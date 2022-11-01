Read full article on original website
Sean McVay hints at surprise return for notable Rams player
The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing to welcome an exiled player back into the fold, according to coach Sean McVay. McVay said Wednesday that running back Cam Akers has returned to the team facility and may even practice this week. McVay did not guarantee that Akers would play Sunday, but also did not rule it out.
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Allen injury gets worse; Kupp, Taylor miss practice; Watson will start in Week 13
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: Chargers WR Keenan Allen said his hamstring injury worsened during...
CBS Sports
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77. "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom...
ESPN
NFL Week 9 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 9 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 Running Back Preview: Be cautious with Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson in Week 9
Jonathan Taylor missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury that has bothered him for most of the 2022 season. That's led to a mad dash to the waiver wire in leagues where Deon Jackson has been dropped, as it should. As of Thursday afternoon, we're still rankings Taylor as if he'll play, but not how we expected to be ranking him this season.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 9 Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 9 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 9 Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 Sleepers & DFS: Trust Chiefs receivers, Deon Jackson, Joshua Palmer and more
The Chiefs' receiving corps should look different this week with the addition of Kadarius Toney. While we don't know exactly what role he will play or how much he'll be involved in the offense, I'm still expecting a quality performance for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman. I like both as sleepers in Week 9 against the Titans.
CBS Sports
Bills sound open to signing Odell Beckham Jr., but two possible obstacles could be standing in the way
As the NFL season heads into Week 9, one of the biggest questions left revolves around Odell Beckham Jr. and where he's going to end up. Beckham is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Today: Previewing every Week 9 game with injuries to watch and tough start/sit calls
The wide receiver position took another couple of hits Thursday, as we learned Rashod Bateman (foot) and Michael Thomas (toe) will undergo surgery and are likely out for the season. It's a disappointing outcome for both -- Bateman for derailing what we hoped would be a breakout season, Thomas for playing just three games in his return from missing most of the previous two seasons with ankle injuries.
CBS Sports
NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 9, 2022 include Aaron Jones
The busiest NFL trade deadline in history saw several daily Fantasy football stars change teams. T.J. Hockenson moved from the Lions to the Vikings, while the Bears acquired Chase Claypool from the Steelers. Both are likely players you'll want to avoid in your NFL DFS lineups in Week 9 given they've had little time to learn a new offense, but they'll bear watching in future weeks. How has the trade deadline impacted the NFL DFS player pool, and which stars have the top NFL DFS matchups? Bills quarterback Josh Allen is off a bye week and produced an average of 30.1 points on DraftKings and 28.1 points on FanDuel. He'll take on the Jets after throwing for 1,224 yards and six touchdowns with 184 rushing yards in his last four starts against them. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 9 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets
Now that we are officially at the halfway point of the NFL season, it’s about time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. With that in mind, I have a couple of strong contenders to wager on this week in the Bills and Chiefs. I also have a few, preten — well, I have my J-E-T-S back on the betting slate after a brief hiatus.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Play JuJu Smith-Schuster, Bench Drake London, more
Byes subtract a slew of teams from the Week 9 slate but that means we'll lose the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. Key receivers you'll be without include CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and more. It is our...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Skips out on first Week 9 practice
Edwards (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will sit out the Ravens' first Week 9 session exactly one week after he suffered a mild right hamstring injury in the team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers. Though head coach John Harbaugh suggested that Edwards is day-to-day and has avoided a major injury, the running back will likely need to get back on the field as at least a limited practice participant Friday and/or Saturday if he hopes to put himself in position to play Monday against the Saints. If available for that contest, Edwards should have a path to double-digit carries for the third week in a row while J.K. Dobbins (knee) is stuck on injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Play Raheem Mostert, bench Michael Carter, more
Week 9 brings several locked-in Fantasy starters missing from lineups, starting with Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Nick Chubb. Tony Pollard also doesn't get a chance to follow up a huge Week 8 performance with the Cowboys off as well. It is our objective to help you find running backs...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 Running Back Rankings: Which RBs are in the 'Circle of Trust' after the trade deadline
As we hit the rough halfway mark of the NFL season, I figured this was a good time to stop and take stock of the running back landscape for Fantasy Football. Week 9 is an especially tough one for running backs with Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Najee Harris, Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray all on a bye, which makes it even more necessary than normal to identify who, exactly, we can trust at the position.
CBS Sports
10 bold predictions for second half of 2022 NFL season: Dolphins reach AFC Championship; Eagles go 17-0
Week 9 is upon us and, as crazy as this may sound, that means we are halfway through the 2022 NFL regular season. With the second half on the horizon, we'll now take a step back and look over what we saw through the first nine weeks and try to come up with some bold predictions for what may happen in the weeks to come. It's important to remember that these are bold predictions, so we're going out on a limb for some of these, but will make the case for why they are plausible.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady holds first press conference since finalizing his divorce and here's what he had to say
When Tom Brady met with the media on Thursday, he probably knew that he'd be getting asked at least one question about his divorce, and sure enough, that was one of the first subjects that came up during the quarterback's first press conference since finalizing his separation from Gisele Bundchen on Oct. 28.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win
Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
