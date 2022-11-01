Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Related
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
Tower Records returns with NYC music retail and concert space
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical store location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. On Friday, music enthusiasts can head to the new Tower Labs location in […]
Eater
Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National
The once ubiquitous NYC bakery chain that was at one time the world’s largest cupcake vendor, Crumbs Bake Shop, which shuttered almost a decade ago, has been resuscitated with plans for a national expansion, the Daily News reports. Original co-founders and husband-wife team Mia and Jason Bauer struck a deal to relaunch that will allow them to take items like the squiggle, red velvet, and cookies and creme cupcakes to supermarkets starting in New York, with home delivery in Manhattan available now.
A Pickleball Pop-Up Is Hitting JFK’s Tarmac For Some Competitive Fun
Grab your paddle and put on your game face because this month TWA Hotel will host a pickleball pop-up! Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong on a badminton-sized court. Regardless of your skill level as long as you have your paddle and wiffle ball the game provides endless approachable fun for all. Organized by CityPickle, NYC’s home for pickleball, the pop-up will go down on the hotel’s tarmac in front of the 1958 Constellation Airplane, and the competition will be hot! Beginning tomorrow, Friday, November 4, open play will be available Friday to Sunday for two weekends (it will be closed, however, this Sunday, November 6 for the NYC Marathon). Courts are available on a first come first served basis
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Best Upper West Side Brunch Spots
I’m back with another update to a popular round-up of mine. And this time, it’s brunch. The hours-long meal period spans breakfast and lunch, and could even be considered a very early dinner for some. Regardless of whether you choose to imbibe or not, it’s my firm belief that this list should be limited to proper sit-down-table-service restaurants where drinks are an option for those who do.
newyorkalmanack.com
When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany
In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
Hudson Valley ‘Dynasty’ Closing New York Facility After 125 Years
A longtime Hudson Valley facility announced plans to close after 125 years, leaving many residents out of work. On Thursday, Avon officials announced it will be closing its research and development facility located in Rockland County. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. The Avon Research & Development facility is...
Take NYC Ferry To These Captivating Candlelight Concerts In Brooklyn
With countless flickering candles illuminating each unique space, Brooklyn’s Candlelight concerts offer a broad repertoire of musical styles with a classical twist. And now, getting to and from some of your favorite Candlelight Concerts is even easier! You can take NYC Ferry straight to certain venues in Brooklyn starting this November and buy tickets on board by scanning QR codes printed which can be found on the boat. If you’re headed to St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn Heights or The Opera House and the Williamsburg Hotel, both in Williamsburg, the ferry is a quick and easy transport method. Located on 157 Montague Street, St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church will be home to many Candlelight Concerts throughout the year. The venue is about a 12 min walk from the DUMBO ferry stop in Brooklyn Heights. For pop fans, there are tributes to Beyonce, Taylor Swift and BTS. The Highline String Quartet will be performing hits from each artist.
stupiddope.com
NYC Weed Guide: Where To Find The Cities Best Weed
With the current weed laws in NYC, it is imperative to know how to buy the highest quality weed in the safest way possible. Simply put, if you choose a delivery option, you will be able to get some of the best weed in NYC by following these two simple steps in order to get your hands on it.
20 Cool Hotels In NYC You Need To Stay A Night At
To no surprise, NYC offers some of the most stunning hotels to the 60+ million people that visit per year. Nestled into the iconic skyline of the Big Apple, these places are a crucial part of a vacation or trip to the city. Between pools, rooftop restaurants, extravagent lobbies, exercise rooms, and so much more, it’s no shock why finding a good hotel in NYC matters during your visit. But if you want to stay at a cool one, that’s whole different story. Boutique hotels and independent run this town and we’ve got a list of the best. These cool...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Outcome of Kathy Hochul vs. Lee Zeldin Could Put Fate of MTA on the Line, Insiders Say
The future of New York City’s transit system, still struggling to rebound from the pandemic, could be on the line in Tuesday’s election for governor. As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority chugs from crisis to crisis, the state agency faces the prospect of a new boss with a tough-on-transit track record. While the MTA’s not the only thing the two are far apart on, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican opponent to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, has taken a stance opposite to Hochul on several major transportation issues.
Planes to fly over Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Wednesday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the end of the morning rush hour on Wednesday. The two F-18 jets are scheduled to cruise at 2,500 feet above the span around 10 a.m. while traveling toward upstate West Point, according to Notify NYC.
Here’s A Look At The Bronx Museum Of The Arts’ $26 Million Renovation
Mid last year the Bronx Museum of the Arts announced they’d be receiving a two-year $26 million renovation to their multi-story entrance and lobby area as part of a larger rebranding campaign. Led by architectural firm Marvel and overseen by the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), this renovation is expected to complete in 2025. The Bronx Museum of the Arts is a contemporary art museum that connects audiences to the urban experience through its exhibitions and programs that reflect the borough’s dynamic communities. It’s one of the only major NYC museums with free admission, making it a vital cultural hub...
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.
Delish
The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed
“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says
An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police
ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
Secret NYC
New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.http://secretnyc.co/
Comments / 0