.1 points on FanDuel. He'll take on the Jets after throwing for 1,224 yards and six touchdowns with 184 rushing yards in his last four starts against them. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 9 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

3 HOURS AGO