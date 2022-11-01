With countless flickering candles illuminating each unique space, Brooklyn’s Candlelight concerts offer a broad repertoire of musical styles with a classical twist. And now, getting to and from some of your favorite Candlelight Concerts is even easier! You can take NYC Ferry straight to certain venues in Brooklyn starting this November and buy tickets on board by scanning QR codes printed which can be found on the boat. If you’re headed to St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn Heights or The Opera House and the Williamsburg Hotel, both in Williamsburg, the ferry is a quick and easy transport method. Located on 157 Montague Street, St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church will be home to many Candlelight Concerts throughout the year. The venue is about a 12 min walk from the DUMBO ferry stop in Brooklyn Heights. For pop fans, there are tributes to Beyonce, Taylor Swift and BTS. The Highline String Quartet will be performing hits from each artist.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO