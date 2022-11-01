ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Tower Records returns with NYC music retail and concert space

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical store location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. On Friday, music enthusiasts can head to the new Tower Labs location in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National

The once ubiquitous NYC bakery chain that was at one time the world’s largest cupcake vendor, Crumbs Bake Shop, which shuttered almost a decade ago, has been resuscitated with plans for a national expansion, the Daily News reports. Original co-founders and husband-wife team Mia and Jason Bauer struck a deal to relaunch that will allow them to take items like the squiggle, red velvet, and cookies and creme cupcakes to supermarkets starting in New York, with home delivery in Manhattan available now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A Pickleball Pop-Up Is Hitting JFK’s Tarmac For Some Competitive Fun

Grab your paddle and put on your game face because this month TWA Hotel will host a pickleball pop-up! Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong on a badminton-sized court. Regardless of your skill level as long as you have your paddle and wiffle ball the game provides endless approachable fun for all. Organized by CityPickle, NYC’s home for pickleball, the pop-up will go down on the hotel’s tarmac in front of the 1958 Constellation Airplane, and the competition will be hot! Beginning tomorrow, Friday, November 4, open play will be available Friday to Sunday for two weekends (it will be closed, however, this Sunday, November 6 for the NYC Marathon). Courts are available on a first come first served basis
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Best Upper West Side Brunch Spots

I’m back with another update to a popular round-up of mine. And this time, it’s brunch. The hours-long meal period spans breakfast and lunch, and could even be considered a very early dinner for some. Regardless of whether you choose to imbibe or not, it’s my firm belief that this list should be limited to proper sit-down-table-service restaurants where drinks are an option for those who do.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany

In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Take NYC Ferry To These Captivating Candlelight Concerts In Brooklyn

With countless flickering candles illuminating each unique space, Brooklyn’s Candlelight concerts offer a broad repertoire of musical styles with a classical twist. And now, getting to and from some of your favorite Candlelight Concerts is even easier! You can take NYC Ferry straight to certain venues in Brooklyn starting this November and buy tickets on board by scanning QR codes printed which can be found on the boat. If you’re headed to St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn Heights or The Opera House and the Williamsburg Hotel, both in Williamsburg, the ferry is a quick and easy transport method. Located on 157 Montague Street, St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church will be home to many Candlelight Concerts throughout the year. The venue is about a 12 min walk from the DUMBO ferry stop in Brooklyn Heights. For pop fans, there are tributes to Beyonce, Taylor Swift and BTS. The Highline String Quartet will be performing hits from each artist.
BROOKLYN, NY
stupiddope.com

NYC Weed Guide: Where To Find The Cities Best Weed

With the current weed laws in NYC, it is imperative to know how to buy the highest quality weed in the safest way possible. Simply put, if you choose a delivery option, you will be able to get some of the best weed in NYC by following these two simple steps in order to get your hands on it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

20 Cool Hotels In NYC You Need To Stay A Night At

To no surprise, NYC offers some of the most stunning hotels to the 60+ million people that visit per year. Nestled into the iconic skyline of the Big Apple, these places are a crucial part of a vacation or trip to the city. Between pools, rooftop restaurants, extravagent lobbies, exercise rooms, and so much more, it’s no shock why finding a good hotel in NYC matters during your visit. But if you want to stay at a cool one, that’s whole different story. Boutique hotels and independent run this town and we’ve got a list of the best. These cool...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Outcome of Kathy Hochul vs. Lee Zeldin Could Put Fate of MTA on the Line, Insiders Say

The future of New York City’s transit system, still struggling to rebound from the pandemic, could be on the line in Tuesday’s election for governor. As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority chugs from crisis to crisis, the state agency faces the prospect of a new boss with a tough-on-transit track record. While the MTA’s not the only thing the two are far apart on, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican opponent to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, has taken a stance opposite to Hochul on several major transportation issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Here’s A Look At The Bronx Museum Of The Arts’ $26 Million Renovation

Mid last year the Bronx Museum of the Arts announced they’d be receiving a two-year $26 million renovation to their multi-story entrance and lobby area as part of a larger rebranding campaign. Led by architectural firm Marvel and overseen by the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), this renovation is expected to complete in 2025. The Bronx Museum of the Arts is a contemporary art museum that connects audiences to the urban experience through its exhibitions and programs that reflect the borough’s dynamic communities. It’s one of the only major NYC museums with free admission, making it a vital cultural hub...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
PLAINVIEW, NY
Delish

The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed

“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says

An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police

ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
SMITHTOWN, NY
