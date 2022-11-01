Singletary will have a new backfield mate after the Bills traded for Nyheim Hines on Tuesday. While the Bills did give up running back Zack Moss in the deal, Moss was barely playing in recent weeks and Buffalo didn't trade for Hines to have him sit on the bench. That said, the Bills were said to be in the market for a big hitter like Christian McCaffrey or Alvin Kamara, so on some level Singletary's value as a No. 1 back in a big offense is at least maintained following the Hines deal. However, we can envision a setup where Hines is out there for the majority of third downs and other passing situations.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO